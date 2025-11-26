Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("Sharp" or the "Company"), announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Scott Sneddon, Sharp's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our Q3 financial results show our continued investment in research and development programs, mainly our Gaucher, Niemann Pick C and Progranulin programs. We spent 34% more than the comparable quarter in 2024 which continues to move the Company towards Phase I clinical trials. Our investment will continue as we aim for our next milestone of entering Phase I clinical trials in 2026."

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

First-Choice Therapies for Genetic Diseases

Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Sharp's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Sharp, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Sharp in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Sharp does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Sharp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

