Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this will better reflect its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

N et revenue s for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB632.9 million (US$88.9 million), a 7.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from one-time commissions as a result of decreases in insurance product distribution and performance-based income. Net revenues remained relatively stable on a sequential basis.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB171.9 million (US$24.1 million), a 28.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 7.4% decrease in net revenues.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.5 million (US$30.7 million), a significant 62.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in fair value of investments in affiliates.

Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.1 million (US$32.2 million), a 52.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2025 was 466,153, a 1.3% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from June 30, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of September 30, 2025, was 19,543, a 13.1% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 3.0% increase from June 30, 2025.

as of September 30, 2025 was 466,153, a 1.3% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 0.3% increase from June 30, 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of September 30, 2025, was 19,543, a 13.1% increase from September 30, 2024, and a 3.0% increase from June 30, 2025. Total number of active clients [2] who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 10,650, a 35.5% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 16.3% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 3,561, a 13.4% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 2.4% decrease from the second quarter of 2025.

who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 10,650, a 35.5% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 16.3% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2025 was 3,561, a 13.4% increase from the third quarter of 2024, and a 2.4% decrease from the second quarter of 2025. Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), a 19.1% increase from the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 66.9% increase in distribution of private secondary products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) of overseas investment products, an 11.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of overseas mutual fund products.

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 8.6

60.6 %

9.2

54.1 % Private secondary products 3.6

25.0 %

5.9

34.7 % Private equity products 1.1

7.5 %

1.1

6.5 % Other products[3] 1.0

6.9 %

0.8

4.7 % All products 14.3

100.0 %

17.0

100.0 %

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:

Type of products in Mainland China Three months ended September 30,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 5.2

80.2 %

5.3

63.1 % Private secondary products 0.8

12.3 %

2.8

33.3 % Other products 0.5

7.5 %

0.3

3.6 % All products in Mainland China 6.5

100.0 %

8.4

100.0 %

Type of overseas products Three months ended September 30,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 3.4

44.6 %

3.9

45.4 % Private secondary products 2.8

35.7 %

3.1

36.0 % Private equity products 1.1

13.7 %

1.1

12.8 % Other products 0.5

6.0 %

0.5

5.8 % All Overseas products 7.8

100.0 %

8.6

100.0 %

C overage network in mainland China included 16 cities as of September 30, 2025, compared with 13 cities as of September 30, 2024 and 12 cities as of June 30, 2025.

in mainland China included 16 cities as of September 30, 2025, compared with 13 cities as of September 30, 2024 and 12 cities as of June 30, 2025. Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 136 as of September 30, 2025, a 6.8% decrease from September 30, 2024, and a 10.5% decrease from June 30, 2025.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in mainland China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2025, remained relatively stable at RMB143.5 billion (US$20.2 billion), compared with RMB150.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, and RMB145.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Mainland China assets under management as of September 30, 2025 were RMB101.3 billion (US$14.2 billion), compared with RMB110.6 billion as of September 30, 2024 and RMB103.7 billion as of June 30, 2025. Overseas assets under management as of September 30, 2025 were RMB42.2 billion (US$5.9 billion), compared with RMB39.5 billion as of September 30, 2024 and RMB41.4 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type As of

June 30,

2025



Growth

Allocation/

Redemption[4]

As of

September 30,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 129.3

89.1 %

0.2

1.4

128.1

89.3 % Public securities[5] 9.3

6.4 %

1.6

2.1

8.8

6.1 % Real estate 4.6

3.2 %

0.1

-

4.7

3.3 % Multi-strategies 1.9

1.3 %

-

-

1.9

1.3 % All Investments 145.1

100.0 %

1.9

3.5

143.5

100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type As of

June 30,

2025



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

September 30,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 96.5

93.1 %

-

1.7

94.8

93.6 % Public securities 5.1

4.9 %

0.2

0.9

4.4

4.3 % Real estate 0.7

0.7 %

-

-

0.7

0.7 % Multi-strategies 1.4

1.3 %

-

-

1.4

1.4 % All Investments 103.7

100.0 %

0.2

2.6

101.3

100.0 %

Overseas Investment type As of

June 30,

2025



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

September 30,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 32.8

79.3 %

0.2

(0.3)

33.3

78.9 % Public securities 4.2

10.1 %

1.4

1.2

4.4

10.4 % Real estate 3.9

9.4 %

0.1

-

4.0

9.5 % Multi-strategies 0.5

1.2 %

-

-

0.5

1.2 % All Investments 41.4

100.0 %

1.7

0.9

42.2

100.0 %

Other Businesses

Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah, commented, "We are pleased to report strong growth in profitability during the third quarter as we continue to build on the strong momentum from the previous period. While net revenues increased slightly on a sequential basis to RMB632.9 million, non-GAAP net income grew significantly to RMB229.1 million, a robust 52.2% year-over-year increase.

