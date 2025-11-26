Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undergoing a corporate rebrand to QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp (the "Name Change") ("QSE").

The rebrand represents a strategic evolution for the Company as it continues its mission to advance global data protection through next-generation quantum security and encryption technologies. The transition to the QSE name aligns the Company's identity directly with its core focus - developing solutions that protect data both today and in the post-quantum era.

"This rebrand reflects who we are and where we're going," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "As our technologies and partnerships continue to grow, we want our corporate identity to clearly reflect our leadership in quantum security and encryption. 'QSE' defines that focus perfectly."

James Young, Director of Scope Technologies Corp., added: "Our goal has always been to make QSE the first name people think of when it comes to post-quantum security and encryption. This rebrand ensures our name mirrors the innovation and trust that define our work."

The Company will begin transitioning all corporate materials, communications, and branding to QSE (Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.) in the coming weeks. The Company anticipates its new ticker symbols for the CSE will be "QSE".

Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. The Name Change is subject to acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This evolution comes at a pivotal time for the Company as it continues to execute on its growth strategy, expand enterprise adoption, and advance its suite of quantum-resilient data protection products, including Quantum-Proof Cloud Storage, Entropy Key Generation, and Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) solutions.

For more information on how your company can integrate QSE quantum security solutions for their business, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a leader in quantum-secure infrastructure, specializing in protecting sensitive data with innovations in post-quantum storage and authentication. Through QSE Group, Scope is developing solutions to meet the growing enterprise demand for cryptographic resilience, allowing organizations to secure scalable technology that drives growth and operational efficiency to safeguard critical systems today while preparing for the quantum era.

