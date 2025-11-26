Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (OTCQX: SCZMF) (FSE: 1SZ) ("Santacruz" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on November 25, 2025.

At the Meeting, shareholders fixed the number of directors at five and re-elected Arturo Préstamo Elizondo, Federico Villasenor, Larry Okada, Barry Girling and Roland Löhner as directors. As previously announced, Mr. Roland Löhner has stepped down from the board of directors immediately following the Meeting and is replaced by Mr. Bruce Wolfson. The Company thanks Mr. Löhner for his contributions and is pleased to welcome Mr. Wolfson to the board.

In addition, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposed consolidation of the Company's common shares in anticipation of the Company's proposed listing on the Nasdaq.

The Company will announce the effective date and ratio of the consolidation in a future news release once determined. As previously announced, the Company is effecting the consolidation in order to satisfy Nasdaq's initial listing requirements, which include a minimum bid price of US$4.00 per share.

All other matters voted on at the Meeting, including re-approval of the Company's omnibus incentive plan, were also approved by shareholders.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman and CEO

