Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) today provided a business update highlighting continued global expansion, channel growth, platform development milestones, and increasing commercial engagement for calendar year 2026.

The update reflects continued commercial traction and infrastructure development as organizations worldwide begin preparing for the transition toward post-quantum cryptographic standards.

Since November 2025, QSE has expanded its operational footprint to 13 countries, up from four markets previously, reflecting increasing global engagement around post-quantum security planning and enterprise cryptographic resilience.

The Company has also continued to expand its collaborative distribution partner ecosystem, having increased our value-added distributors (VADs) to eleven across multiple global regions, with two additional partnerships expected to finalize in the near term. These partners support enterprise deployment, regional sales activities, and local implementation of QSE's platform capabilities.

QSE has further strengthened its positioning within government procurement ecosystems through membership in CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries) and MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association). These memberships provide pathways for participation in Canadian public-sector and defense-related cybersecurity opportunities, including tenders involving post-quantum cryptographic readiness initiatives.

On the technology front, QSE continues to advance its platform capabilities. The Company's Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform now includes expanded automation capabilities designed to assist organizations in identifying cryptographic dependencies and preparing for long-term migration planning. These enhancements incorporate automated analysis related to software bills of materials (SBOM), cryptographic bills of materials (CBOM), and hardware bills of materials (HBOM), helping organizations gain structured visibility into cryptographic exposure across complex environments.

QSE has also integrated its proprietary quantum-resistant entropy layer into its QAuth identity and authentication platform, strengthening key generation processes and reinforcing cryptographic resilience within identity workflows.

The Company continues to generate revenue through enterprise deployments, channel partnerships, and renewal activity from existing customers as adoption of its post-quantum security platform expands across multiple regions. Early 2026 activity reflects continued commercial engagement across several international markets.

"Over the past several months we have focused on building the foundations required for global adoption of post-quantum security solutions," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Our expansion into additional markets, growth of our channel ecosystem, and continued development of our platform capabilities position us to support organizations as they begin preparing for the long-term transition to post-quantum cryptographic standards."

QSE continues to align its product development and commercial expansion strategy with emerging global guidance on post-quantum migration as governments and enterprises increasingly evaluate long-term cryptographic risk exposure.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287918

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.