Tarantula Global: BMIT Technologies enhances Tower Operations with Tarantula's RedCube Solution

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarantula, a Lumine Group Inc. company, is pleased to announce that BMIT Technologies plc ("BMIT"), a leading Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Managed Services provider based out of Malta has implemented its state-of-the-art site management software RedCube, within their tower operations vertical. This deployment marks another milestone in BMIT's journey as a digital infrastructure provider, leveraging advanced technology to optimise tower asset utilisation, streamline operations and strengthen service delivery and customer value.

The software platform brings together all key elements of BMIT's tower infrastructure business, including project roll out tracking, comprehensive operations and maintenance workflows, lease and billing with relocation, and upgrade and de commissioning processes. Built for flexibility and scalability, the system provides intuitive dashboards, real time visibility, full data integration and data powered analytics - aligning with BMIT's ambition to operate its tower business on a future ready, digitally driven infrastructure platform.

"This successful implementation demonstrates how close collaboration and clear business objectives can deliver transformative outcomes. Beyond a technology upgrade, this solution strengthens our operational foundation and positions us to anticipate market needs with agility. By integrating this platform, we are enabling the next phase of growth and setting a benchmark for service excellence in tower operations," stated Alan Camilleri, Chief Tower Operations Officer of BMIT Technologies.

"The success of this deployment is a testament to the strong alignment between our teams, the clarity of BMIT's requirements and the quality of our implementation methodology," quoted Ramesh Khanna, Chief?Executive?Officer of Tarantula. He further added, "From initial requirement gathering through to configuration, testing and launch, our people ensured full transparency, rigorous quality checks and seamless integration opportunities with BMIT's existing systems. We are delighted by the outcome and look forward to supporting BMIT as they leverage the platform to drive value, growth and operational innovation."

With the platform now live, BMIT is positioned to significantly enhance clarity across its passive telecom infrastructure estate, improve site deployment lead times, deliver stronger governance and cost discipline, while offering a more agile, responsive service. By unifying operations, billing, payments, asset management and analytics in one environment, BMIT is strengthening its ability to respond to market demands and deliver value at scale.

About BMIT Technologies

BMIT Technologies plc (MSE: BMIT) is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and technology services, delivering secure, resilient platforms that power business growth. The BMIT Group portfolio includes data centre and tower operations, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions. With ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certified facilities in Malta, presence in Italy and Germany via a private international network, BMIT combines best-in-class infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and expertise to enable digital transformation for organisations in Malta and beyond.

For further information, please visit: https://www.bmit.com.mt

About?Tarantula

Tarantula is a global software company and a proven market leader in telecom site management solutions. As a trusted advisor and long-term partner for tower site owners and operators in more than 30 countries worldwide, Tarantula leverages extensive industry knowledge to empower its customers to build profitable and sustainable businesses. Through its end to end, purpose-built site portfolio management solution and data driven services, Tarantula supports more than 450,000 towers and over US$50?billion worth of assets globally. Tarantula has local presence in Singapore, the UK, the USA and India. Tarantula is a Lumine Group company (TSXV:LMN).

For further information, please visit: https://www.tarantula.net/

Contact details: Roopakiran Yeluri, Head, Marketing, roopakiran.yeluri@tarantula.net, +91-9177014538