Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTM9 | ISIN: US1630752038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C9
Berlin
26.11.25 | 08:00
7,200 Euro
+6,67 % +0,450
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,20011:59
7,6508,20011:56
PR Newswire
26.11.2025 10:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are pleased to see continued momentum in our turnaround journey. In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered our first quarterly operating profit in six years-reaching this milestone ahead of expectations. Total revenue grew 49.6% year over year, with the AI and others segment increasing 150.8% and contributing half of total revenue, reflecting the emergence of our next growth engine. Within the AI and others segment, our AI robot business continued to perform well, supported by solid demand for our voice-enabled wheel robots and robotic arms. In parallel, we are developing AI-native tools across PC and mobile, while enhancing existing products with new AI features. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth by building new growth engines through continued investment in AI robots and AI tools."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Our consistent improvement on bottom-line reflects our disciplined execution and operational improvements. Operating profit was about RMB3.9 million, increasing from an operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the year ago quarter and an operating loss of RMB11.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit reached RMB15.1 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year and RMB2.1 million in Q2. Our Internet business segment generated RMB68.2 million in adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding full-year 2024 levels and growing 86.2% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted operating loss in our AI and others segment narrowed meaningfully in this quarter. In addition, our balance sheet remains healthy. "

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight

  • Total revenues grew by 49.6% year-over-year to RMB287.4 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the 150.8% year-over-year increase in AI and others revenues, which already accounted for 50.4% of Cheetah Mobile's third quarter revenues, up from 30.1% in the same period last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 64.4% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 64.3% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating profit was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB 46.9 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB35.4 million in the same period last year.
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,597.3 million (US$224.4 million), ensuring strong liquidity.
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company had long-term investments of RMB761.4 million (US$107.0 million).

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on November 26, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 4896015

English Translation:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 4165222

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as AI service robots and robotic arms to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acqu isitions;

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2025


RMB


RMB


USD

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

1,833,031


1,597,311


224,373

Short-term investments

335


863


121

Accounts receivable, net

473,619


443,459


62,292

Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,365,761


1,115,204


156,653

Due from related parties, net

106,934


126,801


17,812

Total current assets

3,779,680


3,283,638


461,251







Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

51,564


40,797


5,731

Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,323


19,067


2,678

Intangible assets, net

190,665


205,660


28,889

Goodwill

424,099


460,034


64,621

Long-term investments

817,330


761,408


106,954

Deferred tax assets

128,581


119,725


16,818

Other non-current assets

86,059


90,317


12,687

Total non-current assets

1,724,621


1,697,008


238,378







Total assets

5,504,301


4,980,646


699,629







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

219,566


207,356


29,127

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,756,805


2,309,513


324,415

Due to related parties

69,606


18,011


2,530

Income tax payable

35,804


50,748


7,129

Total current liabilities

3,081,781


2,585,628


363,201







Non-current liabilities:






Deferred tax liabilities

43,046


44,635


6,270

Other non-current liabilities

172,348


165,010


23,179

Total non-current liabilities

215,394


209,645


29,449







Total liabilities

3,297,175


2,795,273


392,650







Mezzanine equity:






Redeemable noncontrolling interests

189,725


196,191


27,559







Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

248


254


36

Additional paid-in capital

2,722,504


2,724,880


382,762

Accumulated deficit

(1,232,577)


(1,299,551)


(182,547)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

410,423


391,343


54,972

Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'
equity

1,900,598


1,816,926


255,223

Noncontrolling interests

116,803


172,256


24,197







Total shareholders' equity

2,017,401


1,989,182


279,420







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
shareholders' equity

5,504,301


4,980,646


699,629

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per

share (or ADS) data)




For The Three Months Ended


For The Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


192,083


287,369


40,367


569,788


841,593


118,217

Internet business


134,287


142,407


20,004


357,036


459,385


64,529

AI and others


57,796


144,962


20,363


212,752


382,208


53,688

Cost of revenues (a)


(61,714)


(73,005)


(10,255)


(197,365)


(212,936)


(29,911)

Gross profit


130,369


214,364


30,112


372,423


628,657


88,306














Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a)


(66,269)


(67,962)


(9,547)


(177,885)


(196,289)


(27,573)

Selling and marketing (a)


(89,038)


(82,806)


(11,632)


(237,570)


(290,078)


(40,747)

General and administrative (a)


(47,349)


(60,170)


(8,452)


(188,104)


(179,421)


(25,203)

Other operating income, net


278


506


71


1,014


3,465


487

Total operating income and expenses


(202,378)


