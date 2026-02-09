Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) (the "Company" or "QSE") is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements and the management discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Filing").

During fiscal 2025, QSE experienced a transformation of its business operations with a strengthened management team, enhanced QSE product suite and earning first revenues through its Cloud Codes acquisition. The Company expects to build on its success in fiscal 2026 with its previously announced Level 1 and 2 certifications under CyberSecure Canada, new user acquisitions and continued expansion of the QSE product line.

Highlights of 2025:

Appointed Ted Carefoot as Chief Executive Officer, who is a proven technology leader with leadership roles at Electronic Arts and Disney Online Studies Canada.

Launched a new QSE subscription model offering full access to encrypted, quantum resilient and decentralized cloud storage solutions.

Acquired Cloud Codes business from Plurilock Security Inc. resulting in an immediate revenue generating business for the Company.

Obtained third party validation of data security through Level 1 and Level 2 certifications under CyberSecure Canada.

Raised sufficient capital to support QSE's expansion and development needs.

The Annual Filings are filed under QSE's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. They were completed later than originally targeted due to additional time required by the Company's auditor and the auditor's independent valuation specialists to complete their review procedures in connection with QSE's valuation of its recently acquired Cloud Codes SSO technology. QSE responded to any required auditor requests on a timely basis throughout the process. There were no disagreements regarding the valuation; the timing of the Annual Filings reflected the completion of the external review and finalization of related deliverables.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

