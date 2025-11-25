Petco - Investor Relations: Petco Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Upwardly Revises Fiscal 2025 Earnings Outlook*

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Q3 2025 Overview

Net sales of $1.5 billion decreased 3.1% year over year in line with the company's third quarter outlook

Comparable sales decreased 2.2% year over year

Gross profit margin expanded approximately 75 basis points to 38.9% as a percentage of net sales

Operating income improved $25.2 million to $29.2 million

GAAP net income improved $26.0 million to $9.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased $17.3 million to $98.6 million

"Once again, we delivered on Petco's profitability goals as we continue to execute on our multi-phased transformation," said Joel Anderson, Petco's Chief Executive Officer. "Rebuilding the base of our economic model has been a priority in 2025. This strengthened base sets the foundation for a return to growth during fiscal 2026."

Full Year 2025 Outlook

The company tightened its full year net sales outlook and upwardly revised its full year 2025 earnings guidance increasing the midpoint of its expected adjusted EBITDA range by $6 million. In addition, the company provided its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025.



FY 2025 Outlook* Net Sales Down 2.5% - 2.8% Adjusted EBITDA $395 million to $397 million Net interest expense ~$125 million Capital Expenditures $125 million - $130 million Depreciation & Amortization ~$200 million Net Store Closures ~20

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook



Q4 2025 Outlook* Net Sales Down low single digits year over year Adjusted EBITDA $93 million to $95 million

*Assumptions in the outlook include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent, and that current or planned tariffs on imports into the U.S. from other countries remain at November 25, 2025 levels. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and has not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our Q4 and full year 2025 outlook, operational reset of our business, our competitive positioning, profitability, cost action plans and associated cost-savings, our path to sustainable, profitable growth and our expectations regarding tariffs and associated impacts. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believes," "expects," "may," "intends," "will," "shall," "should," "anticipates," "opportunity," "illustrative," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Although Petco believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct or that any forward-looking results will occur or be realized. Nothing contained in this earnings release is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation or warranty as to any future matter, including any matter in respect of the operations or business or financial condition of Petco. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Petco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the potential results or events discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those identified in this earnings release as well as the following: (i) increased competition (including from multi-channel retailers, mass and grocery retailers, and e-Commerce providers); (ii) reduced consumer demand for our products and/or services; (iii) our reliance on key vendors; (iv) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (v) risks arising from statutory, regulatory and/or legal developments; (vi) macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate, including inflation, prevailing interest rates and the impact of tariffs; (vii) failure to effectively manage our costs; (viii) our reliance on our information technology systems; (ix) our ability to prevent or effectively respond to a data privacy or security breach; (x) our ability to effectively manage or integrate strategic ventures, alliances or acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of such transactions; (xi) economic or regulatory developments that might affect our ability to provide attractive promotional financing; (xii) business interruptions and other supply chain issues; (xiii) catastrophic events, political tensions, conflicts and wars (such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East), health crises, and pandemics; (xiv) our ability to maintain positive brand perception and recognition; (xv) product safety and quality concerns; (xvi) changes to labor or employment laws or regulations; (xvii) our ability to effectively manage our real estate portfolio; (xviii) constraints in the capital markets or our vendor credit terms; (xix) changes in our credit ratings; (xx) impairments of the carrying value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; (xxi) our ability to successfully implement our operational adjustments, achieve the expected benefits of our cost action plans and drive improved profitability; (xxii) our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and (xxiii) the other risks, uncertainties and other factors identified under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Petco's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The occurrence of any such factors could significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.

Petco cautions that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete, and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Petco undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)





















13 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended



November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Net sales:















Products

$ 1,209,601

$ 1,263,194

$ 3,677,097

$ 3,806,674 Services and other

254,810

248,243

769,242

757,658 Total net sales

1,464,411

1,511,437

4,446,339

4,564,332 Cost of sales:















Products

739,893

782,240

2,253,321

2,362,065 Services and other

155,503

153,440

468,716

467,125 Total cost of sales

895,396

935,680

2,722,037

2,829,190 Gross profit

569,015

575,757

1,724,302

1,735,142 Selling, general and administrative expenses

539,819

571,780

1,635,725

1,745,479 Operating income (loss)

29,196

3,977

88,577

(10,337) Interest income

(1,814)

(1,346)

(4,082)

(2,436) Interest expense

32,827

35,797

99,618

109,420 Other non-operating income

-

(8,465)

-

(5,800) Loss before income taxes and income from

equity method investees

(1,817)

(22,009)

(6,959)

(111,521) Income tax benefit

(6,276)

(857)

(5,035)

(9,985) Income from equity method investees

(4,871)

(4,479)

(13,565)

(13,557) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A and B-1 common

stockholders

$ 9,330

$ (16,673)

$ 11,641

$ (87,979)

















Net income (loss) per Class A and B-1 common share:















Basic

$ 0.03

$ (0.06)

$ 0.04

$ (0.32) Diluted

$ 0.03

$ (0.06)

$ 0.04

$ (0.32)

















Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per Class A

and B-1 common share:















Basic

280,380

274,495

278,995

272,446 Diluted

288,221

274,495

285,640

272,446

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)









November 1,

2025

February 1,

2025 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 237,413

$ 165,756 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses1

42,900

40,425 Merchandise inventories, net

617,896

653,329 Prepaid expenses

43,721

53,515 Other current assets

65,470

60,594 Total current assets

1,007,400

973,619 Fixed assets

2,342,513

2,265,915 Less accumulated depreciation

(1,672,868)

(1,540,477) Fixed assets, net

669,645

725,438 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,306,554

1,302,346 Goodwill

980,064

980,064 Trade name

1,025,000

1,025,000 Other long-term assets

216,461

187,963 Total assets

$ 5,205,124

$ 5,194,430 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and book overdrafts