During the quarter, we obtained a U.S. broker-dealer license which will further strengthen our global footprint and drive the development of our overseas expansion. We also began integrating AI technology across our operations to enhance client acquisition, improve efficiency, and reduce reliance on manual processes, marking a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. We believe our strong balance sheet provides a solid foundation for future investments and our long-term growth. Moving forward, we remain committed to executing our strategies with discipline and focus, driving sustainable development while maintaining prudent oversight of market conditions to create lasting value for shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB632.9 million (US$88.9 million), a 7.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in net revenues from overseas.

Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2024

Q3 2025

YoY Change Domestic public securities[6] 106.6

115.9

8.7 % Domestic asset management[7] 180.4

189.3

4.9 % Domestic insurance[8] 8.5

4.7

(44.8 %) Overseas wealth management[9] 189.0

146.2

(22.7 %) Overseas asset management[10] 148.5

117.6

(20.8 %) Overseas insurance and comprehensive

services[11] 39.4

47.1

19.8 % Headquarters 11.3

12.1

7.3 % Total net revenues 683.7

632.9

(7.4 %)

Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB115.9 million (US$16.3 million), an 8.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of domestic private secondary products.

is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB115.9 million (US$16.3 million), an 8.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions generated from distribution of domestic private secondary products. Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB189.3 million (US$26.6 million), a 4.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in recurring service fees from RMB private equity products.

is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB189.3 million (US$26.6 million), a 4.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in recurring service fees from RMB private equity products. Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), a 44.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products.

is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million), a 44.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products. Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB146.2 million (US$20.5 million), a 22.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated referral fees for assistance in distribution of overseas insurance products.

is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB146.2 million (US$20.5 million), a 22.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated referral fees for assistance in distribution of overseas insurance products. Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB117.6 million (US$16.5 million), a 20.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from private equity investment products managed by Olive.

is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB117.6 million (US$16.5 million), a 20.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from private equity investment products managed by Olive. Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB47.1 million (US$6.6 million), a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers.

is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB47.1 million (US$6.6 million), a 19.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products by commission-only brokers. Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the third quarter of 2025 were RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB11.3 million for the corresponding period in 2024, maintaining a relatively stable trend.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchased investment products distributed or received services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others. [4]The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. [5]The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes the impact from market value appreciation or depreciation. [6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand [7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand [8] Operates under the Glory brand [9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand [10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand [11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB461.0 million (US$64.8 million), a 4.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB319.8 million (US$44.9 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB68.6 million (US$9.6 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB71.9 million (US$10.1 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB16.4 million (US$2.3 million); and (vi) income gained from government grants of RMB20.4 million (US$2.9 million).

Operating costs and expenses for domestic public securities for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.0 million (US$4.9 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025.

for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.0 million (US$4.9 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025. Operating costs and expenses for domestic asset management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.9 million (US$5.0 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025.

for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB35.9 million (US$5.0 million), a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the third quarter of 2025. Operating costs and expenses for domestic insurance for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million), a 64.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business.

for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million), a 64.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. The change was consistent with the decline in revenue from domestic insurance business. Operating costs and expenses for overseas wealth management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB97.5 million (US$13.7 million), a 27.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions.

for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB97.5 million (US$13.7 million), a 27.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the corresponding decrease in relationship manager commissions resulting from the reduction in one-time commissions. Operating costs and expenses for overseas asset management for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB37.4 million (US$5.3 million), compared with RMB19.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the expansion of the relationship management team which drove up relationship manager compensation.

for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB37.4 million (US$5.3 million), compared with RMB19.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the expansion of the relationship management team which drove up relationship manager compensation. Operating costs and expenses for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB34.9 million (US$4.9 million), a 43.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers.

for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB34.9 million (US$4.9 million), a 43.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in costs incurred by commission-only brokers. Operating costs and expenses for headquarters for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB211.0 million (US$29.6 million), a 37.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2024



Q3 2025



YoY Change Domestic public securities 65.0



80.8



24.4 % Domestic asset management 137.8



153.4



11.3 % Domestic insurance (17.5)



(4.6)



