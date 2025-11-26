Nagarro expands in Japan with the acquisition of Inaho Digital Solutions

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, announced today the acquisition of Inaho Digital Solutions (IDS), a boutique IT service provider specialized in modernizing legacy applications and in SAP S/4HANA transformations in Japan and for Japanese clients worldwide.

With approximately 50 experts across Japan and India and a strong bilingual delivery model, IDS also supports its clients with cloud solutions, data and analytics initiatives, and other digital services.

Debendra Mohanta, CEO and co-founder of IDS, said, "IDS was founded with the passion to support Japanese companies in addressing their technology and modernization challenges. Becoming part of Nagarro strengthens this mission and enables us to provide our Japanese clients with even more comprehensive services and globally proven engineering capabilities - both in Japan and around the world. We are excited to begin this new chapter together with Nagarro and to deliver even greater value to our customers in the future."

Manas Human, CEO and co-founder of Nagarro, said, "Growing our business with Japan Inc. worldwide is a key pillar of Nagarro's strategy. Just as we have supported leading German companies in their global operations, we intend to follow and support Japanese companies wherever they expand. We are thrilled to welcome IDS colleagues and clients to the Nagarro family, and we expect to achieve great things together."

About Inaho Digital Solutions Group

Founded in 2019, Inaho Digital Solutions Group has established significant expertise in Japan's legacy modernization services & SAP services, offering customized solutions and leveraging its strong bilingual delivery capability for the Japanese market.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 17,700 people in 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

