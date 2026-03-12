Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) announces an update regarding its participation in several major international cybersecurity and post-quantum security conferences scheduled throughout 2026, as the Company continues to expand engagement with global industry, government, and enterprise stakeholders preparing for the transition to post-quantum cryptographic standards.

The update follows the Company's January 21, 2026 announcement outlining its initial 2026 conference planning and growing number of invitations to participate in global cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography forums.

Since that announcement, QSE has confirmed participation in several prominent international cybersecurity events across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America, including:

Quantum Security Defence World Symposium (Paris, FRA) - industry forums focused on post-quantum cryptography and quantum-era cybersecurity strategy

GITEX Quantum Expo Asia (Singapore) - technology and investor conferences focused on emerging cybersecurity infrastructure

Cyber UK 2026 (Glasgow, SCO) - one of the United Kingdom's leading government-supported cybersecurity conferences

GISEC Global (Dubai) - participation as part of a Canadian cybersecurity delegation supporting international technology collaboration

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit (Washington, D.C.) - a major gathering of enterprise cybersecurity leaders and technology decision-makers

These events bring together cybersecurity leaders, government agencies, enterprise security teams, and technology providers to address emerging challenges associated with the transition toward post-quantum cryptographic standards and the long-term protection of sensitive data.

QSE's participation in these events reflects growing global attention on enterprise readiness for post-quantum cryptography and the need for structured migration planning as organizations begin evaluating long-term cryptographic risk exposure.

"Our industry is entering a period where post-quantum migration planning is becoming a practical priority for governments and enterprises," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Participating in these global forums allows us to contribute to the broader industry dialogue around cryptographic transition while engaging directly with organizations evaluating how to prepare their infrastructure for the post-quantum era."

QSE's platform includes its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) system designed to assist organizations in identifying cryptographic dependencies and planning long-term migration strategies, along with its qREK quantum-resilient key SDK, QAuth identity and authentication platform, and decentralized encrypted storage architecture.

The Company expects collaboration across industry, government, and technology communities to play a critical role in supporting enterprise readiness as post-quantum migration initiatives accelerate globally.

For further information on the conferences listed above, please visit the official event websites, including the Quantum Defence Event (https://www.quantumdefenceevent.com/), GITEX Asia (https://gitexasia.com/), CYBERUK 2026 (www.cyberuk.uk/2026/) , GISEC Global (https://gisec.ae/), the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit (https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/security-risk-management-us), and the Q2B 2026 Tokyo conference (https://q2b.qcware.com/conference/2026-tokyo).

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288233

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.