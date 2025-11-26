German solar wafer manufacturer Nexwafe is one of eight companies receiving investment in the latest round of the European Commission's Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) Scale Up call, an initiative addressing a market gap in deep tech funding in Europe.German solar wafer specialist Nexwafe is among eight European companies that is receiving scale up investments through the latest round of the European Commission's EIC STEP Scale Up call. The initiative is designed to address a market gap in deep tech scale up funding in Europe for companies working on digital, clean or resource-efficient ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...