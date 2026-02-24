Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) today announced two platform developments that further integrate its proprietary quantum-resistant entropy technology across its identity and migration readiness infrastructure.

These enhancements extend QSE's entropy foundation into authentication workflows and align its migration assessment capabilities with publicly available Canadian post-quantum migration roadmap guidance.

QAuth - Entropy-Enabled Identity Integration

QSE has integrated its proprietary quantum-resistant entropy into the QAuth identity and authentication platform, strengthening the entropy layer supporting secure single sign-on (SSO) workflows.

This integration:

Embeds quantum-resistant entropy into identity-related key generation processes

Reinforces session integrity and key lifecycle management within authentication flows

Extends QSE's entropy architecture into access management infrastructure

Positions QAuth among early identity platforms incorporating quantum-resistant entropy at the infrastructure level

By embedding entropy directly within identity workflows, QSE continues to operationalize its post-quantum infrastructure beyond assessment and into live authentication environments.

QPA v2 - Migration Enhancements Aligned with Canadian PQC Roadmap Guidance

QSE has also advanced Version 2 of its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) platform to incorporate structural elements aligned with publicly available Canadian government post-quantum migration roadmap principles, including the preparation and identification phases outlined in national guidance.

Enhancements include support for:

Structured migration planning workflows supporting executive oversight and governance alignment

Inventory-building processes to assist in identifying cryptographic dependencies across systems

Risk prioritization methodologies, including consideration of long-term exposure scenarios such as "harvest now, decrypt later" (HNDL) threats

Executive-level reporting visibility to support organizational accountability and planning

These enhancements are designed to help public and private sector organizations initiate structured post-quantum migration planning consistent with recognized best-practice frameworks. QSE's platform provides visibility and structured assessment capabilities but does not issue formal standards certification.

"These integrations reflect the evolution of our platform from entropy foundation to full-stack post-quantum infrastructure," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "By embedding quantum-resistant entropy within identity systems and aligning our migration assessment capabilities with recognized guidance frameworks, we are helping organizations move from awareness to structured action."

These developments build upon QSE's prior announcements related to entropy services, enterprise engagements, and the continued expansion of its migration readiness platform.

QSE continues to align product development with emerging global post-quantum migration guidance as enterprises and governments prepare for long-term cryptographic transition.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285046

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.