WKN: A1C8V1 | ISIN: US65487X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NO
Frankfurt
26.11.25 | 08:01
8,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NOAH HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOAH HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,15012:10
8,9009,15011:35
PR Newswire
25.11.2025 22:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this will better reflect its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB632.9 million (US$88.9 million), a 7.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from one-time commissions as a result of decreases in insurance product distribution and performance-based income. Net revenues remained relatively stable on a sequential basis.
  • Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB171.9 million (US$24.1 million), a 28.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 7.4% decrease in net revenues.
  • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.5 million (US$30.7 million), a significant 62.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in fair value of investments in affiliates.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.1 million (US$32.2 million), a 52.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

  • Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2025 was 466,153, a 1.3% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from June 30, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of September 30, 2025, was 19,543, a 13.1% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 3.0% increase from June 30, 2025.
  • Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 10,650, a 35.5% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 16.3% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 3,561, a 13.4% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 2.4% decrease from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 19.1% increase from the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 66.9% increase in distribution of private secondary products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) of overseas investment products, an 11.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of overseas mutual fund products.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:


Three months ended September 30,


2024


2025


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

8.6


60.6 %


9.2


54.1 %

Private secondary products

3.6


25.0 %


5.9


34.7 %

Private equity products

1.1


7.5 %


1.1


6.5 %

Other products[3]

1.0


6.9 %


0.8


4.7 %

All products

14.3


100.0 %


17.0


100.0 %

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in Mainland China

Three months ended September 30,


2024


2025


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

5.2


80.2 %


5.3


63.1 %

Private secondary products

0.8


12.3 %


2.8


33.3 %

Other products

0.5


7.5 %


0.3


3.6 %

All products in Mainland China

6.5


100.0 %


8.4


100.0 %

Type of overseas products

Three months ended September 30,


2024


2025


(RMB in billions, except percentages)

Mutual fund products

3.4


44.6 %


3.9


45.4 %

Private secondary products

2.8


35.7 %


3.1


36.0 %

Private equity products

1.1


13.7 %


1.1


12.8 %

Other products

0.5


6.0 %


0.5


5.8 %

All Overseas products

7.8


100.0 %


8.6


100.0 %

  • Coverage network in mainland China included 16 cities as of September 30, 2025, compared with 13 cities as of September 30, 2024 and 12 cities as of June 30, 2025.
  • Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 136 as of September 30, 2025, a 6.8% decrease from September 30, 2024, and a 10.5% decrease from June 30, 2025.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

  • Total assets under management as of September 30, 2025, remained relatively stable at RMB143.5 billion (US$20.2 billion), compared with RMB150.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, and RMB145.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Mainland China assets under management as of September 30, 2025 were RMB101.3 billion (US$14.2 billion), compared with RMB110.6 billion as of September 30, 2024 and RMB103.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of September 30, 2025 were RMB42.2 billion (US$5.9 billion), compared with RMB39.5 billion as of September 30, 2024 and RMB41.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type

As of
June 30,
2025



Growth


Allocation/
Redemption[4]


As of
September 30,
2025


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

129.3


89.1 %


0.2


1.4


128.1


89.3 %

Public securities[5]

9.3


6.4 %


1.6


2.1


8.8


6.1 %

Real estate

4.6


3.2 %


0.1


-


4.7


3.3 %

Multi-strategies

1.9


1.3 %


-


-


1.9


1.3 %

All Investments

145.1


100.0 %


1.9


3.5


143.5


100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China
Investment type

As of
June 30,
2025



Growth


Allocation/

Redemption


As of
September 30,
2025


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

96.5


93.1 %


-


1.7


94.8


93.6 %

Public securities

5.1


4.9 %


0.2


0.9


4.4


4.3 %

Real estate

0.7


0.7 %


-


-


0.7


0.7 %

Multi-strategies

1.4


1.3 %


-


-


1.4


1.4 %

All Investments

103.7


100.0 %


0.2


2.6


101.3


100.0 %

Overseas

Investment type

As of
June 30,
2025



Growth


Allocation/

Redemption


As of
September 30,
2025


(RMB billions, except percentages)

