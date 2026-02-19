Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) today announced the formalization of its Enterprise Post-Quantum Migration Methodology, delivered through its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform.

With global standards bodies such as NIST advancing post-quantum cryptographic guidance and governments publishing migration roadmaps, organizations are increasingly evaluating long-term cryptographic risk exposure, including "harvest now, decrypt later" threats.

QSE's documented three-stage methodology provides a structured approach to enterprise readiness. Based on client-provided inputs, the platform generates a defined migration plan incorporating:

Cryptographic exposure and risk identification

Structured remediation planning with visual migration roadmap indicators

Executive-level reporting with measurable readiness scoring and long-term risk indicators

The QPA platform includes a post-quantum compliancy status dashboard and risk indicators mapped to relevant guidelines and compliance frameworks, enabling organizations to assess preparedness gaps and governance posture. QSE's tools provide structured visibility into compliance status and gap analysis but do not issue formal standards certification.

The platform is designed to integrate alongside existing cybersecurity architectures, allowing organizations to evaluate readiness without requiring wholesale system replacement.

While QPA does not autonomously scan enterprise systems, it provides guided data input workflows combined with automated scoring and visualization tools, offering structured insight into post-quantum risk posture and migration planning.

This formalized methodology builds upon QSE's broader platform development initiatives, including the launch of its qREK quantum-resilient key SDK and recent enterprise deployments across financial and infrastructure sectors. Together, these capabilities support a structured approach to long-term cryptographic resilience planning.

"Our objective is to give enterprises clarity," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Post-quantum transition requires structured planning. Our methodology provides measurable indicators and visibility to help organizations understand where they stand and how to prioritize next steps."

The announcement follows a recent educational webinar hosted by QSE focused on post-quantum migration strategy, underscoring increased enterprise attention to structured readiness planning.

QSE's broader platform includes entropy reinforcement tools (qREK), identity and authentication systems (QAuth), and decentralized encrypted storage solutions designed to support long-term cryptographic resilience.

The Company believes structured readiness visibility will become an essential component of enterprise cybersecurity governance as post-quantum transition timelines accelerate.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