(73.7 %) Overseas wealth management 54.4



48.7



(10.5 %) Overseas asset management 128.6



80.2



(37.6 %) Overseas insurance and

comprehensive services 15.1



12.3



(18.2 %) Headquarters (142.6)



(198.9)



39.6 % Total income from operations 240.8



171.9



(28.6 %)

Income from operations for domestic public securities for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.8 million (US$11.3 million), a 24.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.8 million (US$11.3 million), a 24.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for domestic asset management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB153.4 million (US$21.5 million), a 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB153.4 million (US$21.5 million), a 11.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for domestic insurance for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB4.6 million (US$0.6 million), a 73.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB4.6 million (US$0.6 million), a 73.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas wealth management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB48.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB48.7 million (US$6.8 million), a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas asset management for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), a 37.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB80.2 million (US$11.3 million), a 37.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Income from operations for overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million), an 18.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million), an 18.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Loss from operations for headquarters for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB198.9 million (US$27.9 million), a 39.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 27.2%, compared with 35.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB28.7 million (US$4.0 million), a 0.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Investment Income

Investment income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB20.6 million (US$2.9 million), compared with investment income of RMB16.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in income from our private equity fund investment.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB67.5 million (US$9.5 million), a 24.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in income tax expenses associated with dividend withholding tax for offshore dividend payments from PRC subsidiaries in the third quarter of 2025.

Net Income

Net Income Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.9 million (US$30.7 million), a 58.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Net margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 34.6%, compared with 20.2% for the corresponding period in 2024. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB218.5 million (US$30.7 million), a 62.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was 34.5%, compared with 19.7% for the corresponding period in 2024. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.14 (US$0.44) and RMB3.11 (US$0.44), compared with RMB1.91 and RMB1.91 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.



Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB229.1 million (US$32.2 million), a 52.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was 36.2%, compared with 22.0% for the corresponding period in 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.26 (US$0.46), compared with RMB2.14 for the corresponding period in 2024.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB3,837.4 million (US$539.0 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,821.8 million as of June 30, 2025 and RMB3,435.8 million as of September 30, 2024, respectively.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB316.9 million (US$44.5 million), compared with net cash inflow of RMB237.2 million in the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to increased cash inflow generated from net income from operations and enhanced working capital management.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2025 was RMB253.7 million (US$35.6 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB53.7 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the cash inflows from the maturity of some held-to-maturity investments in the third quarter of 2025.

Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB549.9 million (US$77.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB1,010.8 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in dividend payment to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2025.

Treasury Shares

As of the date of the 2024 annual report of the Company, for the 3,063,510 ordinary shares held in treasury as of December 31, 2024, the Company intended to cancel or to hold these shares in treasury for any purpose as long as it is in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") (e.g., providing incentives to employees, reselling, or otherwise using such treasury shares subject to market conditions and the Company's capital management needs, in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules). After evaluating recent market conditions as well as the Company's capital management plan, on November 21, 2025 (Hong Kong Time), the Company cancelled 6,762,680 ordinary shares it held in treasury as of September 30, 2025. The Company may continue to repurchase its shares under its Share Repurchase Program (as defined in the Company's announcement dated August 29, 2024) and will hold the repurchased shares in treasury for purposes permitted under the Hong Kong Listing Rules or cancel them periodically, depending on market conditions.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represent five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In the first nine months of 2025, Noah distributed RMB50.1 billion (US$7.0 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB143.5 billion (US$20.2 billion) as of September 30, 2025.

Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 466,153 registered clients as of September 30, 2025. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also operates other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.119 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

_________________

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 3,821,846

3,837,367

539,032 Restricted cash 10,617

6,071

853 Short-term investments 1,602,362

1,157,410

162,580 Accounts receivable, net 403,226

358,143

50,308 Amounts due from related parties 591,977

568,979

79,924 Loans receivable, net 122,658

117,598

16,519 Other current assets 223,676

330,699

46,454 Total current assets 6,776,362

6,376,267

895,670 Long-term investments, net 712,155

785,992

110,408 Investment in affiliates 1,363,061

1,469,275

206,388 Property and equipment, net 2,346,487

2,377,786

334,006 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 109,688

98,947

13,899 Deferred tax assets 317,124

317,007

44,530 Other non-current assets 120,005

120,668

16,950 Total Assets 11,744,882

11,545,942

1,621,851 Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:









Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 324,621

346,233

48,635 Income tax payable 55,491

117,029

16,439 Deferred revenues 62,097

72,207

10,143 Dividend payable 550,000

-

- Contingent liabilities 467,255

462,042

64,903 Other current liabilities 302,049

340,086

47,772 Total current liabilities 1,761,513

1,337,597

187,892 Deferred tax liabilities 242,254

240,363

33,764 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 69,597

59,634

8,377 Other non-current liabilities 9,755

9,701

1,363 Total Liabilities 2,083,119

1,647,295

231,396 Equity 9,661,763

9,898,647

1,390,455 Total Liabilities and Equity 11,744,882

11,545,942

1,621,851

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change



2024

2025

2025





Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000





Revenues from others:















One-time commissions 170,023

158,386

22,248

(6.8 %) Recurring service fees 166,138

148,333

20,836

(10.7 %) Performance-based income 2,974

6,008

844

102.0 % Other service fees 48,764

35,450

4,980

(27.3 %) Total revenues from others 387,899

348,177

48,908

(10.2 %) Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages:













One-time commissions 6,014

930

131

(84.5 %) Recurring service fees 236,638

273,105

38,363

15.4 % Performance-based income 58,151

15,839

2,225

(72.8 %) Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 300,803

289,874

40,719

(3.6 %) Total revenues 688,702

638,051

89,627

(7.4 %) Less: VAT related surcharges (5,016)

(5,152)

(724)

2.7 % Net revenues 683,686

632,899

88,903

(7.4 %) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers compensation (137,082)

(126,159)

(17,721)

(8.0 %) Other compensations (172,902)

(193,653)

(27,203)

12.0 % Total compensation and benefits (309,984)

(319,812)

(44,924)

3.2 % Selling expenses (65,939)

(68,623)

(9,639)

4.1 % General and administrative

expenses (72,250)

(71,876)

(10,096)

(0.5 %) Provision for credit losses (5,416)

(4,664)

(655)

(13.9 %) Other operating expenses (12,859)

(16,389)

(2,302)

27.5 % Government grants 23,576

20,352

2,859

(13.7 %) Total operating costs and

expenses (442,872)

(461,012)

(64,757)

4.1 % Income from operations 240,814

171,887

24,146

(28.6 %) Other income:













Interest income 28,416

28,683

4,029

0.9 % Investment income 16,334

20,569

2,889

25.9 % Settlement reversal -

1,356

190

N.A. Other expenses (43,577)

(20,813)

(2,924)

(52.2 %) Total other income 1,173

29,795

4,184

2,440.1 % Income before taxes and income

from equity in affiliates 241,987

201,682

28,330

(16.7 %) Income tax expense (89,036)

(67,471)

(9,478)

(24.2 %) (Loss) income from equity in

affiliates (15,184)

84,649

11,891

N.A. Net income 137,767

218,860

30,743

58.9 % Less: net gain attributable to non-

controlling interests 3,351

366

51

(89.1 %) Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 134,416

218,494

30,692

62.6 %















Income per ADS, basic 1.91

3.14

0.44

64.4 % Income per ADS, diluted 1.91

3.11

0.44

62.8 % Margin analysis:













Operating margin 35.2 %

27.2 %

27.2 %



Net margin 20.2 %

34.6 %

34.6 %



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 70,334,784

69,617,957

69,617,957



Diluted 70,396,502

70,324,538

70,324,538



ADS equivalent outstanding at end

of period 65,824,608

65,854,612

65,854,612









































































[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary shares represent one ADS.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

Change



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000





Net income 137,767

218,860

30,743

58.9 %

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (92,022)

1,860

261

N.A.

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale

investment -

238

33

N.A.

Comprehensive income 45,745

220,958

31,037

383.0 %

Less: Comprehensive gain attributable to non-

controlling interests 4,822

518

73

(89.3 %)

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders 40,923

220,440

30,964

438.7 %











































Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, 2025



Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others:































One-time commissions 12,556

665

4,756

90,767

8,247

41,395

-

158,386

Recurring service fees 88,580

27,966

-

9,539

22,248

-

-

148,333

Performance-based income 6,007

-

-

-

1

-

-

6,008

Other service fees -

-

-

13,496

-

5,784

16,170

35,450

Total revenues from others 107,143

28,631

4,756

113,802

30,496

47,179

16,170

348,177

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages:































One-time commissions 930

-

-

-

-

-

-

930

Recurring service fees 8,552

156,572

-

32,395

75,586

-

-

273,105

Performance-based income 62

4,273

-

-

11,504

-

-

15,839

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 9,544

160,845

-

32,395

87,090

-

-

289,874

Total revenues 116,687

189,476

4,756

146,197

117,586

47,179

16,170

638,051

Less: VAT related surcharges (823)

