China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy: 2025 Understanding China Conference to Kick Off in Guangzhou, Illuminating Chinese Modernization and Global Governance Vision

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Understanding China Conference ("the Conference") is set to kick off on November 30 in Guangzhou, convening global statesmen, scholars, industry leaders, and international organization representatives to explore the theme New Plan, New Development, New Choices -- Chinese Modernization and New Vision for Global Governance. This landmark event will delve into the 15th Five-Year Plan's global significance, innovative pathways for Chinese modernization, emerging opportunities for world advancement, and collaborative actions under the Global Governance Initiative.

Co-organized by the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy (CIIDS), the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), and the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and hosted by the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, the three-day conference will feature an opening ceremony, leadership speeches, keynote addresses, guest dialogues, four parallel seminars, 19 thematic forums, three Greater Bay Area dialogues, five closed-door seminars, and a series of supporting activities. All sessions except the closed-door seminars will be open to the media, fostering transparent international exchange.

To date, around 200 international representatives from 72 countries and regions, including Hong Kong and Macao, have confirmed attendance, with 70% from Global South nations and 70% attending for the first time. On-site participants include seven former statesmen at or above vice-premier level, 11 at ministerial level, and five foreign envoys and international organization representatives in China. Over 300 Chinese guests will deliver speeches, bringing the total to approximately 800 participants. This year's event stands out for its broad geographical reach and representativeness, amplifying the conference's role as a vital platform for Global South voices to draw on China's modernization successes and advance a community with a shared future for mankind.

The thematic framework highlights four key aspects:

promoting the 15th Five-Year Plan while reviewing the 14th;

showcasing the global implications of Chinese modernization;

disseminating China's four major global initiatives and their contributions;

and spotlighting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a pinnacle of reform and opening-up.

Supporting activities under Understanding Guangzhou will include the Guangzhou: A City that Beautifies the World exhibition and Tasting Guangzhou, Walking along the Pearl River urban experiences, inviting guests to witness Chinese modernization's vibrant practices.

Since its launch in 2013, the Conference has evolved into a premier forum for interpreting China's strategies and their global resonance, promoting inclusive dialogue in an era of profound change.

