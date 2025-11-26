Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2025 11:58 Uhr
Hinen Introduces Self-Developed LoRa Module Duo for Smarter, Wireless Energy Management

Hinen LoRa Module Duo-Wireless, Long-Range Energy Management

BERLIN, Nov. 26, 2025

Leveraging LoRa's low power consumption, long-distance communication, and strong anti-interference capabilities, the duo enables seamless communication between inverters and wireless energy meters - achieving accurate power metering, real-time data transmission, and stable wireless connectivity across complex household environments.

The LoRa smart meter transmitter collects local energy data and sends it to the LoRa receiver through spread-spectrum modulation. The receiver then uploads the data to the inverter, which transmits it to the cloud via Wi-Fi for monitoring, analytics, and system optimization.

With wireless installation, the LoRa duo eliminates the need for traditional wiring and wall modifications, significantly reducing installation time and cost. Its ultra-low power design operates at microamp-level sleep current, extending device lifespan while contributing to global energy-saving goals. The system's strong wall penetration and robust anti-electromagnetic interference performance ensure stable long-range data transmission - even across 4-5 concrete walls or up to 600-800 meters in open space (currently under testing).

Positioned as a core component supporting Hinen's residential storage inverters and European balcony PV systems, the LoRa duo also extends to smart metering, environmental sensing, and home security applications.

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted OEM/ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. What sets Hinen apart is its vertically integrated supply chain, covering battery cell production, inverter R&D, and full system assembly - ensuring high quality, innovation, and cost efficiency.

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global technology with local support. The company is rapidly expanding in Europe after becoming a Top 5 residential storage brand in Australia. Its mission is simple: deliver reliable, intelligent, and affordable clean energy to households worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efe4ae88-c6d2-4eaf-bab5-5068f72b7cf2



Contact: Nikita nikita@hinen.com

