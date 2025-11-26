South Korea has allocated KRW 33.6 billion ($22.8 million) for R&D on perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology with a goal of commercializing 28%-efficient modules by 2030, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.South Korea's Minister of Economy and Finance, Koo Yun-cheol, announced this week a KRW 33.6 billion plan to help the domestic PV industry develop commercial perovskite-silicon tandem solar products by 2030. The plan is part of a broader scheme aimed at developing new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technologies, as well as small nuclear reactors (SMRs), among other things. ...

