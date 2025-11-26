Culver City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at NobleCon21 at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Snail, Inc.'s management team is scheduled to present on December 3, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at https://investor.snail.com/, Noble Capital Markets' Conference website at www.nobleconference.com, and on Channelchek at www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/.