Private equity

32.8


79.3 %


0.2


(0.3)


33.3


78.9 %

Public securities

4.2


10.1 %


1.4


1.2


4.4


10.4 %

Real estate

3.9


9.4 %


0.1


-


4.0


9.5 %

Multi-strategies

0.5


1.2 %


-


-


0.5


1.2 %

All Investments

41.4


100.0 %


1.7


0.9


42.2


100.0 %

Other Businesses

Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah, commented, "We are pleased to report strong growth in profitability during the third quarter as we continue to build on the strong momentum from the previous period. While net revenues increased slightly on a sequential basis to RMB632.9 million, non-GAAP net income grew significantly to RMB229.1 million, a robust 52.2% year-over-year increase.

During the quarter, we obtained a U.S. broker-dealer license which will further strengthen our global footprint and drive the development of our overseas expansion. We also began integrating AI technology across our operations to enhance client acquisition, improve efficiency, and reduce reliance on manual processes, marking a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. We believe our strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation for future investments and our long-term growth. Moving forward, we remain committed to executing our strategies with discipline and focus, driving sustainable development while maintaining prudent oversight of market conditions to create lasting value for shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB632.9 million (US$88.9 million), a 7.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in net revenues from overseas.

Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q3 2024


Q3 2025


YoY Change

Domestic public securities[6]

106.6


115.9


8.7 %

Domestic asset management[7]

180.4


189.3


4.9 %

Domestic insurance[8]

8.5


4.7


(44.8 %)

Overseas wealth management[9]

189.0


146.2


(22.7 %)

Overseas asset management[10]

148.5


117.6


(20.8 %)

Overseas insurance and comprehensive
services[11]

39.4


47.1


19.8 %

Headquarters

11.3


12.1


7.3 %

Total net revenues

683.7


632.9


(7.4 %)

  • Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB115.9 million (US$16.3 million), an 8.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of domestic private secondary products.
  • Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB189.3 million (US$26.6 million), a 4.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in recurring service fees from RMB private equity products.
  • Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), a 44.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.
  • Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB146.2 million (US$20.5 million), a 22.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated referral fees for assistance in distribution of overseas insurance products.
  • Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB117.6 million (US$16.5 million), a 20.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from private equity investment products managed by Olive.
  • Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB47.1 million (US$6.6 million), a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.
  • Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the third quarter of 2025 were RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB11.3 million for the corresponding period in 2024, maintaining a relatively stable trend.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchased investment products distributed or received services provided by us during that given period.

[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

[4]The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

[5]The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes the impact from market value appreciation or depreciation.

[6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand

[7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand

[8] Operates under the Glory brand

[9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand

[10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand

[11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB461.0 million (US$64.8 million), a 4.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB319.8 million (US$44.9 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB68.6 million (US$9.6 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB71.9 million (US$10.1 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million); and (vi) income gained from government grants of RMB20.4 million (US$2.9 million).

  • Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.0 million (US$4.9 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.9 million (US$5.0 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million), a 64.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.
  • Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB97.5 million (US$13.7 million), a 27.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions.
  • Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB37.4 million (US$5.3 million), compared with RMB19.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the expansion of the relationship management team which drove up relationship manager compensation.
  • Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB34.9 million (US$4.9 million), a 43.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers.
  • Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB211.0 million (US$29.6 million), a 37.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions,

except percentages)

Q3 2024



Q3 2025



YoY Change

Domestic public securities

65.0



80.8



24.4 %

Domestic asset management

137.8



153.4



11.3 %

Domestic insurance

(17.5)



(4.6)



(73.7 %)

Overseas wealth management

54.4



48.7



(10.5 %)

Overseas asset management

128.6



80.2



(37.6 %)

Overseas insurance and
comprehensive services

15.1



12.3



(18.2 %)

