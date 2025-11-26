New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Santa Rings Opening Bell Ahead of 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 26th

The Dow extended its winning streak to three days on Tuesday, jumping over 650 points on optimism for another rate cut. AI enthusiasm lifted the S&P 500 nearly 1%, while Alphabet hit a record high amid reports of AI chip talks with Meta.

Despite recent gains, the S&P 500 is down about 1.1% for November, and the Dow has slipped roughly 1%. Markets close Thursday for Thanksgiving and reopen Friday for a shortened session.

Santa rings the NYSE opening bell as Macy's celebrates its 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring iconic balloons, floats, and live performances.

Opening Bell

Macy's (NYSE: M) celebrates the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Closing Bell

Salvation Army NY kicks off the Red Kettle season

