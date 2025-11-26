Lumi Global Acquires Eligo to Strengthen Product Leadership and Accelerate European Expansion

LIPHOOK, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumi Global, a global leader in technology-driven governance and voting solutions, today announced the acquisition of Eligo, Italy's leading electronic and online voting platform.

This acquisition further expands Lumi Global's European footprint and strengthens its ability to support the full spectrum of governance needs, from government-grade elections to professional self-service digital voting.

Key Highlights

Broader Product Leadership: Eligo's advanced electronic and online voting platform complements Lumi Global's existing capabilities in listed and unlisted annual meetings, investor relations, and professional elections.

Expanded Market Presence: Strengthens Lumi Global's footprint in Italy and Europe, enabling growth in strategic markets, including universities, associations, and federations.



Strengthens Lumi Global's footprint in Italy and Europe, enabling growth in strategic markets, including universities, associations, and federations. Enhanced Technology: Eligo's digital ballot and online voting platform will enhance Lumi Global's governance technology stack, creating an even more comprehensive end-to-end experience.

Shared Commitment: Both companies are trusted for secure, transparent and scalable governance technology.

Leadership Statements

"Eligo's technology strengthens Lumi Global's leadership in governance solutions and accelerates our ability to meet evolving customer needs globally," said Richard Taylor, CEO of Lumi Global.

"Joining forces with Lumi Global allows us to bring our proven platform to more organizations around the world," said Irene Pugliatti, CEO of Eligo.

About Lumi Global

Lumi Global powers meetings and elections that matter for the world's most trusted decisions. Its platform enables secure, transparent, and engaging AGMs, investor events, and elections for clients across 40+ markets.

About Eligo

Eligo is a pioneering digital voting platform empowering organization to transform how decisions are made: securely, transparently, and efficiently. Eligo supports every phase of the voting process, whether online, in-person, or hybrid. Trusted by universities, corporations, municipalities, associations, unions, and cooperatives, Eligo blends advanced encryption, legal compliance, and seamless usability to make participation accessible from any device, anywhere.

Designed to make even the most complex voting process simple, Eligo reimagines voting as an experience that is flexible, inclusive, intuitive, and tailored to each organization's needs. Because democracy should adapt to people, not the other way around.

Media Contact Pete Fowler, Chief Operating Officer pete.fowler@lumiglobal.com lumiglobal.com