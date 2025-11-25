Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this will better reflect its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.
THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB632.9 million (US$88.9 million), a 7.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from one-time commissions as a result of decreases in insurance product distribution and performance-based income. Net revenues remained relatively stable on a sequential basis.
- Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB171.9 million (US$24.1 million), a 28.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 7.4% decrease in net revenues.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.5 million (US$30.7 million), a significant 62.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in fair value of investments in affiliates.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.1 million (US$32.2 million), a 52.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
THIRD QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2025 was 466,153, a 1.3% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from June 30, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of September 30, 2025, was 19,543, a 13.1% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 3.0% increase from June 30, 2025.
- Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 10,650, a 35.5% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 16.3% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 3,561, a 13.4% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 2.4% decrease from the second quarter of 2025.
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 19.1% increase from the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 66.9% increase in distribution of private secondary products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) of overseas investment products, an 11.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of overseas mutual fund products.
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:
Three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
8.6
60.6 %
9.2
54.1 %
Private secondary products
3.6
25.0 %
5.9
34.7 %
Private equity products
1.1
7.5 %
1.1
6.5 %
Other products[3]
1.0
6.9 %
0.8
4.7 %
All products
14.3
100.0 %
17.0
100.0 %
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:
Type of products in Mainland China
Three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
5.2
80.2 %
5.3
63.1 %
Private secondary products
0.8
12.3 %
2.8
33.3 %
Other products
0.5
7.5 %
0.3
3.6 %
All products in Mainland China
6.5
100.0 %
8.4
100.0 %
Type of overseas products
Three months ended September 30,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
3.4
44.6 %
3.9
45.4 %
Private secondary products
2.8
35.7 %
3.1
36.0 %
Private equity products
1.1
13.7 %
1.1
12.8 %
Other products
0.5
6.0 %
0.5
5.8 %
All Overseas products
7.8
100.0 %
8.6
100.0 %
- Coverage network in mainland China included 16 cities as of September 30, 2025, compared with 13 cities as of September 30, 2024 and 12 cities as of June 30, 2025.
- Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 136 as of September 30, 2025, a 6.8% decrease from September 30, 2024, and a 10.5% decrease from June 30, 2025.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of September 30, 2025, remained relatively stable at RMB143.5 billion (US$20.2 billion), compared with RMB150.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, and RMB145.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Mainland China assets under management as of September 30, 2025 were RMB101.3 billion (US$14.2 billion), compared with RMB110.6 billion as of September 30, 2024 and RMB103.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of September 30, 2025 were RMB42.2 billion (US$5.9 billion), compared with RMB39.5 billion as of September 30, 2024 and RMB41.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.
Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:
Investment type
As of
Allocation/
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
129.3
89.1 %
0.2
1.4
128.1
89.3 %
Public securities[5]
9.3
6.4 %
1.6
2.1
8.8
6.1 %
Real estate
4.6
3.2 %
0.1
-
4.7
3.3 %
Multi-strategies
1.9
1.3 %
-
-
1.9
1.3 %
All Investments
145.1
100.0 %
1.9
3.5
143.5
100.0 %
Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:
Mainland China
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
96.5
93.1 %
-
1.7
94.8
93.6 %
Public securities
5.1
4.9 %
0.2
0.9
4.4
4.3 %
Real estate
0.7
0.7 %
-
-
0.7
0.7 %
Multi-strategies
1.4
1.3 %
-
-
1.4
1.4 %
All Investments
103.7
100.0 %
0.2
2.6
101.3
100.0 %
Overseas
Investment type
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
32.8
79.3 %
0.2
(0.3)
33.3
78.9 %
Public securities
4.2
10.1 %
1.4
1.2
4.4
10.4 %
Real estate
3.9
9.4 %
0.1
-
4.0
9.5 %
Multi-strategies
0.5
1.2 %
-
-
0.5
1.2 %
All Investments
41.4
100.0 %
1.7
0.9
42.2
100.0 %
Other Businesses
Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah, commented, "We are pleased to report strong growth in profitability during the third quarter as we continue to build on the strong momentum from the previous period. While net revenues increased slightly on a sequential basis to RMB632.9 million, non-GAAP net income grew significantly to RMB229.1 million, a robust 52.2% year-over-year increase.
