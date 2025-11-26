Delray Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - The Starboard Group at Coldwell Banker Realty proudly announces the addition of JP Caruso, successful entrepreneur and owner of 3Natives, to its growing team of real estate professionals. JP's move marks an exciting new chapter as he channels his business, leadership, and local roots into South Florida's thriving real estate market alongside one of the region's most trusted teams.

Born and raised on Lake Ida in Delray Beach, JP grew up just a few doors down from William "Billy" Cunningham III, founder of The Starboard Group. The two shared the same street, same community, and ultimately the same vision. Their lifelong friendship evolved into a brotherhood, with Billy often referred to as the "fifth son" of the Caruso family. Now, that connection comes full circle as they join forces to give back to the community that shaped them.

JP is a 3Natives multi location franchisee owner, a successful and fast-growing restaurant brand across Florida, where he has built a name for himself as a leader in operations, expansion, and brand development. Coming from a family with deep civic roots, he also brings a strong understanding of governance and finance from his father, Mike Caruso, who previously served as a Florida State Representative and now holds the role of Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller.

A former Division I quarterback; JP played at Appalachian State University before graduating with his MBA from the University of Delaware. His experience as a collegiate athlete taught him leadership, discipline, and resilience qualities that now guide his approach to real estate and entrepreneurship alike.

"Joining The Starboard Group feels like a homecoming," said JP Caruso. "Billy and I grew up on the same street, surrounded by families who always looked out for each other. Now, we get to build something meaningful for the same community that raised us. It's more than real estate, it's legacy."

The Starboard Group, led by Billy Cunningham, includes Elyse Duff, Daniel McAndrews, Teddy Baldacci, John Stevick, Abbey Busch, and Hartwell Green, a dynamic team known for blending local expertise with a relationship-first approach across residential, commercial, and investment real estate.

"JP represents the next generation of leadership grounded, driven, and community-focused," said Elyse Duff, Partner at The Starboard Group. "He's someone who understands what it means to build relationships that last, and that's exactly what we're about at Starboard. His energy and authenticity fit perfectly with our culture."

"The addition of JP brings another layer of strength and credibility to our team," added Daniel McAndrews, Senior Partner at The Starboard Group.

"He's a proven operator, a natural leader, and someone who shares the same commitment to excellence and loyalty that defines our group. Having someone with his caliber and background is a huge win for us."

"JP isn't just joining the team, he's joining the family," said Billy Cunningham. "We've shared a bond since childhood, and seeing it evolve into a professional partnership is something truly special. We're proud to welcome him to The Starboard Group and excited for what's ahead."

As The Starboard Group continues to expand its footprint across South Florida, JP's arrival reinforces the team's mission: to combine expertise, integrity, and hometown pride to redefine excellence in real estate.

