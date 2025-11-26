In a strategic move to accelerate the growth and international expansion of Arendt Investor Services (AIS), BlackFin Capital Partners (BlackFin) and Arendt have entered into a partnership that will see BlackFin become the majority shareholder of the company, subject to CSSF approval and other customary procedures, while Arendt retains a significant stake. This partnership marks a substantial milestone in AIS' development strategy, reinforcing its position in the Luxembourg financial services market and enabling it to scale operations into new jurisdictions. The scope of the transaction also includes the third-party AIFM, AManco.

BlackFin's sector expertise and deep operational insight will serve as key assets in advancing AIS' long-term objectives, while maintaining its commitment to client service excellence and regulatory compliance. BlackFin is the leading private equity and venture capital investor in Europe dedicated exclusively to financial services. With over 100 investments in the industry across the continent, BlackFin brings a unique combination of strategic vision, entrepreneurial drive and operational expertise. BlackFin has been investing in Luxembourg for over 10 years with the support of Arendt, resulting in a long-standing relationship of trust and mutual appreciation for each party's track record.

Having celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, AIS has grown significantly in recent years. The company now aims to extend its technological expertise and service offering to other European markets. With a vision to become the premier one-stop-shop partner for alternative asset managers, asset servicers and family offices, AIS offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from fund administration services, corporate services and governance services to operational AML compliance services and tax compliance services, as well as third-party AIFM and depositary services. With a team of 320 professionals, AIS supports clients in efficiently managing the operational side of their business, ensuring peace of mind in investor services. AIS is a Professional of the Financial Sector (PFS) supervised by the CSSF and ISO 22301 certified.

By remaining an important shareholder, Arendt continues to ensure a long-term vision for the development of AIS, while maintaining strong synergies with the law firm and its consulting services.

Luxembourg stands as Europe's leading investment fund hub, with over €7.3 trillion in assets under management in 2025. Its leadership is built on a robust regulatory framework, recognized economic stability, and international expertise that attract the majority of fund managers and investors at the European level. Luxembourg offers a trusted environment, innovative solutions, and the openness necessary to support both traditional and alternative funds. Today, nearly 60% of Europe's alternative investment funds are domiciled in Luxembourg, making it the key center for the structuring and cross-border distribution of funds throughout Europe.

About BlackFin Capital Partners:

BlackFin is the leading private equity platform dedicated to financial services companies in Europe with over €4bn assets under management. Founded in 2009, BlackFin is an independent firm led by nine partners who have worked together as managers and entrepreneurs in the financial industry for decades. The team has around 50 professionals across offices in Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, and Luxembourg. The firm's strategy focuses primarily on asset-light businesses, where BlackFin operates as an active and influential investor, supporting successful management teams to take their businesses to the next level. BlackFin is regulated by France's Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

About Arendt:

Your legal, tax and business services firm in Luxembourg

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions, Commercial Companies and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