During the quarter, we obtained a U.S. broker-dealer license which will further strengthen our global footprint and drive the development of our overseas expansion. We also began integrating AI technology across our operations to enhance client acquisition, improve efficiency, and reduce reliance on manual processes, marking a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. We believe our strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation for future investments and our long-term growth. Moving forward, we remain committed to executing our strategies with discipline and focus, driving sustainable development while maintaining prudent oversight of market conditions to create lasting value for shareholders."
THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB632.9 million (US$88.9 million), a 7.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in net revenues from overseas.
Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q3 2024
Q3 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities[6]
106.6
115.9
8.7 %
Domestic asset management[7]
180.4
189.3
4.9 %
Domestic insurance[8]
8.5
4.7
(44.8 %)
Overseas wealth management[9]
189.0
146.2
(22.7 %)
Overseas asset management[10]
148.5
117.6
(20.8 %)
Overseas insurance and comprehensive
39.4
47.1
19.8 %
Headquarters
11.3
12.1
7.3 %
Total net revenues
683.7
632.9
(7.4 %)
- Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB115.9 million (US$16.3 million), an 8.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of domestic private secondary products.
- Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB189.3 million (US$26.6 million), a 4.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in recurring service fees from RMB private equity products.
- Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), a 44.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.
- Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB146.2 million (US$20.5 million), a 22.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated referral fees for assistance in distribution of overseas insurance products.
- Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB117.6 million (US$16.5 million), a 20.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from private equity investment products managed by Olive.
- Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB47.1 million (US$6.6 million), a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.
- Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the third quarter of 2025 were RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB11.3 million for the corresponding period in 2024, maintaining a relatively stable trend.
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchased investment products distributed or received services provided by us during that given period.
[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
[4]The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
[5]The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes the impact from market value appreciation or depreciation.
[6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand
[7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand
[8] Operates under the Glory brand
[9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand
[10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand
[11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB461.0 million (US$64.8 million), a 4.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB319.8 million (US$44.9 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB68.6 million (US$9.6 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB71.9 million (US$10.1 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million); and (vi) income gained from government grants of RMB20.4 million (US$2.9 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.0 million (US$4.9 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025.
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.9 million (US$5.0 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025.
- Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million), a 64.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB97.5 million (US$13.7 million), a 27.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB37.4 million (US$5.3 million), compared with RMB19.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the expansion of the relationship management team which drove up relationship manager compensation.
- Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB34.9 million (US$4.9 million), a 43.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers.
- Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB211.0 million (US$29.6 million), a 37.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.
Income(loss) from operations
Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q3 2024
Q3 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities
65.0
80.8
24.4 %
Domestic asset management
137.8
153.4
11.3 %
Domestic insurance
(17.5)
(4.6)
(73.7 %)
Overseas wealth management
54.4
48.7
(10.5 %)
Overseas asset management
128.6
80.2
(37.6 %)
Overseas insurance and
15.1
12.3
(18.2 %)
Headquarters
(142.6)
(198.9)
39.6 %
Total income from operations
240.8
171.9
(28.6 %)
- Income from operations for domestic public securities for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.8 million (US$11.3 million), a 24.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for domestic asset management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB153.4 million (US$21.5 million), a 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for domestic insurance for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB4.6 million (US$0.6 million), a 73.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas wealth management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB48.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas asset management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), a 37.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million), an 18.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Loss from operations for headquarters for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB198.9 million (US$27.9 million), a 39.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 27.2%, compared with 35.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
Interest Income
Interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB28.7 million (US$4.0 million), a 0.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
Investment Income
Investment income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB20.6 million (US$2.9 million), compared with investment income of RMB16.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in income from our private equity fund investment.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB67.5 million (US$9.5 million), a 24.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in income tax expenses associated with dividend withholding tax for offshore dividend payments from PRC subsidiaries in the third quarter of 2025.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.9 million (US$30.7 million), a 58.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 34.6%, compared with 20.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.5 million (US$30.7 million), a 62.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was 34.5%, compared with 19.7% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.14 (US$0.44) and RMB3.11 (US$0.44), compared with RMB1.91 and RMB1.91 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.1 million (US$32.2 million), a 52.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was 36.2%, compared with 22.0% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.26 (US$0.46), compared with RMB2.14 for the corresponding period in 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB3,837.4 million (US$539.0 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,821.8 million as of June 30, 2025 and RMB3,435.8 million as of September 30, 2024, respectively.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB316.9 million (US$44.5 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB237.2 million in the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to increased cash inflow generated from net income from operations and enhanced working capital management.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB253.7 million (US$35.6 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB53.7 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the cash inflows from the maturity of some held-to-maturity investments in the third quarter of 2025.
Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB549.9 million (US$77.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB1,010.8 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in dividend payment to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025.
Treasury Shares
As of the date of the 2024 annual report of the Company, for the 3,063,510 ordinary shares held in treasury as of December 31, 2024, the Company intended to cancel or to hold these shares in treasury for any purpose as long as it is in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") (e.g., providing incentives to employees, reselling, or otherwise using such treasury shares subject to market conditions and the Company's capital management needs, in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules). After evaluating recent market conditions as well as the Company's capital management plan, on November 21, 2025 (Hong Kong Time), the Company cancelled 6,762,680 ordinary shares it held in treasury as of September 30, 2025. The Company may continue to repurchase its shares under its Share Repurchase Program (as defined in the Company's announcement dated August 29, 2024) and will hold the repurchased shares in treasury for purposes permitted under the Hong Kong Listing Rules or cancel them periodically, depending on market conditions.
DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represent five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.
In the first nine months of 2025, Noah distributed RMB50.1 billion (US$7.0 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB143.5 billion (US$20.2 billion) as of September 30, 2025.
Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 466,153 registered clients as of September 30, 2025. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also operates other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.119 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
3,821,846
3,837,367
539,032
Restricted cash
10,617
6,071
853
Short-term investments
1,602,362
1,157,410
162,580
Accounts receivable, net
403,226
358,143
50,308
Amounts due from related parties
591,977
568,979
79,924
Loans receivable, net
122,658
117,598
16,519
Other current assets
223,676
330,699
46,454
Total current assets
6,776,362
6,376,267
895,670
Long-term investments, net
712,155
785,992
110,408
Investment in affiliates
1,363,061
1,469,275
206,388
Property and equipment, net
2,346,487
2,377,786
334,006
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
109,688
98,947
13,899
Deferred tax assets
317,124
317,007
44,530
Other non-current assets
120,005
120,668
16,950
Total Assets
11,744,882
11,545,942
1,621,851
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
324,621
346,233
48,635
Income tax payable
55,491
117,029
16,439
Deferred revenues
62,097
72,207
10,143
Dividend payable
550,000
-
-
Contingent liabilities
467,255
462,042
64,903
Other current liabilities
302,049
340,086
47,772
Total current liabilities
1,761,513
1,337,597
187,892
Deferred tax liabilities
242,254
240,363
33,764
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
69,597
59,634
8,377
Other non-current liabilities
9,755
9,701
1,363
Total Liabilities
2,083,119
1,647,295
231,396
Equity
9,661,763
9,898,647
1,390,455
Total Liabilities and Equity
11,744,882
11,545,942
1,621,851
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2024
2025
2025
Revenues:
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
170,023
158,386
22,248
(6.8 %)
Recurring service fees
166,138
148,333
20,836
(10.7 %)
Performance-based income
2,974
6,008
844
102.0 %
Other service fees
48,764
35,450
4,980
(27.3 %)
Total revenues from others
387,899
348,177
48,908
(10.2 %)