Headquarters

(142.6)



(198.9)



39.6 %

Total income from operations

240.8



171.9



(28.6 %)

  • Income from operations for domestic public securities for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.8 million (US$11.3 million), a 24.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for domestic asset management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB153.4 million (US$21.5 million), a 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Loss from operations for domestic insurance for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB4.6 million (US$0.6 million), a 73.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for overseas wealth management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB48.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for overseas asset management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), a 37.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million), an 18.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
  • Loss from operations for headquarters for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB198.9 million (US$27.9 million), a 39.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 27.2%, compared with 35.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB28.7 million (US$4.0 million), a 0.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Investment Income

Investment income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB20.6 million (US$2.9 million), compared with investment income of RMB16.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in income from our private equity fund investment.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB67.5 million (US$9.5 million), a 24.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in income tax expenses associated with dividend withholding tax for offshore dividend payments from PRC subsidiaries in the third quarter of 2025.

Net Income

  • Net Income
    • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.9 million (US$30.7 million), a 58.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 34.6%, compared with 20.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.5 million (US$30.7 million), a 62.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was 34.5%, compared with 19.7% for the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.14 (US$0.44) and RMB3.11 (US$0.44), compared with RMB1.91 and RMB1.91 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.1 million (US$32.2 million), a 52.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was 36.2%, compared with 22.0% for the corresponding period in 2024.
    • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.26 (US$0.46), compared with RMB2.14 for the corresponding period in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB3,837.4 million (US$539.0 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,821.8 million as of June 30, 2025 and RMB3,435.8 million as of September 30, 2024, respectively.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB316.9 million (US$44.5 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB237.2 million in the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to increased cash inflow generated from net income from operations and enhanced working capital management.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB253.7 million (US$35.6 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB53.7 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the cash inflows from the maturity of some held-to-maturity investments in the third quarter of 2025.

Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB549.9 million (US$77.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB1,010.8 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in dividend payment to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025.

Treasury Shares

As of the date of the 2024 annual report of the Company, for the 3,063,510 ordinary shares held in treasury as of December 31, 2024, the Company intended to cancel or to hold these shares in treasury for any purpose as long as it is in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") (e.g., providing incentives to employees, reselling, or otherwise using such treasury shares subject to market conditions and the Company's capital management needs, in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules). After evaluating recent market conditions as well as the Company's capital management plan, on November 21, 2025 (Hong Kong Time), the Company cancelled 6,762,680 ordinary shares it held in treasury as of September 30, 2025. The Company may continue to repurchase its shares under its Share Repurchase Program (as defined in the Company's announcement dated August 29, 2024) and will hold the repurchased shares in treasury for purposes permitted under the Hong Kong Listing Rules or cancel them periodically, depending on market conditions.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2025 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.

The conference call will be accessed via Zoom webinar with the following details:

Dial-in details:

Conference title:

Noah Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date/Time:

Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time

Dial in:



- Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976


- United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003


- Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115


- International Toll:

1-412-317-6061


Participant Password:

4879767






A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until December 2, 2025 at 1-855-669-9658 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 2159903.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website under the "Financial Reports" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represent five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In the first nine months of 2025, Noah distributed RMB50.1 billion (US$7.0 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB143.5 billion (US$20.2 billion) as of September 30, 2025.

Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 466,153 registered clients as of September 30, 2025. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also operates other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.119 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

_________________

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



As of


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2025


2025


2025


RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

3,821,846


3,837,367


539,032

Restricted cash

10,617


6,071


853

Short-term investments

1,602,362


1,157,410


162,580

Accounts receivable, net

403,226


358,143


50,308

Amounts due from related parties

591,977


568,979


79,924

Loans receivable, net

122,658


117,598


16,519

Other current assets

223,676


330,699


46,454

Total current assets

6,776,362


6,376,267


895,670

Long-term investments, net

712,155


785,992


110,408

Investment in affiliates

1,363,061


1,469,275


206,388

Property and equipment, net

2,346,487


2,377,786


334,006

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

109,688


98,947


13,899

Deferred tax assets

317,124


317,007


44,530

Other non-current assets

120,005


120,668


16,950

Total Assets

11,744,882


11,545,942


1,621,851

Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities:






