Token Cat Limited Appoints Renowned Blockchain Expert Sav Persico as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate the Company's Cryptocurrency and crypto Asset Transformation Strategy

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC, the "Company") today announced the appointment of Sav Persico as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Sav Persico has more than three decades of leadership experience in crypto assets, cryptocurrency investment, blockchain systems, and technology operations management. He has been responsible for building several key blockchain infrastructure projects and data platforms. His strengths include cross-team collaboration, organizational management, and driving the implementation of complex systems. He plays a central role in driving the Company's crypto asset strategy, forging key industry partnerships, and building collaborative synergies across the blockchain ecosystem.

As Chief Operating Officer, Sav will be responsible for advancing the Company's operational development and strategic execution in the crypto asset and cryptocurrency sectors, further strengthening Token Cat's competitiveness in enterprise-level crypto asset management. His core responsibilities include:

building a crypto asset operations framework centered around major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum;

establishing a crypto asset management structure encompassing risk control, asset allocation, and yield optimization;

evaluating and driving strategic synergies across crypto ecosystems, blockchain infrastructure, and related business models.

Guangsheng Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Token Cat Limited, stated

"Sav's appointment marks another important step in upgrading our crypto asset strategy. His extensive experience in technology management, system architecture, and value creation will provide strong support for building a more resilient and diversified crypto asset portfolio. We believe his leadership will enhance our strategic execution and drive continued innovation for the Company."

Sav Persico commented: "The crypto asset industry is entering a critical stage of enterprise adoption and infrastructure expansion. I look forward to working with the team to advance Token Cat's crypto asset strategy and to create long-term growth potential through technology-driven and prudent asset management."

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those regarding the Company's plans and outlook, are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and similar expressions. They are based on current expectations and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. More information on these risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