(215)

(44)

-

-

-

(4,070)

(5,152)

Net revenues 115,864

189,261

4,712

146,197

117,586

47,179

12,100

632,899

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship managers

compensation (26,739)

(11,597)

(2,348)

(60,910)

(13,244)

(11,321)

-

(126,159)

Other compensations (6,530)

(15,861)

(3,692)

(21,449)

(17,614)

(12,311)

(116,196)

(193,653)

Total compensation and

benefits (33,269)

(27,458)

(6,040)

(82,359)

(30,858)

(23,632)

(116,196)

(319,812)

Selling expenses (3,521)

(2,463)

(265)

(14,822)

(5,757)

(4,764)

(37,031)

(68,623)

General and administrative

expenses (25)

(3,527)

(2,604)

(299)

(775)

(2,343)

(62,303)

(71,876)

Reversal of (provision for)

credit losses 2,315

(4,866)

-

-

-

2,712

(4,825)

(4,664)

Other operating expenses (515)

(672)

(406)

-

-

(6,829)

(7,967)

(16,389)

Government grants -

3,081

-

-

-

-

17,271

20,352

Total operating costs and

expenses (35,015)

(35,905)

(9,315)

(97,480)

(37,390)

(34,856)

(211,051)

(461,012)

Income (loss) from

operations 80,849

153,356

(4,603)

48,717

80,196

12,323

(198,951)

171,887





























































Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, 2024



Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others:































One-time commissions 1,796

79

8,617

126,166

4,377

28,988

-

170,023

Recurring service fees 87,108

56,575

-

6,624

15,455

-

376

166,138

Performance-based income 2,972

-

-

-

2

-

-

2,974

Other service fees -

-

-

24,217

-

10,379

14,168

48,764

Total revenues from others 91,876

56,654

8,617

157,007

19,834

39,367

14,544

387,899

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages:































One-time commissions 3,671

-

-

1,640

703

-

-

6,014

Recurring service fees 12,442

122,857

-

30,402

70,937

-

-

236,638

Performance-based income 49

1,125

-

-

56,977

-

-

58,151

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 16,162

123,982

-

32,042

128,617

-

-

300,803

Total revenues 108,038

180,636

8,617

189,049

148,451

39,367

14,544

688,702

Less: VAT related surcharges (1,458)

(208)

(85)

-

-

-

(3,265)

(5,016)

Net revenues 106,580

180,428

8,532

189,049

148,451

39,367

11,279

683,686

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship managers

compensation (28,914)

(17,842)

(10,505)

(76,089)

(474)

(3,258)

-

(137,082)

Other compensations (11,201)

(17,791)

(9,668)

(31,228)

(13,193)

(11,851)

(77,970)

(172,902)

Total compensation and

benefits (40,115)

(35,633)

(20,173)

(107,317)

(13,667)

(15,109)

(77,970)

(309,984)

Selling expenses (269)

(2,807)

(2,012)

(26,011)

(5,739)

(4,131)

(24,970)

(65,939)

General and administrative

expenses (819)

(3,720)

(3,871)

(1,288)

(439)

(1,660)

(60,453)

(72,250)

Provision for credit losses -

(724)

-

-

-

(2,043)

(2,649)

(5,416)

Other operating expenses (411)

(18)

(2)

-

-

(1,358)

(11,070)

(12,859)

Government grants -

226

-

-

-

-

23,350

23,576

Total operating costs and

expenses (41,614)

(42,676)

(26,058)

(134,616)

(19,845)

(24,301)

(153,762)

(442,872)

Income (loss) from

operations 64,966

137,752

(17,526)

54,433

128,606

15,066

(142,483)

240,814





























































Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2025

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 158,386

-

-

158,386 Recurring service fees 148,333

-

-

148,333 Performance-based income 6,008

-

-

6,008 Other service fees 23,352

-

12,098

35,450 Total revenues from others 336,079

-

12,098

348,177 Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages:













One-time commissions 306

624

-

930 Recurring service fees 92,431

180,674

-

273,105 Performance-based income -

15,839

-

15,839 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 92,737

197,137

-

289,874 Total revenues 428,816

197,137

12,098

638,051 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,321)

(215)

(3,616)

(5,152) Net revenues 427,495

196,922

8,482

632,899 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers

compensation (124,514)

(1,645)

-

(126,159) Other compensations (129,633)