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
6,014
930
131
(84.5 %)
Recurring service fees
236,638
273,105
38,363
15.4 %
Performance-based income
58,151
15,839
2,225
(72.8 %)
Total revenues from funds
300,803
289,874
40,719
(3.6 %)
Total revenues
688,702
638,051
89,627
(7.4 %)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(5,016)
(5,152)
(724)
2.7 %
Net revenues
683,686
632,899
88,903
(7.4 %)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
compensation
(137,082)
(126,159)
(17,721)
(8.0 %)
Other compensations
(172,902)
(193,653)
(27,203)
12.0 %
Total compensation and benefits
(309,984)
(319,812)
(44,924)
3.2 %
Selling expenses
(65,939)
(68,623)
(9,639)
4.1 %
General and administrative
(72,250)
(71,876)
(10,096)
(0.5 %)
Provision for credit losses
(5,416)
(4,664)
(655)
(13.9 %)
Other operating expenses
(12,859)
(16,389)
(2,302)
27.5 %
Government grants
23,576
20,352
2,859
(13.7 %)
Total operating costs and
(442,872)
(461,012)
(64,757)
4.1 %
Income from operations
240,814
171,887
24,146
(28.6 %)
Other income:
Interest income
28,416
28,683
4,029
0.9 %
Investment income
16,334
20,569
2,889
25.9 %
Settlement reversal
-
1,356
190
N.A.
Other expenses
(43,577)
(20,813)
(2,924)
(52.2 %)
Total other income
1,173
29,795
4,184
2,440.1 %
Income before taxes and income
241,987
201,682
28,330
(16.7 %)
Income tax expense
(89,036)
(67,471)
(9,478)
(24.2 %)
(Loss) income from equity in
(15,184)
84,649
11,891
N.A.
Net income
137,767
218,860
30,743
58.9 %
Less: net gain attributable to non-
3,351
366
51
(89.1 %)
Net income attributable to Noah
134,416
218,494
30,692
62.6 %
Income per ADS, basic
1.91
3.14
0.44
64.4 %
Income per ADS, diluted
1.91
3.11
0.44
62.8 %
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
35.2 %
27.2 %
27.2 %
Net margin
20.2 %
34.6 %
34.6 %
Weighted average ADS
Basic
70,334,784
69,617,957
69,617,957
Diluted
70,396,502
70,324,538
70,324,538
ADS equivalent outstanding at end
65,824,608
65,854,612
65,854,612
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
2024
September 30,
2025
September 30,
2025
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
137,767
218,860
30,743
58.9 %
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(92,022)
1,860
261
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale
-
238
33
N.A.
Comprehensive income
45,745
220,958
31,037
383.0 %
Less: Comprehensive gain attributable to non-
4,822
518
73
(89.3 %)
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
40,923
220,440
30,964
438.7 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2025
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
12,556
665
4,756
90,767
8,247
41,395
-
158,386
Recurring service fees
88,580
27,966
-
9,539
22,248
-
-
148,333
Performance-based income
6,007
-
-
-
1
-
-
6,008
Other service fees
-
-
-
13,496
-
5,784
16,170
35,450
Total revenues from others
107,143
28,631
4,756
113,802
30,496
47,179
16,170
348,177
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
930
-
-
-
-
-
-
930
Recurring service fees
8,552
156,572
-
32,395
75,586
-
-
273,105
Performance-based income
62
4,273
-
-
11,504
-
-
15,839
Total revenues from funds
9,544
160,845
-
32,395
87,090
-
-
289,874
Total revenues
116,687
189,476
4,756
146,197
117,586
47,179
16,170
638,051
Less: VAT related surcharges
(823)
(215)
(44)
-
-
-
(4,070)
(5,152)
Net revenues
115,864
189,261
4,712
146,197
117,586
47,179
12,100
632,899
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(26,739)
(11,597)
(2,348)
(60,910)
(13,244)
(11,321)
-
(126,159)
Other compensations
(6,530)
(15,861)
(3,692)
(21,449)
(17,614)
(12,311)
(116,196)
(193,653)
Total compensation and
(33,269)
(27,458)
(6,040)
(82,359)
(30,858)
(23,632)
(116,196)
(319,812)
Selling expenses
(3,521)
