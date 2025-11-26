Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are pleased to see continued momentum in our turnaround journey. In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered our first quarterly operating profit in six years-reaching this milestone ahead of expectations. Total revenue grew 49.6% year over year, with the AI and others segment increasing 150.8% and contributing half of total revenue, reflecting the emergence of our next growth engine. Within the AI and others segment, our AI robot business continued to perform well, supported by solid demand for our voice-enabled wheel robots and robotic arms. In parallel, we are developing AI-native tools across PC and mobile, while enhancing existing products with new AI features. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth by building new growth engines through continued investment in AI robots and AI tools."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Our consistent improvement on bottom-line reflects our disciplined execution and operational improvements. Operating profit was about RMB3.9 million, increasing from an operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the year ago quarter and an operating loss of RMB11.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit reached RMB15.1 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year and RMB2.1 million in Q2. Our Internet business segment generated RMB68.2 million in adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding full-year 2024 levels and growing 86.2% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted operating loss in our AI and others segment narrowed meaningfully in this quarter. In addition, our balance sheet remains healthy. "

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 49.6% year-over-year to RMB287.4 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the 150.8% year-over-year increase in AI and others revenues, which already accounted for 50.4% of Cheetah Mobile's third quarter revenues , up from 30.1% in the same period last year.

grew by 49.6% year-over-year to RMB287.4 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by , up from 30.1% in the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 64.4% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 64.3% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter.

increased by 64.4% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 64.3% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year.

was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year. Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB 46.9 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB35.4 million in the same period last year.

was RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB 46.9 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB35.4 million in the same period last year. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,597.3 million (US$224.4 million), ensuring strong liquidity.

of RMB1,597.3 million (US$224.4 million), ensuring strong liquidity. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had long-term investments of RMB761.4 million (US$107.0 million).

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on November 26, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 4896015

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as AI service robots and robotic arms to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acqu isitions;

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Tel: +86 10 6292 7779

Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,833,031

1,597,311

224,373 Short-term investments 335

863

121 Accounts receivable, net 473,619

443,459

62,292 Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,365,761

1,115,204

156,653 Due from related parties, net 106,934

126,801

17,812 Total current assets 3,779,680

3,283,638

461,251











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 51,564

40,797

5,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,323

19,067

2,678 Intangible assets, net 190,665

205,660

28,889 Goodwill 424,099

460,034

64,621 Long-term investments 817,330

761,408

106,954 Deferred tax assets 128,581

119,725

16,818 Other non-current assets 86,059

90,317

12,687 Total non-current assets 1,724,621

1,697,008

238,378











Total assets 5,504,301

4,980,646

699,629











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 219,566

207,356

29,127 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,756,805

2,309,513

324,415 Due to related parties 69,606

18,011

2,530 Income tax payable 35,804

50,748

7,129 Total current liabilities 3,081,781

2,585,628

363,201











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 43,046

44,635

6,270 Other non-current liabilities 172,348

165,010

23,179 Total non-current liabilities 215,394

209,645

29,449











Total liabilities 3,297,175

2,795,273

392,650











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 189,725

196,191

27,559











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 248

254

36 Additional paid-in capital 2,722,504

2,724,880

382,762 Accumulated deficit (1,232,577)

(1,299,551)

(182,547) Accumulated other comprehensive income 410,423

391,343

54,972 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'

equity 1,900,598

1,816,926

255,223 Noncontrolling interests 116,803

172,256

24,197











Total shareholders' equity 2,017,401

1,989,182

279,420











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and

shareholders' equity 5,504,301

4,980,646

699,629

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

192,083

287,369

40,367

569,788

841,593

118,217 Internet business

134,287

142,407

20,004

357,036

459,385

64,529 AI and others

57,796

144,962

20,363

212,752

382,208

53,688 Cost of revenues (a)

(61,714)

(73,005)

(10,255)

(197,365)

(212,936)

(29,911) Gross profit

130,369

214,364

30,112

372,423

628,657

88,306

























Operating income and expenses:























Research and development (a)

(66,269)

(67,962)

(9,547)

(177,885)

(196,289)

(27,573) Selling and marketing (a)

(89,038)

(82,806)

(11,632)

(237,570)

(290,078)

(40,747) General and administrative (a)

(47,349)

(60,170)

(8,452)

(188,104)

(179,421)