$ 429,978

$ 492,878 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

111,919

157,460 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

209,811

177,079 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

346,650

306,400 Current portion of long-term debt and other lease liabilities

5,102

5,346 Total current liabilities

1,103,460

1,139,163 Senior secured credit facilities, net, excluding current portion

1,581,950

1,578,091 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,035,774

1,037,206 Deferred taxes, net

220,651

217,712 Other long-term liabilities

105,693

108,628 Total liabilities

4,047,528

4,080,800 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock2

243

239 Class B-1 common stock3

38

38 Class B-2 common stock4

-

- Preferred stock5

-

- Additional paid-in-capital

2,304,491

2,280,495 Accumulated deficit

(1,137,418)

(1,149,059) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,758)

(18,083) Total stockholders' equity

1,157,596

1,113,630 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,205,124

$ 5,194,430



¹ Allowances for credit losses are $940 and $1,594, respectively ² Class A common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion shares;

Issued and outstanding - 243.1 million and 239.1 million shares, respectively ³ Class B-1 common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares;

Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares 4 Class B-2 common stock, $0.000001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares;

Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares 5 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 25.0 million shares;

Issued and outstanding - none

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)













39 Weeks Ended



November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 11,641

$ (87,979) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

148,466

149,414 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

3,760

3,661 Provision for deferred taxes

(50)

(35,629) Equity-based compensation

25,372

40,705 Impairments, write-offs and losses on sale of fixed and other assets

677

8,449 Income from equity method investees

(13,565)

(13,557) Amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive loss

(561)

(3,035) Non-cash operating lease costs

308,297

311,347 Other non-operating loss

-

(5,800) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(2,709)

4,287 Merchandise inventories

35,433

(6,194) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,437)

1,601 Accounts payable and book overdrafts

(63,121)

(36,427) Accrued salaries and employee benefits

(46,238)

28,986 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,028

(817) Operating lease liabilities

(273,942)

(280,101) Other long-term liabilities

(523)

2,769 Net cash provided by operating activities

160,528

81,680 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for fixed assets

(89,960)

(91,041) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(464) Cash paid for investment

-

(457) Proceeds from investment

-

998 Proceeds from sale of assets

2,541

1,252 Cash received from partial surrender of officers' life insurance

-

206 Net cash used in investing activities

(87,419)

(89,506) Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under long-term debt agreements

-

201,000 Repayments of long-term debt

-

(201,000) Debt refinancing costs

-

(3,028) Payments for finance lease liabilities

(4,433)

(4,608) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises

2,738

2,585 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards

(3,656)

(5,251) Proceeds from issuance of common stock

-

2,500 Net cash used in financing activities

(5,351)

(7,802)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

67,758

(15,628) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

181,665

136,649 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 249,423

$ 121,021

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period. Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA.

The table below reflects the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended November 1, 2025 compared to the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 9,330

$ (16,673)

$ 11,641

$ (87,979) Add (deduct):















Interest expense, net

31,013

34,451

95,536

106,984 Income tax benefit

(6,276)

(857)

(5,035)

(9,985) Depreciation and amortization

49,817

50,109

148,466

149,414 Income from equity method investees

(4,871)

(4,479)

(13,565)

(13,557) Asset impairments and write offs

155

1,380

677

8,449 Equity-based compensation

7,163

11,357

25,372

40,705 Other non-operating income

-

(8,465)

-

(5,800) Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

11,662

9,984

32,220

30,382 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (2)

-

-

-

3,719 Other costs (3)

571

4,429

6,561

18,071 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 98,564

$ 81,236

$ 301,873

$ 240,403 Net sales

$ 1,464,411

$ 1,511,437

$ 4,446,339

$ 4,564,332 Net margin (4)

0.6 %

(1.1 %)

0.3 %

(1.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin

6.7 %

5.4 %

6.8 %

5.3 %





(1) Mexico joint venture EBITDA represents 50 percent of the entity's operating results for all periods, as adjusted to reflect the results on a basis comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In the financial statements, this joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment and reported net of depreciation and income taxes because such a presentation would not reflect the adjustments made in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we include the 50 percent interest in the company's Mexico joint venture on an Adjusted EBITDA basis to ensure consistency. The table below presents a reconciliation of Mexico joint venture net income to Mexico joint venture EBITDA.





13 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended (in thousands)

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Net income

$ 9,742

$ 8,958

$ 27,129

$ 27,335 Depreciation

7,725

6,880

21,115

20,824 Income tax expense

4,498

3,637

12,599

10,996 Foreign currency loss (gain)

593

(106)

997

(7) Interest expense, net

766

599

2,599

1,615 EBITDA

$ 23,324

$ 19,968

$ 64,439

$ 60,763 50% of EBITDA

$ 11,662

$ 9,984

$ 32,220

$ 30,382





(2) Acquisition and divestiture-related integration costs include direct costs resulting from acquiring, integrating, or divesting businesses. These include third-party professional and legal fees, losses on sales of divestitures, and other integration-related costs that would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the company's operations.



(3) Other costs include, as incurred: restructuring costs and restructuring-related severance costs; legal reserves associated with significant, non-ordinary course legal or regulatory matters; and costs related to certain significant strategic transactions.



(4) We define net margin as net loss attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders divided by net sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for fixed assets. Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures the ability to generate additional cash from business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the company's financial performance.

The table below reflects the calculation of Free Cash Flow for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended November 1, 2025 compared to the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2024.

(in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended



November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 90,090

$ 20,724

$ 160,528

$ 81,680 Cash paid for fixed assets

(29,444)

(31,012)

(89,960)

(91,041) Free Cash Flow

$ 60,646

$ (10,288)

$ 70,568

$ (9,361)