(2,463)
(265)
(14,822)
(5,757)
(4,764)
(37,031)
(68,623)
General and administrative
(25)
(3,527)
(2,604)
(299)
(775)
(2,343)
(62,303)
(71,876)
Reversal of (provision for)
2,315
(4,866)
-
-
-
2,712
(4,825)
(4,664)
Other operating expenses
(515)
(672)
(406)
-
-
(6,829)
(7,967)
(16,389)
Government grants
-
3,081
-
-
-
-
17,271
20,352
Total operating costs and
(35,015)
(35,905)
(9,315)
(97,480)
(37,390)
(34,856)
(211,051)
(461,012)
Income (loss) from
80,849
153,356
(4,603)
48,717
80,196
12,323
(198,951)
171,887
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
1,796
79
8,617
126,166
4,377
28,988
-
170,023
Recurring service fees
87,108
56,575
-
6,624
15,455
-
376
166,138
Performance-based income
2,972
-
-
-
2
-
-
2,974
Other service fees
-
-
-
24,217
-
10,379
14,168
48,764
Total revenues from others
91,876
56,654
8,617
157,007
19,834
39,367
14,544
387,899
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
3,671
-
-
1,640
703
-
-
6,014
Recurring service fees
12,442
122,857
-
30,402
70,937
-
-
236,638
Performance-based income
49
1,125
-
-
56,977
-
-
58,151
Total revenues from funds
16,162
123,982
-
32,042
128,617
-
-
300,803
Total revenues
108,038
180,636
8,617
189,049
148,451
39,367
14,544
688,702
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,458)
(208)
(85)
-
-
-
(3,265)
(5,016)
Net revenues
106,580
180,428
8,532
189,049
148,451
39,367
11,279
683,686
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(28,914)
(17,842)
(10,505)
(76,089)
(474)
(3,258)
-
(137,082)
Other compensations
(11,201)
(17,791)
(9,668)
(31,228)
(13,193)
(11,851)
(77,970)
(172,902)
Total compensation and
(40,115)
(35,633)
(20,173)
(107,317)
(13,667)
(15,109)
(77,970)
(309,984)
Selling expenses
(269)
(2,807)
(2,012)
(26,011)
(5,739)
(4,131)
(24,970)
(65,939)
General and administrative
(819)
(3,720)
(3,871)
(1,288)
(439)
(1,660)
(60,453)
(72,250)
Provision for credit losses
-
(724)
-
-
-
(2,043)
(2,649)
(5,416)
Other operating expenses
(411)
(18)
(2)
-
-
(1,358)
(11,070)
(12,859)
Government grants
-
226
-
-
-
-
23,350
23,576
Total operating costs and
(41,614)
(42,676)
(26,058)
(134,616)
(19,845)
(24,301)
(153,762)
(442,872)
Income (loss) from
64,966
137,752
(17,526)
54,433
128,606
15,066
(142,483)
240,814
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2025
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
158,386
-
-
158,386
Recurring service fees
148,333
-
-
148,333
Performance-based income
6,008
-
-
6,008
Other service fees
23,352
-
12,098
35,450
Total revenues from others
336,079
-
12,098
348,177
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
306
624
-
930
Recurring service fees
92,431
180,674
-
273,105
Performance-based income
-
15,839
-
15,839
Total revenues from funds
92,737
197,137
-
289,874
Total revenues
428,816
197,137
12,098
638,051
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,321)
(215)
(3,616)
(5,152)
Net revenues
427,495
196,922
8,482
632,899
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(124,514)
(1,645)
-
(126,159)
Other compensations
(129,633)
(58,074)
(5,946)
(193,653)
Total compensation and benefits
(254,147)
(59,719)
(5,946)
(319,812)
Selling expenses
(50,133)
(12,774)
(5,716)
(68,623)
General and administrative
(45,250)
(16,884)
(9,742)
(71,876)
Provision for (reversal of) credit
5,775
(4,866)
(5,573)
(4,664)
Other operating expenses
(7,667)
(1,968)
(6,754)
(16,389)
Government grants
17,265
3,087
-
20,352
Total operating costs and expenses
(334,157)
(93,124)
(33,731)
(461,012)
Income (loss) from operations
93,338
103,798
(25,249)
171,887
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
170,023
-
-
170,023
Recurring service fees
166,138
-
-
166,138
Performance-based income
2,974
-
-
2,974
Other service fees