(25,203) Other operating income, net

278

506

71

1,014

3,465

487 Total operating income and expenses

(202,378)

(210,432)

(29,560)

(602,545)

(662,323)

(93,036)

























Operating (loss)/income

(72,009)

3,932

552

(230,122)

(33,666)

(4,730) Other income/(expenses):























Interest income, net

9,471

9,560

1,343

34,560

25,145

3,532 Foreign exchange gains

21,351

8,628

1,212

10,510

16,627

2,336 Other income/(expense), net

1,738

(12,318)

(1,730)

(57,469)

(34,171)

(4,800)

























(Loss)/income before income taxes

(39,449)

9,802

1,377

(242,521)

(26,065)

(3,662) Income tax (expenses)/benefits

(2,387)

(13,506)

(1,897)

3,806

(22,191)

(3,117) Net loss

(41,836)

(3,704)

(520)

(238,715)

(48,256)

(6,779) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

5,061

7,270

1,021

12,058

18,718

2,629 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(46,897)

(10,974)

(1,541)

(250,773)

(66,974)

(9,408)

























Net loss per share























Basic

(0.0323)

(0.0085)

(0.0012)

(0.1711)

(0.0480)

(0.0067) Diluted

(0.0323)

(0.0086)

(0.0012)

(0.1711)

(0.0483)

(0.0067)

























Net loss per ADS























Basic

(1.6150)

(0.4236)

(0.0600)

(8.5542)

(2.4019)

(0.3350) Diluted

(1.6150)

(0.4296)

(0.0600)

(8.5569)

(2.4130)

(0.3350)

























Weighted average number of shares

outstanding























Basic

1,509,057,830

1,548,248,444

1,548,248,444

1,499,799,151

1,527,699,928

1,527,699,928 Diluted

1,509,057,830

1,548,248,444

1,548,248,444

1,499,799,151

1,527,699,928

1,527,699,928 Weighted average number of ADSs

outstanding























Basic

30,181,157

30,964,969

30,964,969

29,995,983

30,553,999

30,553,999 Diluted

30,181,157

30,964,969

30,964,969

29,995,983

30,553,999

30,553,999

























Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

of nil























Foreign currency translation adjustments

(32,036)

(16,996)

(2,387)

(2,622)

(24,911)

(3,499) Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale

securities, net

2,799

3,814

536

(4,635)

6,662

936 Other comprehensive loss

(29,237)

(13,182)

(1,851)

(7,257)

(18,249)

(2,563) Total comprehensive loss

(71,073)

(16,886)

(2,371)

(245,972)

(66,505)

(9,342) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable

to noncontrolling interests

7,346

5,774

811

11,890

19,549

2,746 Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(78,419)

(22,660)

(3,182)

(257,862)

(86,054)

(12,088)

















































































For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

92

4

1

541

14

2 Research and development

236

(172)

(24)

644

186

26 Selling and marketing

(277)

183

26

(167)

483

68 General and administrative

4,863

2,714

381

19,939

9,991

1,403 Total

4,914

2,729

384

20,957

10,674

1,499

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

GAAP Share-based Amortization

of Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization

of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result

Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 287,369 - - 287,369 40,367

841,593 - - 841,593 118,217 Cost of revenues (73,005) 4 - (73,001) (10,254)

(212,936) 14 - (212,922) (29,909) Gross profit 214,364 4 - 214,368 30,113

628,657 14 - 628,671 88,308























Research and development (67,962) (172) 6,388 (61,746) (8,674)

(196,289) 186 18,700 (177,403) (24,920) Selling and marketing (82,806) 183 2,070 (80,553) (11,315)

(290,078) 483 3,008 (286,587) (40,257) General and administrative (60,170) 2,714 - (57,456) (8,071)

(179,421) 9,991 - (169,430) (23,800) Other operating income, net 506 - - 506 71

3,465 - - 3,465 487 Total operating income and expenses (210,432) 2,725 8,458 (199,249) (27,989)

(662,323) 10,660 21,708 (629,955) (88,490)























Operating income/(loss) 3,932 2,729 8,458 15,119 2,124

(33,666) 10,674 21,708 (1,284) (182) Net (loss)/income attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders (10,974) 2,729 8,458 213 31

(66,974) 10,674 21,708 (34,592) (4,860)























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0086) 0.0018 0.0054 (0.0014)



