AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 51,271 shares and share incentive scheme awards, and another 89,738 shares under the Performance Share Plan that have not yet vested.
Name of Executive Director
Gillian Doran
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
24 November 2025
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities sold
22,033
Price per security
US$82.47271
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
US$1,817,120.26
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126791523/en/
Contacts:
Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold
General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com
Investors
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com