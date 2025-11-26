GreenMoney Journal: The Food System is Broken. Let's Rebuild it

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / by Claire Smith, founder, Beyond Investing, Beyond Impact, and the US Vegan Climate ETF

We are at a decisive moment in food production. The ways we grow, process and consume food have brought humanity to the edge of ecological and social breakdown. At the same time, they provide the greatest opportunity to redesign our systems. Food is not only sustenance; it is the most powerful lever we have to influence climate, biodiversity, water use, public health, and social equity.

The food system impacts nearly every environmental and economic indicator, yet it has long received less attention than energy or transportation when it comes to sustainability strategies. At Beyond Impact, we seek out scalable B2B solutions that are humane, decarbonising and regenerative across nutrition, ingredients, pharmaceuticals and materials.

This article examines how technology can transform the food system into a sustainable and resilient economy.

Transforming the food system is a critical ecological need and a massive economic opportunity. The combined market for animal-protein, functional ingredients and animal-free materials exceeds $2.7 trillion. Biotechnology is key to capturing this value, enabling the production of proteins like insulin and collagen without animals. Alternative proteins alone could represent over $300 billion by 2035, with mainstream adoption possible by 2030 through supportive regulation and investment.

Read Claire's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/the-food-system-is-broken-lets-rebuild-it

======

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-food-system-is-broken.-lets-rebuild-it-1112369