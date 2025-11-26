Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key commercialization milestone for the Company's AI-driven energy solutions business.

The Hub is Homerun Energy's advanced AI-enabled Energy Management System (EMS), built to orchestrate batteries and other flexible assets in real time to maximize revenue, reduce operating costs, and protect asset life. By connecting directly to the Risen BESS, The Hub now controls live charging and discharging at the customer's site based on market signals, grid conditions, and on-site constraints, demonstrating full field functionality on a commercial battery platform.

"This first commercial installation of The Hub on a Risen battery provides the validation investors have been waiting for," said Dr Luca Sorbello, CEO, Homerun Energy "We have moved from development to live operations, proving that our AI-enabled control system can unlock more value from storage assets while supporting a cleaner, more reliable grid."

Learn more about the installation through this informative video: https://youtu.be/zwc_T0sPCVE





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwc_T0sPCVE

AI is central to the intelligence behind The Hub. By continuously analysing real-time data, from grid conditions and market prices to on-site consumption and battery health, The Hub's AI models predict optimal dispatch strategies before they're needed. This allows the system to automatically maximize revenue opportunities, reduce operating costs, and protect the battery from unnecessary wear. As The Hub learns from each installation, its algorithms become even more accurate, enabling smarter, faster, and more reliable control across an entire fleet of distributed energy assets.

The inaugural deployment enables:

Intelligent dispatch of the battery to capture price arbitrage, peak shaving, and grid-support services

Real-time monitoring and analytics, giving asset owners full visibility into performance and health

Configurable control strategies, allowing operators to adapt quickly to evolving tariffs, regulations, and market opportunities

Scalable architecture, built to manage fleets of storage assets across multiple sites

As renewable generation continues to grow, battery storage and intelligent control systems are becoming critical to balancing supply and demand. With The Hub now operating on a live battery installation, Homerun Energy is positioned to support developers, asset owners, and utilities looking to maximize the value of their storage portfolios.

"Storage is only as smart as the software that controls it," added Luca Sorbello "The Hub was built from the ground up for flexibility and scale, so this first installation is just the beginning."



Learn more at www.homerunenergy.com

About Homerun

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276016

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.