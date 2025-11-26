Anzeige
WKN: A0MS7Y | ISIN: US55616P1049 | Ticker-Symbol: FDO
Tradegate
26.11.25 | 16:12
19,300 Euro
+2,13 % +0,402
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,23019,29616:24
19,23019,29616:24
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Santa Rings Opening Bell Ahead of 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 26th

  • The Dow extended its winning streak to three days on Tuesday, jumping over 650 points on optimism for another rate cut. AI enthusiasm lifted the S&P 500 nearly 1%, while Alphabet hit a record high amid reports of AI chip talks with Meta.
  • Despite recent gains, the S&P 500 is down about 1.1% for November, and the Dow has slipped roughly 1%. Markets close Thursday for Thanksgiving and reopen Friday for a shortened session.
  • Santa rings the NYSE opening bell as Macy's celebrates its 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring iconic balloons, floats, and live performances.

Opening Bell
Macy's (NYSE: M) celebrates the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Closing Bell
Salvation Army NY kicks off the Red Kettle season

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832807/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_26.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--santa-rings-opening-bell-ahead-of-99th-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-302626766.html