(210,432)


(29,560)


(602,545)


(662,323)


(93,036)














Operating (loss)/income


(72,009)


3,932


552


(230,122)


(33,666)


(4,730)

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income, net


9,471


9,560


1,343


34,560


25,145


3,532

Foreign exchange gains


21,351


8,628


1,212


10,510


16,627


2,336

Other income/(expense), net


1,738


(12,318)


(1,730)


(57,469)


(34,171)


(4,800)














(Loss)/income before income taxes


(39,449)


9,802


1,377


(242,521)


(26,065)


(3,662)

Income tax (expenses)/benefits


(2,387)


(13,506)


(1,897)


3,806


(22,191)


(3,117)

Net loss


(41,836)


(3,704)


(520)


(238,715)


(48,256)


(6,779)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests


5,061


7,270


1,021


12,058


18,718


2,629

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders


(46,897)


(10,974)


(1,541)


(250,773)


(66,974)


(9,408)














Net loss per share













Basic


(0.0323)


(0.0085)


(0.0012)


(0.1711)


(0.0480)


(0.0067)

Diluted


(0.0323)


(0.0086)


(0.0012)


(0.1711)


(0.0483)


(0.0067)














Net loss per ADS













Basic


(1.6150)


(0.4236)


(0.0600)


(8.5542)


(2.4019)


(0.3350)

Diluted


(1.6150)


(0.4296)


(0.0600)


(8.5569)


(2.4130)


(0.3350)














Weighted average number of shares
outstanding













Basic


1,509,057,830


1,548,248,444


1,548,248,444


1,499,799,151


1,527,699,928


1,527,699,928

Diluted


1,509,057,830


1,548,248,444


1,548,248,444


1,499,799,151


1,527,699,928


1,527,699,928

Weighted average number of ADSs
outstanding













Basic


30,181,157


30,964,969


30,964,969


29,995,983


30,553,999


30,553,999

Diluted


30,181,157


30,964,969


30,964,969


29,995,983


30,553,999


30,553,999














Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments


(32,036)


(16,996)


(2,387)


(2,622)


(24,911)


(3,499)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale
securities, net


2,799


3,814


536


(4,635)


6,662


936

Other comprehensive loss


(29,237)


(13,182)


(1,851)


(7,257)


(18,249)


(2,563)

Total comprehensive loss


(71,073)


(16,886)


(2,371)


(245,972)


(66,505)


(9,342)

Less: Total comprehensive income attributable
to noncontrolling interests


7,346


5,774


811


11,890


19,549


2,746

Total comprehensive loss attributable to
Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(78,419)


(22,660)


(3,182)


(257,862)


(86,054)


(12,088)










































For The Three Months Ended


For The Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025

(a) Share-based compensation expenses


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Cost of revenues


92


4


1


541


14


2

Research and development


236


(172)


(24)


644


186


26

Selling and marketing


(277)


183


26


(167)


483


68

General and administrative


4,863


2,714


381


19,939


9,991


1,403

Total


4,914


2,729


384


20,957


10,674


1,499

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization
of

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization
of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

Result


Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

287,369

-

-

287,369

40,367


841,593

-

-

841,593

118,217

Cost of revenues

(73,005)

4

-

(73,001)

(10,254)


(212,936)

14

-

(212,922)

(29,909)

Gross profit

214,364

4

-

214,368

30,113


628,657

14

-

628,671

88,308













Research and development

(67,962)

(172)

6,388

(61,746)

(8,674)


(196,289)

186

18,700

(177,403)

(24,920)

Selling and marketing

(82,806)

183

2,070

(80,553)

(11,315)


(290,078)

483

3,008

(286,587)

(40,257)

General and administrative

(60,170)

2,714

-

(57,456)

(8,071)


(179,421)

9,991

-

(169,430)

(23,800)

Other operating income, net

506

-

-

506

71


3,465

-

-

3,465

487

Total operating income and expenses

(210,432)

2,725

8,458

(199,249)

(27,989)


(662,323)

10,660

21,708

(629,955)

(88,490)













Operating income/(loss)

3,932

2,729

8,458

15,119

2,124


(33,666)

10,674

21,708

(1,284)

(182)

Net (loss)/income attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders

(10,974)

2,729

8,458

213

31


(66,974)

10,674

21,708

(34,592)

(4,860)













Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0086)

0.0018

0.0054

(0.0014)



(0.0483)

0.0070

0.0141

(0.0272)


Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(0.4296)

0.0900

0.2696

(0.0700)



(2.4130)

0.3500

0.7030

(1.3600)


Diluted losses per ADS (USD)

(0.0600)

0.0126

0.0376

(0.0098)



(0.3350)

0.0492

0.0948

(0.1910)



For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

Result

Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

192,083

-

-

192,083

569,788

-

-

569,788

Cost of revenues

(61,714)

92

-

(61,622)

(197,365)

541

-

(196,824)

Gross profit

130,369

92

-

130,461

372,423

541

-

372,964










Research and development

(66,269)

236

6,156

(59,877)

(177,885)

644

18,468

(158,773)

Selling and marketing

(89,038)

(277)

469

(88,846)

(237,570)

(167)

1,407

(236,330)

General and administrative

(47,349)

4,863

-

(42,486)

(188,104)

19,939

-

(168,165)

Other operating income, net

278

-

-

278

1,014

-

-

1,014

Total operating income and expenses

(202,378)

4,822

6,625

(190,931)

(602,545)

20,416

19,875

(562,254)










Operating loss

(72,009)

4,914

6,625

(60,470)

(230,122)

20,957

19,875

(189,290)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(46,897)

4,914

6,625

(35,358)

(250,773)

20,957

19,875

(209,941)










Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0323)

0.0033

0.0044

(0.0246)

(0.1711)

0.0140

0.0132

(0.1439)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(1.6150)

0.1650

0.2200

(1.2300)

(8.5569)

0.7000

0.6619

(7.1950)










* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.



CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)




For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



Internet
Business


AI and
others


Consolidated


Internet
Business


AI and
others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


142,407


144,962


287,369


40,367


459,385


382,208


841,593


118,217

Operating Costs and expenses

















Cost of revenues(i)


25,999


47,002


73,001


10,254


75,306


137,616


212,922


29,909

Selling and marketing(i)


45,371


37,252


82,623


11,606


174,986


114,609


289,595


40,679

Research and development(i)


33,441


34,693


68,134


9,571


99,693


96,410


196,103


27,547

Other segment items(i)


16,252


40,698


56,950


8,000


41,199


124,766


165,965


23,313

Adjusted operating income/(loss)


21,344


(14,683)


6,661


936


68,201


(91,193)


(22,992)


(3,231)

Unallocated amounts-share based
compensations






(2,729)


(384)






(10,674)


(1,499)

Operating income/(loss)






3,932


552






(33,666)


(4,730)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)

















Interest income, net






9,560


1,343






25,145


3,532

Foreign exchange gains, net






8,628


1,212






16,627


2,336

Other expense, net






(12,318)


(1,730)






(34,171)


(4,800)

Income/(loss) before income taxes






9,802


1,377






(26,065)


(3,662)



For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024



Internet
Business


AI and others


Consolidated


Internet
Business


AI and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues


134,287


57,796


192,083


357,036


212,752


569,788

Operating Costs and expenses













Cost of revenues(i)


19,687


41,935


61,622


58,638


138,186


196,824

Selling and marketing(i)


53,113


36,202


89,315


130,702


107,035


237,737

Research and development(i)


32,594


33,439


66,033


84,825


92,416


177,241

Other segment items(i)


15,088


27,120


42,208


46,245


120,906


167,151

Adjusted operating income/(losses)


13,805


(80,900)


(67,095)


36,626


(245,791)


(209,165)

Unallocated amounts-share based
compensations






(4,914)






(20,957)

Operating loss






(72,009)






(230,122)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)













Interest income, net






9,471






34,560

Foreign exchange gains, net






21,351






10,510

Other income/(expense), net






1,738






(57,469)

Loss before income taxes






(39,449)






(242,521)


(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))




For The Three Months Ended


For The Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2025



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders


(46,897)


(10,974)


(1,541)


(250,773)


(66,974)


(9,408)

Add:













Income tax expenses/(benefits)


2,387


13,506


1,897


(3,806)


22,191


3,117

Interest income, net


(9,471)


(9,560)


(1,343)


(34,560)


(25,145)


(3,532)

Depreciation and other amortization


12,205


12,270


1,724


36,834


32,809


4,609

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests


5,061


7,270


1,021


12,058


18,718


2,629

Other (income)/ expense, net


(23,089)


3,690


518


46,959


17,544


2,464

Share-based compensation


4,914


2,729


384


20,957


10,674


1,499

Adjusted EBITDA


(54,890)


18,931


2,660


(172,331)


9,817


1,378

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.