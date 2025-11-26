Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds' Integrated Annual Report 2025 wins double Gold, ranks #56 globally at LACP Spotlight Awards

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI-led, customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company, announced that its Integrated Annual Report (IAR) for FY 2024-25 has received Gold awards in both the Integrated Report and ESG Report categories and with an overall Global ranking of #56 at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) 2025 Spotlight Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that Happiest Minds has been recognized by LACP.

Happiest Minds' IAR 2025 was recognized for its engaging storytelling, creative visual design, and seamless integration of business and ESG insights. Out of about 1,500 entries worldwide, the report scored an impressive 98 points out of 100, while earning full points for First Impression, Overall Narrative, Visual Design, Creativity, Clarity, and Relevance.

Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are proud to share that our efforts in making an informative, and content filled IAR has won this prestigious award for the 5th year in row. We are humbled by this recognition, and this award is testimony to the highest levels of governance and disclosures that we have been practicing from the inception of our Company."

Happiest Minds' previous honors include Platinum in 2021, Gold in 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with accolades from South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Golden Peacock Awards. Together, these achievements form a strong foundation on which the Company continues to build its reporting excellence and governance practices.

View the award-winning report here- Happiest Minds' Integrated Annual Report 2025

Read the ESG Report here - ESG Integrated Annual report 2024-25

About Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited??(BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI-led customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as??Banking, Financial Services?&?Insurance(BFSI),?EdTech,?Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and?Media & Entertainment, Industrial,?Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and?Retail,?CPG?& Logistics.

Happiest Minds' innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including ?Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences and?FuzionX?Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of?'Happiest People . Happiest Customers'?and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of June 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 280+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

Media Contact:

Dr. Kiran Veigas,

Vice President and Head - Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications,

media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832715/2025_Spotlight_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/5643647/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/happiest-minds-integrated-annual-report-2025-wins-double-gold-ranks-56-globally-at-lacp-spotlight-awards-302626642.html