(58,074)

(5,946)

(193,653) Total compensation and benefits (254,147)

(59,719)

(5,946)

(319,812) Selling expenses (50,133)

(12,774)

(5,716)

(68,623) General and administrative

expenses (45,250)

(16,884)

(9,742)

(71,876) Provision for (reversal of) credit

losses 5,775

(4,866)

(5,573)

(4,664) Other operating expenses (7,667)

(1,968)

(6,754)

(16,389) Government grants 17,265

3,087

-

20,352 Total operating costs and expenses (334,157)

(93,124)

(33,731)

(461,012) Income (loss) from operations 93,338

103,798

(25,249)

171,887

Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2024

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 170,023

-

-

170,023 Recurring service fees 166,138

-

-

166,138 Performance-based income 2,974

-

-

2,974 Other service fees 36,087

-

12,677

48,764 Total revenues from others 375,222

-

12,677

387,899 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages:













One-time commissions 5,776

238

-

6,014 Recurring service fees 85,850

150,788

-

236,638 Performance-based income 50

58,101

-

58,151 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 91,676

209,127

-

300,803 Total revenues 466,898

209,127

12,677

688,702 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,881)

(208)

(2,927)

(5,016) Net revenues 465,017

208,919

9,750

683,686 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers

compensation (129,395)

(7,687)

-

(137,082) Other compensations (118,388)

(47,556)

(6,958)

(172,902) Total compensation and benefits (247,783)

(55,243)

(6,958)

(309,984) Selling expenses (48,392)

(11,704)

(5,843)

(65,939) General and administrative

expenses (45,766)

(17,500)

(8,984)

(72,250) Reversal of credit losses (1,758)

(2,203)

(1,455)

(5,416) Other operating expenses (5,708)

(22)

(7,129)

(12,859) Government grants 23,350

226

-

23,576 Total operating costs and

expenses (326,057)

(86,446)

(30,369)

(442,872) Income (loss) from operations 138,960

122,473

(20,619)

240,814

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Revenues:











Mainland China 311,835

327,089

4.9 %

Hong Kong 286,766

226,139

(21.1 %)

Others 90,101

84,823

(5.9 %)

Total revenues 688,702

638,051

(7.4 %)



















Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Revenue Information by Product Types (unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Mainland China:











Public securities products [1] 108,038

116,687

8.0 %

Private equity products 180,636

189,476

4.9 %

Insurance products 8,617

4,756

(44.8 %)

Others 14,544

16,170

11.2 %

Subtotal 311,835

327,089

4.9 %















Overseas:











Investment products [2] 191,200

170,962

(10.6 %)

Insurance products 144,942

112,921

(22.1 %)

Online business [3] 7,865

11,998

52.5 %

Others 32,860

15,081

(54.1 %)

Subtotal 376,867

310,962

(17.5 %)

Total revenues 688,702

638,051

(7.4 %)



















[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.

[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate products and private credit products.

[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.



Noah Holdings Limited

Supplemental Information

(unaudited)





As of







September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

Change















Number of registered clients 460,380

466,153

1.3 %







































































Three months ended







September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

Change



(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages)

Number of active clients 7,857

10,650

35.5 %















Transaction value:











Private equity products 1,070

1,097

2.6 %

Private secondary products 3,560

5,940

66.9 %

Mutual fund products 8,651

9,159

5.9 %

Other products 977

790

(19.2 %)

Total transaction value 14,258

16,986

19.1 %









Noah Holdings Limited



Supplemental Information of Overseas Business



(unaudited)

















Three months ended









September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

Change



























Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million) 376.9

311.0

(17.5 %)



Number of Overseas Registered Clients 17,287

19,543

13.1 %



Number of Overseas Active Clients 3,139

3,561

13.4 %



Transaction Value of Overseas Investment

Products (RMB, billion) 7.8

8.6

11.2 %



Number of Overseas Relationship Managers 146

136

(6.8 %)



Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB,

billion) 39.5

42.2

6.8 %



































































Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)[12]



Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,

Change

2024

2025





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 134,416

218,494

62.6 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 19,846

14,920

(24.8 %) Add: settlement reversal -

(1,356)

N.A. Less: Tax effect of adjustments 3,745

2,984

(20.3 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 150,517

229,074

52.2 %











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 19.7 %

34.5 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah

shareholders 22.0 %

36.2 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 1.91

3.11

62.8 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah

shareholders per ADS, diluted 2.14

3.26

52.3 %















[12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, impact related to settlements and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited