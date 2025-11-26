Sannabis S.A.S.: Sannabis, Inc. Announces Binational Hemp Block Initiative Designed to Strengthen U.S.-Colombia Relations Through Sustainable Industrial Development

New Industry Aims to Create U.S. Manufacturing Jobs While Supporting Colombian Farmers Transitioning to Legal, High-Value Hemp Production

CALI, COLOMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Sannabis, Inc., f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC:USPS), a U.S. Company (the "Company") planning to acquire Sannabis S.A.S ("Sannabis") in Colombia, is pleased to announce plans to construct two industrial hemp block manufacturing plants-one in Barranquilla, Colombia, and another in Central Georgia, USA-to produce next-generation structural hemp blocks engineered with up to 33+ MPa load-bearing resistance. To the Company's knowledge, no other hemp block on the global market approaches this strength class; most hempcrete blocks range between 0.2 and 5 MPa, according to industry benchmarks. Use the Media Contact below to request Sannabis Hemp Block Engineering Tests and photos.

These plants will support both domestic and export markets and will be developed in conjunction with Sannabis' academic and engineering partner. The company is preparing to file a patent in Colombia and other countries-covering its proprietary blend, processing methodology, and block architecture. Sannabis plans to export hemp hurd from Barranquilla to Savannah, GA to blend with U.S. kaolin and export to all parts of the World, with an emphasis on the Middle East. Long term plans include manufacturing hemp boards for pre-fabricated housing.

Breakthrough: 33 MPa Hemp Block Verified in Engineering Tests

Engineering documentation produced with Sannabis' research team highlights the following:

Leading global hemp blocks typically measure 0.22-4.5 MPa

(IsoHemp, Tectonics, GoHemp, UK Hempcrete)

Traditional concrete blocks often reach 7-12 MPa

Sannabis Hemp Block: 33 MPa , exceeding both hempcrete and many conventional masonry blocks

Meets Colombian construction standards NSR-10, NTC 220, NTC 121, and NTC 4050

The block formulation uses hemp hurd combined with kaolin or lime binders, depending on customer fire-rating or thermal-rating requirements. Kaolin, which melts at 1800°C, offers exceptional thermal stability, fire resistance, acoustic insulation, humidity control, and structural integrity.

Two Hempcrete Plants: Colombia & USA

1. Barranquilla, Colombia - Export Hub

The first plant will serve:

The Colombian construction markets

Export markets-initially Florida , then wider U.S. Gulf markets

Long-term: exporting hemp hurd to Savannah, Georgia, for blending with U.S. kaolin for re-export to the Middle East

Create a new industry for economic development for both the U.S. and Colombia

Barranquilla offers deep-water port access, a free-trade zone ecosystem, and proximity to Colombian hemp cultivation regions.

2. Central Georgia, USA - Kaolin Corridor

Sannabis intends to build a second facility in Central Georgia:

Located on land owned by a Sannabis, Inc. shareholder in the heart of the Kaolin Corridor

Positioned adjacent to one of the largest kaolin mining operations in the United States

Will blend Sannabis hemp hurd (Colombia) with Georgia kaolin

Targeting developers, sustainable builders, and international markets focused on fire-resistant materials

A Binational Project with Geopolitical Impact

In addition to its industrial and environmental significance, Sannabis believes this project can serve as a powerful economic bridge between the United States and Colombia at a time of heightened geopolitical tension. By establishing a cross-border supply chain-Colombian hemp hurd feeding U.S. kaolin-based production, and U.S.-Colombian block manufacturing serving global markets-the Company hopes to help reset the conversation between both nations around shared economic opportunity, sustainability, and innovation.

This initiative represents an emerging new industry where each country contributes its unique natural resources-Colombia's agricultural capacity and the United States' mineral and industrial infrastructure-to export a next-generation, carbon-negative building material to the world. The project has potential to create significant new employment in the U.S. manufacturing and logistics sectors, while providing Colombian farmers with a profitable, legal, and sustainable crop alternative that supports rural development and reduces reliance on illicit activities that historically strain the binational relationship.

Hemp offers Colombian growers a high-value crop with the potential to transform agricultural regions affected by economic instability. By integrating Colombian farmers directly into a global supply chain built around patented green-construction materials, Sannabis hopes to contribute to long-term peace-building, rural stability, and enhanced diplomatic cooperation.

"Sustainable industries have the power to reshape international relationships," a Sannabis spokesperson added. "A U.S.-Colombia hempcrete partnership strengthens both countries economically while advancing a carbon-negative solution the world urgently needs."

Juan P. Guzman - CEO, Sannabis, Inc. and Director of Sannabis S.A.S. commented, "We have spent years advancing hemp-based construction materials, and the 33 MPa hemp block is the culmination of innovation, engineering discipline, and our mission to replace carbon-heavy materials with sustainable alternatives. These new plants-one in Colombia and one in Georgia-represent a generational shift for the industry."

Fact Sheet: Sannabis Hemp Block Technology

Key Technical Benefits

33 MPa strength (industry-leading)

Thermally efficient - reduced HVAC costs

Fire-resistant - kaolin binder stable at 1800°C

Acoustic insulation

Humidity regulation through hygroscopic properties

Mold-resistant, VOC-free, anti-efflorescence

Lightweight vs. traditional concrete

High precision and uniform finish

Carbon & Environmental Benefits

Hemp captures 1.5-2 tons of CO2 per ton of hemp grown

Hempcrete continues absorbing CO2 as it cures

Blocks dramatically reduce embodied carbon vs. cement

Eligible for carbon credits and emerging carbon-offset programs

Supports circular agriculture and rural development

Manufacturing Inputs

Colombian hemp hurd

Kaolin or lime binder

Natural sealants

Sand and aggregates as required for specific performance targets

Target Markets

Structural construction

Sustainable housing & social housing programs

Fire-resistant buildings

Modular construction

Export markets: U.S., Caribbean, Middle East

Forward Strategy and Patent Development

Sannabis intends to file a series of U.S. and international patents, including:

Proprietary kaolin-hemp binder system

Structural hemp block geometry

Thermal stability enhancements

New-generation lightweight high-density block applications

Financing Requirement Disclosure

Sannabis advises that the construction of both hemp block plants is contingent on securing long-term financing, which has not been finalized. The company is presently in discussions with investment groups, and preparing for discussions with infrastructure lenders, export-development agencies, and government programs to secure the necessary capital commitments, but does not have firm commitments, and is open to proposals and partnerships by using the Company's Media Contact.

For more information, visit www.sannabis.co/en or follow Sannabis on social media for updates on the acquisition, product launches, and international initiatives.

About Sannabis, Inc. (OTC:USPS)

Sannabis, Inc. (OTC:USPS), formerly Ultimate Sports, Inc., is a U.S.-based company focused on the legal cannabis and hemp industry in Colombia. The company is finalizing the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S. in Colombia, a fully licensed, vertically integrated cannabis producer and innovator with a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Sannabis, Inc. has amended their articles of incorporation with the Indiana Secretary of State and changed their name from Ultimate Sports, Inc. A name change action has been initiated with FINRA which is still open. Until approved, they will trade as Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC:USPS), they plan to keep the USPS stock symbol.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and industry of Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S., as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the completion of the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S.; the timing and impact of regulatory approvals in Colombia and other jurisdictions; the commercial success of Sannabis products and SannaCoin; the ability to secure financing; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sannabis S.A.S.