Accrued payroll and welfare expenses

324,621


346,233


48,635

Income tax payable

55,491


117,029


16,439

Deferred revenues

62,097


72,207


10,143

Dividend payable

550,000


-


-

Contingent liabilities

467,255


462,042


64,903

Other current liabilities

302,049


340,086


47,772

Total current liabilities

1,761,513


1,337,597


187,892

Deferred tax liabilities

242,254


240,363


33,764

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

69,597


59,634


8,377

Other non-current liabilities

9,755


9,701


1,363

Total Liabilities

2,083,119


1,647,295


231,396

Equity

9,661,763


9,898,647


1,390,455

Total Liabilities and Equity

11,744,882


11,545,942


1,621,851

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


Change



2024


2025


2025




Revenues:

RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000




Revenues from others:









One-time commissions

170,023


158,386


22,248


(6.8 %)

Recurring service fees

166,138


148,333


20,836


(10.7 %)

Performance-based income

2,974


6,008


844


102.0 %

Other service fees

48,764


35,450


4,980


(27.3 %)

Total revenues from others

387,899


348,177


48,908


(10.2 %)

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
manages:








One-time commissions

6,014


930


131


(84.5 %)

Recurring service fees

236,638


273,105


38,363


15.4 %

Performance-based income

58,151


15,839


2,225


(72.8 %)

Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

300,803


289,874


40,719


(3.6 %)

Total revenues

688,702


638,051


89,627


(7.4 %)

Less: VAT related surcharges

(5,016)


(5,152)


(724)


2.7 %

Net revenues

683,686


632,899


88,903


(7.4 %)

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers

compensation

(137,082)


(126,159)


(17,721)


(8.0 %)

Other compensations

(172,902)


(193,653)


(27,203)


12.0 %

Total compensation and benefits

(309,984)


(319,812)


(44,924)


3.2 %

Selling expenses

(65,939)


(68,623)


(9,639)


4.1 %

General and administrative
expenses

(72,250)


(71,876)


(10,096)


(0.5 %)

Provision for credit losses

(5,416)


(4,664)


(655)


(13.9 %)

Other operating expenses

(12,859)


(16,389)


(2,302)


27.5 %

Government grants

23,576


20,352


2,859


(13.7 %)

Total operating costs and
expenses

(442,872)


(461,012)


(64,757)


4.1 %

Income from operations

240,814


171,887


24,146


(28.6 %)

Other income:








Interest income

28,416


28,683


4,029


0.9 %

Investment income

16,334


20,569


2,889


25.9 %

Settlement reversal

-


1,356


190


N.A.

Other expenses

(43,577)


(20,813)


(2,924)


(52.2 %)

Total other income

1,173


29,795


4,184


2,440.1 %

Income before taxes and income
from equity in affiliates

241,987


201,682


28,330


(16.7 %)

Income tax expense

(89,036)


(67,471)


(9,478)


(24.2 %)

(Loss) income from equity in
affiliates

(15,184)


84,649


11,891


N.A.

Net income

137,767


218,860


30,743


58.9 %

Less: net gain attributable to non-
controlling interests

3,351


366


51


(89.1 %)

Net income attributable to Noah
shareholders

134,416


218,494


30,692


62.6 %









Income per ADS, basic

1.91


3.14


0.44


64.4 %

Income per ADS, diluted

1.91


3.11


0.44


62.8 %

Margin analysis:








Operating margin

35.2 %


27.2 %


27.2 %



Net margin

20.2 %


34.6 %


34.6 %



Weighted average ADS
equivalent[1]:








Basic

70,334,784


69,617,957


69,617,957



Diluted

70,396,502


70,324,538


70,324,538



ADS equivalent outstanding at end
of period

65,824,608


65,854,612


65,854,612





































[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements

(unaudited)



Three months ended


September 30,

2024


September 30,

2025


September 30,

2025


Change



RMB'000


RMB'000


USD'000




Net income

137,767


218,860


30,743


58.9 %


Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

(92,022)


1,860


261


N.A.


Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale
investment

-


238


33


N.A.


Comprehensive income

45,745


220,958


31,037


383.0 %


Less: Comprehensive gain attributable to non-
controlling interests

4,822


518


73


(89.3 %)


Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
shareholders

40,923


220,440


30,964


438.7 %






















Noah Holdings Limited


Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)




Three months ended September 30, 2025



Domestic
public
securities


Domestic
asset
management


Domestic
insurance


Overseas
wealth
management


Overseas
asset
management


Overseas
insurance
and
comprehensive
services


Headquarters


Total



RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000



















Revenues:

















Revenues from others:

















One-time commissions

12,556


665


4,756


90,767


8,247


41,395


-


158,386


Recurring service fees

88,580


27,966


-


9,539


22,248


-


-


148,333


Performance-based income

6,007


-


-


-


1


-


-


6,008


Other service fees

-


-


-


13,496


-


5,784


16,170


35,450


Total revenues from others

107,143


28,631


4,756


113,802


30,496


47,179


16,170


348,177


Revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages:

















One-time commissions

930


-


-


-


-


-


-


930


Recurring service fees

8,552


156,572


-


32,395


75,586


-


-


273,105


Performance-based income

62


4,273


-


-


11,504


-


-


15,839


Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

9,544


160,845


-


32,395


87,090


-


-


289,874


Total revenues

116,687


189,476


4,756


146,197


117,586


47,179


16,170


638,051


Less: VAT related surcharges

(823)


(215)


(44)


-


-


-


(4,070)


(5,152)


Net revenues

115,864


189,261


4,712


146,197


117,586


47,179


12,100


632,899


Operating costs and expenses:

















Compensation and benefits

















Relationship managers
compensation

(26,739)


(11,597)


(2,348)


(60,910)


(13,244)


(11,321)


-


(126,159)


Other compensations

(6,530)


(15,861)


(3,692)


(21,449)


(17,614)


(12,311)


(116,196)


(193,653)


Total compensation and
benefits

(33,269)


(27,458)


(6,040)


(82,359)


(30,858)


(23,632)


(116,196)


(319,812)


Selling expenses

(3,521)


(2,463)


(265)


(14,822)


(5,757)


(4,764)


(37,031)


(68,623)


General and administrative
expenses

(25)


(3,527)


(2,604)


(299)


(775)


(2,343)


(62,303)


(71,876)


Reversal of (provision for)
credit losses

2,315


(4,866)


-


-


-


2,712


(4,825)


(4,664)


Other operating expenses

(515)


(672)


(406)


-


-


(6,829)


(7,967)


(16,389)


Government grants

-


3,081


-


-


-


-


17,271


20,352


Total operating costs and
expenses

(35,015)


(35,905)


(9,315)


(97,480)


(37,390)


(34,856)


(211,051)


(461,012)


Income (loss) from
operations

80,849


153,356


(4,603)


48,717


80,196


12,323


(198,951)


171,887































Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)




Three months ended September 30, 2024



Domestic
public
securities


Domestic
asset
management


Domestic
insurance


Overseas
wealth
management


Overseas
asset
management


Overseas
insurance
and
comprehensive
services


Headquarters


Total



RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000



















Revenues:

















Revenues from others:

















One-time commissions

1,796


79


8,617


126,166


4,377


28,988


-


170,023


Recurring service fees

87,108


56,575


-


6,624


15,455


-


376


166,138


Performance-based income

2,972


-


-


-


2


-


-


2,974


Other service fees

-


-


-


24,217


-


10,379


14,168


48,764


Total revenues from others

91,876


56,654


8,617


157,007


19,834


39,367


14,544


387,899


Revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages:

