36,087
-
12,677
48,764
Total revenues from others
375,222
-
12,677
387,899
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
5,776
238
-
6,014
Recurring service fees
85,850
150,788
-
236,638
Performance-based income
50
58,101
-
58,151
Total revenues from funds
91,676
209,127
-
300,803
Total revenues
466,898
209,127
12,677
688,702
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,881)
(208)
(2,927)
(5,016)
Net revenues
465,017
208,919
9,750
683,686
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(129,395)
(7,687)
-
(137,082)
Other compensations
(118,388)
(47,556)
(6,958)
(172,902)
Total compensation and benefits
(247,783)
(55,243)
(6,958)
(309,984)
Selling expenses
(48,392)
(11,704)
(5,843)
(65,939)
General and administrative
(45,766)
(17,500)
(8,984)
(72,250)
Reversal of credit losses
(1,758)
(2,203)
(1,455)
(5,416)
Other operating expenses
(5,708)
(22)
(7,129)
(12,859)
Government grants
23,350
226
-
23,576
Total operating costs and
(326,057)
(86,446)
(30,369)
(442,872)
Income (loss) from operations
138,960
122,473
(20,619)
240,814
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Revenues:
Mainland China
311,835
327,089
4.9 %
Hong Kong
286,766
226,139
(21.1 %)
Others
90,101
84,823
(5.9 %)
Total revenues
688,702
638,051
(7.4 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Revenue Information by Product Types
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Mainland China:
Public securities products [1]
108,038
116,687
8.0 %
Private equity products
180,636
189,476
4.9 %
Insurance products
8,617
4,756
(44.8 %)
Others
14,544
16,170
11.2 %
Subtotal
311,835
327,089
4.9 %
Overseas:
Investment products [2]
191,200
170,962
(10.6 %)
Insurance products
144,942
112,921
(22.1 %)
Online business [3]
7,865
11,998
52.5 %
Others
32,860
15,081
(54.1 %)
Subtotal
376,867
310,962
(17.5 %)
Total revenues
688,702
638,051
(7.4 %)
[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.
[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate products and private credit products.
[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
September 30,
September 30,
Change
Number of registered clients
460,380
466,153
1.3 %
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages)
Number of active clients
7,857
10,650
35.5 %
Transaction value:
Private equity products
1,070
1,097
2.6 %
Private secondary products
3,560
5,940
66.9 %
Mutual fund products
8,651
9,159
5.9 %
Other products
977
790
(19.2 %)
Total transaction value
14,258
16,986
19.1 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information of Overseas Business
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)
376.9
311.0
(17.5 %)
Number of Overseas Registered Clients
17,287
19,543
13.1 %
Number of Overseas Active Clients
3,139
3,561
13.4 %
Transaction Value of Overseas Investment
7.8
8.6
11.2 %
Number of Overseas Relationship Managers
146
136
(6.8 %)
Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB,
39.5
42.2
6.8 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)[12]
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
2024
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
134,416
218,494
62.6 %
Adjustment for share-based compensation
19,846
14,920
(24.8 %)
Add: settlement reversal
-
(1,356)
N.A.
Less: Tax effect of adjustments
3,745
2,984
(20.3 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
150,517
229,074
52.2 %
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
19.7 %
34.5 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah
22.0 %
36.2 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
1.91
3.11
62.8 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah
2.14
3.26
52.3 %
[12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any.
