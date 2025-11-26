Process orchestration and automation to drive efficiency, scalability, and customer-centric transformation

Camunda, the leader in enterprise agentic automation, today announced that Ceskoslovenská obchodní banka (CSOB), one of the largest financial institutions in the Czech Republic and part of the KBC Group, has selected Camunda as its new orchestration and automation solution for end-to-end processes. The partnership supports CSOB's strategic modernization program aimed at simplifying its product portfolio, streamlining processes, and reducing system complexity. The adoption of Camunda marks a pivotal step in CSOB's group-wide transformation program, establishing a foundation for continuous innovation, long-term operational efficiency and greater customer value in the years ahead.

Following a thorough request-for-proposal (RFP) process involving over 40 internal stakeholders, Camunda was selected as the preferred technical platform for its scalability, performance, and cost efficiency.

Tomas Sobotka, executive director at CSOB, says: "Camunda helps us simplify our complex process landscape and enables faster, more scalable operations that directly enhance customer experience. This transformation will strengthen our readiness for future innovation, while ensuring operational excellence across all channels."

Driving Efficiency, Agility, and Customer Experience

By adopting Camunda's process orchestration and automation platform, CSOB expects to realize significant operational and customer benefits, including:

Eliminating architectural duplicities and reducing future infrastructure costs

Accelerating time-to-market through product parameterization instead of custom coding

Achieving readiness for third-party and beyond-banking integrations

Creating one unified process for both digital and branch banking channels

These improvements will empower CSOB to deliver a more seamless, personalized, and efficient customer experience.

Frederic Meier, senior vice president of sales at Camunda, adds: "We're proud to support CSOB on its journey toward process excellence in core banking. Our platform empowers organizations like CSOB to overcome complexity, accelerate digital transformation, and build more resilient operations."

About CSOB Group

How can our approach improve the world around us? We believe that even small things can make a big difference in our relationship with our clients. That is why, for example, we reward those who actively use their CSOB account and pay with a card. They might receive a bonus rate on a savings account, lower mortgage interest rates or more favourable insurance conditions.

We also want to improve the world around us. That is why we, together with the police, have trained over one million people in the field of cybersecurity and protected clients from cybercriminals of over 4 billion crowns.

The possibility of choice is also important to us. That is why we are developing both technological innovations and personal contact. We are pleased that the number of active users of CSOB Smart mobile banking exceeded 1.5 million, but we are also happy to welcome clients to the branch network.

We firmly hope that this approach brings the best experience to our clients and can lead to a lifelong partnership.

About Camunda

Camunda is the leader in enterprise agentic automation, orchestrating complex business processes, including high-value knowledge work, across agents, people, and systems. By creating production-ready, enterprise-grade agents with built-in governance, Camunda uniquely delivers trusted AI agents for business-critical processes. Over 700 leading innovators like Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone rely on Camunda to slash time-to-value from months to days, boost operational efficiency, and elevate customer experiences. Ready to become an AI-first enterprise? Visit camunda.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126612032/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alex Crawshaw

Spark Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 0420

camunda@sparkcomms.co.uk