One-time commissions

3,671


-


-


1,640


703


-


-


6,014


Recurring service fees

12,442


122,857


-


30,402


70,937


-


-


236,638


Performance-based income

49


1,125


-


-


56,977


-


-


58,151


Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

16,162


123,982


-


32,042


128,617


-


-


300,803


Total revenues

108,038


180,636


8,617


189,049


148,451


39,367


14,544


688,702


Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,458)


(208)


(85)


-


-


-


(3,265)


(5,016)


Net revenues

106,580


180,428


8,532


189,049


148,451


39,367


11,279


683,686


Operating costs and expenses:

















Compensation and benefits

















Relationship managers
compensation

(28,914)


(17,842)


(10,505)


(76,089)


(474)


(3,258)


-


(137,082)


Other compensations

(11,201)


(17,791)


(9,668)


(31,228)


(13,193)


(11,851)


(77,970)


(172,902)


Total compensation and
benefits

(40,115)


(35,633)


(20,173)


(107,317)


(13,667)


(15,109)


(77,970)


(309,984)


Selling expenses

(269)


(2,807)


(2,012)


(26,011)


(5,739)


(4,131)


(24,970)


(65,939)


General and administrative
expenses

(819)


(3,720)


(3,871)


(1,288)


(439)


(1,660)


(60,453)


(72,250)


Provision for credit losses

-


(724)


-


-


-


(2,043)


(2,649)


(5,416)


Other operating expenses

(411)


(18)


(2)


-


-


(1,358)


(11,070)


(12,859)


Government grants

-


226


-


-


-


-


23,350


23,576


Total operating costs and
expenses

(41,614)


(42,676)


(26,058)


(134,616)


(19,845)


(24,301)


(153,762)


(442,872)


Income (loss) from
operations

64,966


137,752


(17,526)


54,433


128,606


15,066


(142,483)


240,814































Noah Holdings Limited

Additional Business Information

(unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2025


Wealth
Management
Business


Asset
Management
Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

158,386


-


-


158,386

Recurring service fees

148,333


-


-


148,333

Performance-based income

6,008


-


-


6,008

Other service fees

23,352


-


12,098


35,450

Total revenues from others

336,079


-


12,098


348,177

Revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages:








One-time commissions

306


624


-


930

Recurring service fees

92,431


180,674


-


273,105

Performance-based income

-


15,839


-


15,839

Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

92,737


197,137


-


289,874

Total revenues

428,816


197,137


12,098


638,051

Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,321)


(215)


(3,616)


(5,152)

Net revenues

427,495


196,922


8,482


632,899

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers
compensation

(124,514)


(1,645)


-


(126,159)

Other compensations

(129,633)


(58,074)


(5,946)


(193,653)

Total compensation and benefits

(254,147)


(59,719)


(5,946)


(319,812)

Selling expenses

(50,133)


(12,774)


(5,716)


(68,623)

General and administrative
expenses

(45,250)


(16,884)


(9,742)


(71,876)

Provision for (reversal of) credit
losses

5,775


(4,866)


(5,573)


(4,664)

Other operating expenses

(7,667)


(1,968)


(6,754)


(16,389)

Government grants

17,265


3,087


-


20,352

Total operating costs and expenses

(334,157)


(93,124)


(33,731)


(461,012)

Income (loss) from operations

93,338


103,798


(25,249)


171,887

Noah Holdings Limited

Additional Business Information

(unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2024


Wealth
Management
Business


Asset
Management
Business


Other
Businesses


Total


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000


RMB'000









Revenues:








Revenues from others:








One-time commissions

170,023


-


-


170,023

Recurring service fees

166,138


-


-


166,138

Performance-based income

2,974


-


-


2,974

Other service fees

36,087


-


12,677


48,764

Total revenues from others

375,222


-


12,677


387,899

Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
manages:








