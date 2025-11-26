Aurelion Inc. (NASDAQ: AURE) Has Completed its Renaming from Prestige Wealth Inc. (Previously Traded under NASDAQ: PWM)

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurelion Inc. (NASDAQ: AURE) (the "Company" or "Aurelion") today announced the completion of its renaming from Prestige Wealth Inc. (previously traded underNASDAQ: PWM). Beginning November 26, 2025, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will trade on the NASDAQ under its new name "Aurelion Inc." The name change followed the Company's completion of a $100 million PIPE anchored by Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA), which along with a US$50 million senior debt facility enabled Aurelion to purchase $134 million of Tether Gold (XAUt) and become a Tether Gold Real World Asset (RWA) company. Aurelion plans to focus on business opportunities arising from the growth of tokenized gold.

About Aurelion

Aurelion is NASDAQ's first Tether Gold (XAUt) RWA company focused on developing a business around tokenized gold. XAUt combines the stability of physical gold with the efficiency of blockchain, providing investors access to tokenized gold reserve that could serve as a safe haven to inflation, currency devaluation and crypto volatility. In parallel to building a business around the development of tokenized gold, Aurelion provides wealth management and asset management services.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (XAUt) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities, S.A. de C.V. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. XAUt is available as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The token can be traded or moved easily 24/7. XAUt allocated gold is identifiable with a unique serial number, purity, and weight, and is redeemable.

