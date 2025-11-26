NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Good Salt Life, Inc.'s Induction Charge Delivery Systems Deployed to Protect Show Horses from Widespread EHV-1 Outbreak

ATHENS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / In response to the devastating outbreak of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) linked to the WPRA event in Waco, Texas, Good Salt Life, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals (OTC:NDTP), is urgently deploying its safe, EPA-registered disinfectants and innovative chemical delivery systems to combat this critical situation affecting the equine community. Tragically, many performance horses have succumbed to this recent outbreak, and a large number of exposed horses are now under quarantine as a precautionary measure, underscoring the urgent need for effective biosecurity measures to protect these valuable athletes.

"EHV-1 poses a significant risk to our equine athletes, and we are dedicated to providing advanced solutions to support the health and safety of horses during this critical time," stated Adrian Fulle, CMO of Good Salt Life. "Our EPA-registered solutions and Induction Charge Delivery Systems are designed to neutralize viral pathogens effectively, and we are committed to working alongside the equine community to mitigate the impact of this outbreak."

The outbreak has raised significant alarms, with multiple horses developing severe neurological symptoms associated with Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM). Good Salt Life's team is actively collaborating with state veterinarians and event organizers to implement comprehensive biosecurity measures during this serious health threat.

In 2024, Good Salt Life signed a long-term contract with one of the largest animal health companies in the world to provide industry-leading biosecurity technology. This partnership enhances the company's capability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and implement comprehensive measures to protect equine health during this outbreak.

While the recent AQHA World Championship Show has drawn attention to the outbreak, the company emphasizes that the situation is fluid, and deployments of its biosecurity technology will occur in various locations as needed. Good Salt Life's focus remains on providing support and resources to equine facilities and event organizers to ensure thorough disinfection protocols are followed, significantly reducing the potential for viral transmission.

Good Salt Life urges all horse owners and exhibitors to adhere to recommended biosecurity practices, including isolating exposed horses, monitoring temperatures, and maintaining high hygiene standards. The health of equine companions relies on proactive measures and coordinated efforts within the community.

Horse owners are encouraged to learn more about EHV-1, including symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, through reliable resources like the Equine Disease Communication Center: Home | Equine Disease Communication Center.

Good Salt Life will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves and as it works with industry leaders to implement effective strategies for safeguarding the health of equine athletes.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.:

Good Salt Life, a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, is a vertically integrated biosafety company that designs, manufactures, and deploys infection control and hygiene ecosystems, including the Clean Republic brand and proprietary dispensing hardware.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, the Company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet.

