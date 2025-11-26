Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on BlackRock American Income Trust (BRAI)



26-Nov-2025 / 13:10 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 26 November 2025 Edison issues report on BlackRock American Income Trust (BRAI) Edison issues report on BlackRock American Income Trust (LSE: BRAI) BlackRock American Income Trust (BRAI) underwent a unique change in strategy on 17 April 2025 following overwhelming shareholder approval. This development was triggered by the board's desire for improved performance, lower cost and greater scale. Management of the trust shifted from BlackRock's US Income and Value team to its Systematic Active Equity (SAE) team. BRAI is the first investment trust to employ a systematic investment approach and given the prevalence of growth funds, the company is differentiated by a focus on value and income. Along with the strategy change, there were other enhancements to the trust, including an increased dividend, a fee reduction and opportunities for shareholders to exit at close to NAV; there is a periodic 100% tender offer if three-year performance or minimum fund size targets are not met. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News