The Italian renewable energy company said it will validate Swift Solar's 28% efficiency perovskite-silicon tandem technology in a utility-scale project.From pv magazine USA Swift Solar announced a partnership with solar developer Plenitude for utility-scale pilot testing and evaluation of long-term supply arrangements. Plenitude is a company controlled by Italian energy giant Eni, which targets 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Eni Next, the corporate venture capital arm of Eni, is a strategic investor in Swift Solar. The partnership represents a milestone in the commercialization of perovskite ...