(0.0483) 0.0070 0.0141 (0.0272)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.4296) 0.0900 0.2696 (0.0700)



(2.4130) 0.3500 0.7030 (1.3600)

Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.0600) 0.0126 0.0376 (0.0098)



(0.3350) 0.0492 0.0948 (0.1910)





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result Result Compensation intangible

assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 192,083 - - 192,083 569,788 - - 569,788 Cost of revenues (61,714) 92 - (61,622) (197,365) 541 - (196,824) Gross profit 130,369 92 - 130,461 372,423 541 - 372,964

















Research and development (66,269) 236 6,156 (59,877) (177,885) 644 18,468 (158,773) Selling and marketing (89,038) (277) 469 (88,846) (237,570) (167) 1,407 (236,330) General and administrative (47,349) 4,863 - (42,486) (188,104) 19,939 - (168,165) Other operating income, net 278 - - 278 1,014 - - 1,014 Total operating income and expenses (202,378) 4,822 6,625 (190,931) (602,545) 20,416 19,875 (562,254)

















Operating loss (72,009) 4,914 6,625 (60,470) (230,122) 20,957 19,875 (189,290) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (46,897) 4,914 6,625 (35,358) (250,773) 20,957 19,875 (209,941)

















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0323) 0.0033 0.0044 (0.0246) (0.1711) 0.0140 0.0132 (0.1439) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (1.6150) 0.1650 0.2200 (1.2300) (8.5569) 0.7000 0.6619 (7.1950)

















* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.





CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



Internet

Business

AI and

others

Consolidated

Internet

Business

AI and

others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

142,407

144,962

287,369

40,367

459,385

382,208

841,593

118,217 Operating Costs and expenses































Cost of revenues(i)

25,999

47,002

73,001

10,254

75,306

137,616

212,922

29,909 Selling and marketing(i)

45,371

37,252

82,623

11,606

174,986

114,609

289,595

40,679 Research and development(i)

33,441

34,693

68,134

9,571

99,693

96,410

196,103

27,547 Other segment items(i)

16,252

40,698

56,950

8,000

41,199

124,766

165,965

23,313 Adjusted operating income/(loss)

21,344

(14,683)

6,661

936

68,201

(91,193)

(22,992)

(3,231) Unallocated amounts-share based

compensations









(2,729)

(384)









(10,674)

(1,499) Operating income/(loss)









3,932

552









(33,666)

(4,730) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)































Interest income, net









9,560

1,343









25,145

3,532 Foreign exchange gains, net









8,628

1,212









16,627

2,336 Other expense, net









(12,318)

(1,730)









(34,171)

(4,800) Income/(loss) before income taxes









9,802

1,377









(26,065)

(3,662)





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024



Internet

Business

AI and others

Consolidated

Internet

Business

AI and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues

134,287

57,796

192,083

357,036

212,752

569,788 Operating Costs and expenses























Cost of revenues(i)

19,687

41,935

61,622

58,638

138,186

196,824 Selling and marketing(i)

53,113

36,202

89,315

130,702

107,035

237,737 Research and development(i)

32,594

33,439

66,033

84,825

92,416

177,241 Other segment items(i)

15,088

27,120

42,208

46,245

120,906

167,151 Adjusted operating income/(losses)

13,805

(80,900)

(67,095)

36,626

(245,791)

(209,165) Unallocated amounts-share based

compensations









(4,914)









(20,957) Operating loss









(72,009)









(230,122) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)























Interest income, net









9,471









34,560 Foreign exchange gains, net









21,351









10,510 Other income/(expense), net









1,738









(57,469) Loss before income taxes









(39,449)









(242,521)

(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2025



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(46,897)

(10,974)

(1,541)

(250,773)

(66,974)

(9,408) Add:























Income tax expenses/(benefits)

2,387

13,506

1,897

(3,806)

22,191

3,117 Interest income, net

(9,471)

(9,560)

(1,343)

(34,560)

(25,145)

(3,532) Depreciation and other amortization

12,205

12,270

1,724

36,834

32,809

4,609 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

5,061

7,270

1,021

12,058

18,718

2,629 Other (income)/ expense, net

(23,089)

3,690

518

46,959

17,544

2,464 Share-based compensation

4,914

2,729

384

20,957

10,674

1,499 Adjusted EBITDA

(54,890)

18,931

2,660

(172,331)

9,817

1,378

