AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 51,271 shares and share incentive scheme awards, and another 89,738 shares under the Performance Share Plan that have not yet vested.

Name of Executive Director Gillian Doran Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 24 November 2025 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 22,033 Price per security US$82.47271 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$1,817,120.26 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$82.3200 to US$82.6000 inclusive.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

