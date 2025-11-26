LED iBond International A/S: Revised Outlook

Company Announcement no. 130/2025 (November 26, 2025)

LED iBond International A/S hereby adjusts its financial outlook for 2025.

LED iBond now expects 2025 revenue of DKK 5-6 million, a downward revision from the previously announced DKK 7-11 million in Company Announcement no. 129 from 23 October 2025.

As a direct consequence of the downward revision of the revenue, LED IBOND International A/S adjusts its EBITDA to DKK -4 to -5 million (previously DKK -3 to -5 million).

The adjustment is primarily attributable to temporary disruptions in the Company's sales organization following a resignation and a delayed replacement, which has negatively impacted sales activities. The lost sales momentum has not been possible to recover within the remainder of 2025.

In addition, further delays in the opening of public support funds under the 2025 Green and Climate Technology Program for horticulture have postponed expected project starts beyond what was previously assumed. As a result, the anticipated revenue growth has not materialized and is not expected to materialize within the remainder of 2025 as previously communicated.

Despite these short-term challenges, LED iBond remains confident in the long-term potential of its product platforms and market positioning. The strategic shift involving outsourcing of production is already yielding operational efficiencies.

Updated financial outlook for 2025

Revenue: DKK 5-6 million (previously DKK 7-11 million)

DKK 5-6 million (previously DKK 7-11 million) EBITDA: DKK -4 to -5 million (previously DKK -3 to -5 million)

Strategic Response

Management is actively monitoring market developments and evaluating additional measures to accelerate revenue generation and maintain a strong focus on cost discipline. The board and management remain committed to delivering long-term value and transparency to shareholders.

# # #

Further Information

Michael Brag, Chairman

Mobile: +45 25 10 12 00

Email: mbr@ledibond.com

Company contact

LED iBond International A/S

Ryttermarken 10, 1.

3520 Farum

Denmark

CVR 36041609

+45 7070 7855

info@ledibond.com

www.ledibond.com

Certified adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Bredgade 23B, 2.

1260 København K

Telephone: +45 30 93 18 87

Email: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About LED iBond International A/S

Founded in 2014, LED iBond offers sustainable, innovative lighting solutions, based on years of development and deep knowledge of modern LED technology combined with advanced packaging and simple assembly technology.

LED iBond is focusing on three key business lines: Parking Facilities (Parking Houses & Solar Carports), Indoor Farming (Greenhouses & Vertical farms) and Service Stations (Canopies & Car Wash).

Our technology platforms TRACY®, GRACY and HORTISABER offer unique value propositions.

TRACY® and GRACY are developed to meet demands for high design flexibility, robustness, easy integration into building construction, less cables and low total costs of ownership due to market leading energy efficiency.

HORTISABER is a new generation of LED grow lights for indoor farming. It's developed to meet the demands from modern greenhouse productions with outstanding energy efficiency, light uniformity, superior passive cooling design that enhances the lifespan significantly and the unique linear slim-line design ensures minimal daylight shadow.

LED iBond's lighting solutions have been installed in many large-scale projects ranging from Parking Houses, Charging Hubs, Solar Carports and Greenhouses to customized illumination projects such as shopping centres, intelligent shelf lighting and elevator ceilings.

LED iBond is a Danish design and manufacturing company.