One-time commissions

5,776


238


-


6,014

Recurring service fees

85,850


150,788


-


236,638

Performance-based income

50


58,101


-


58,151

Total revenues from funds
Gopher/Olive manages

91,676


209,127


-


300,803

Total revenues

466,898


209,127


12,677


688,702

Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,881)


(208)


(2,927)


(5,016)

Net revenues

465,017


208,919


9,750


683,686

Operating costs and expenses:








Compensation and benefits








Relationship managers
compensation

(129,395)


(7,687)


-


(137,082)

Other compensations

(118,388)


(47,556)


(6,958)


(172,902)

Total compensation and benefits

(247,783)


(55,243)


(6,958)


(309,984)

Selling expenses

(48,392)


(11,704)


(5,843)


(65,939)

General and administrative
expenses

(45,766)


(17,500)


(8,984)


(72,250)

Reversal of credit losses

(1,758)


(2,203)


(1,455)


(5,416)

Other operating expenses

(5,708)


(22)


(7,129)


(12,859)

Government grants

23,350


226


-


23,576

Total operating costs and
expenses

(326,057)


(86,446)


(30,369)


(442,872)

Income (loss) from operations

138,960


122,473


(20,619)


240,814

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography

(unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)









Revenues:







Mainland China

311,835


327,089


4.9 %


Hong Kong

286,766


226,139


(21.1 %)


Others

90,101


84,823


(5.9 %)


Total revenues

688,702


638,051


(7.4 %)










Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Revenue Information by Product Types

(unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)









Mainland China:







Public securities products [1]

108,038


116,687


8.0 %


Private equity products

180,636


189,476


4.9 %


Insurance products

8,617


4,756


(44.8 %)


Others

14,544


16,170


11.2 %


Subtotal

311,835


327,089


4.9 %









Overseas:







Investment products [2]

191,200


170,962


(10.6 %)


Insurance products

144,942


112,921


(22.1 %)


Online business [3]

7,865


11,998


52.5 %


Others

32,860


15,081


(54.1 %)


Subtotal

376,867


310,962


(17.5 %)


Total revenues

688,702


638,051


(7.4 %)










[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.

[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate products and private credit products.

[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.


Noah Holdings Limited


Supplemental Information


(unaudited)




As of





September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


Change









Number of registered clients

460,380


466,153


1.3 %





































Three months ended





September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


Change



(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages)


Number of active clients

7,857


10,650


35.5 %









Transaction value:







Private equity products

1,070


1,097


2.6 %


Private secondary products

3,560


5,940


66.9 %


Mutual fund products

8,651


9,159


5.9 %


Other products

977


790


(19.2 %)


Total transaction value

14,258


16,986


19.1 %






Noah Holdings Limited



Supplemental Information of Overseas Business



(unaudited)










Three months ended






September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


Change















Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)

376.9


311.0


(17.5 %)



Number of Overseas Registered Clients

17,287


19,543


13.1 %



Number of Overseas Active Clients

3,139


3,561


13.4 %



Transaction Value of Overseas Investment
Products (RMB, billion)

7.8


8.6


11.2 %



Number of Overseas Relationship Managers

146


136


(6.8 %)



Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB,
billion)

39.5


42.2


6.8 %


































Noah Holdings Limited

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)

(unaudited)[12]



Three months ended




September 30,


September 30,


Change


2024


2025




RMB'000


RMB'000









Net income attributable to Noah shareholders

134,416


218,494


62.6 %

Adjustment for share-based compensation

19,846


14,920


(24.8 %)

Add: settlement reversal

-


(1,356)


N.A.

Less: Tax effect of adjustments

3,745


2,984


(20.3 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
(non-GAAP)

150,517


229,074


52.2 %







Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders

19.7 %


34.5 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah
shareholders

22.0 %


36.2 %









Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
diluted

1.91


3.11


62.8 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah
shareholders per ADS, diluted

2.14


3.26


52.3 %








[12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
