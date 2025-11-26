Uptime AI Inc.: Petroleum Development Oman Partners with UptimeAI to Unlock the Next Frontier of Asset Reliability and Performance

PDO, Sultanate of Oman leader in Exploration and Production, implements UptimeAI's Operational Excellence Solution to empower operators with expert-level insights across its assets.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the leading exploration and oil producer in the Sultanate of Oman, has partnered with UptimeAI to deploy it's AI-powered Operational Excellence solution and optimize equipment operations across its fleet. The partnership is being supported by Karad Systems, UptimeAI's regional representative in the GCC region, helping facilitate collaboration and deployment across PDO's sites.

This initiative is part of PDO's new operations and maintenance strategy to leverage artificial intelligence to accelerate the journey toward reliable, efficient plant operations and deliver long-term value to the Sultanate.

PDO selected UptimeAI following a multi-vendor evaluation involving predictive analytics and AI platforms. UptimeAI was chosen for its ability to scale across the enterprise, powered by operations-friendly, explainable, expert-like reasoning that enables optimal real-time decisions. Unlike generic predictive tools, the solution combines built-in failure mode reasoning with deep learning models to detect issues early, trace the root cause, and prescribe corrective actions, all while automatically learning from operator feedback and consolidating tacit knowledge across sites. This gives PDO's operators confidence in the alerts, as the associated recommendations are fully transparent, effective, and explainable.

To meet PDO's stringent cybersecurity and data governance standards, UptimeAI's Operational Excellence (OEx) solution will be locally cloud-hosted in Oman. In this enterprise-wide deployment, the AI Expert solution will monitor all major rotating and static assets, including compressors, turbines, pumps, and valves, with seamless integration into PDO's ERP system "SAP" and performance dashboards, ensuring real-time visibility and proactive maintenance.

"PDO remains committed to cost discipline and competitiveness while safely, efficiently, and sustainably growing its core oil and gas business. Under its journey of transformation, PDO is positioning itself as a pioneer in Oman energy transition by deploying advanced technologies that maximize equipment's utilization, enhance reliability, and reduce maintenance costs across all assets. Prediction Technology through this partnership will enable continuous operator learnings and provide reliable, actionable recommendations to plant operators, represents an optimal solution to scale across PDO's facilities and drive measurable value in operational excellence," said Eng. Ali Al Lamki, Digital & IT Director of Petroleum Development Oman.

"We are thrilled to partner with PDO. PDO has long been recognized for its pioneering spirit. That commitment to innovation and digitization is exactly why our journey together has been so fruitful. UptimeAI goes beyond generating threshold-based alerts. Our AI Expert reasons like seasoned engineers across roles, ingesting data to deliver prescriptive actions operators can trust. PDO's focus on scalability and operator acceptance aligns perfectly with our mission to unlock the next level of operational excellence," said Jagadish Gattu, CEO of UptimeAI.

About PDO

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is the leading exploration and production company in the Sultanate of Oman. With a proud history spanning over eight decades, PDO is committed to responsibly developing the Sultanate of Oman's hydrocarbon resources while delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders. As a leader in the energy sector, PDO has continually invested in cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to optimize oil and gas production, ensuring long-term energy security for the nation and contributing to economic growth, alongside a set goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. For more information, please visit www.pdo.co.om/en/.

About UptimeAI

UptimeAI's solution mimics experts in solving and learning operational issues faster based on its patented self-learning loop, empowering operations teams to address reliability and performance issues with significantly less effort. UptimeAI uniquely combines artificial intelligence with subject matter knowledge to continuously learn, explain root causes, predict problems, and provide prescriptive diagnoses at scale. The company's customers include several in the Fortune 100, and it has helped large industrial enterprises succeed in their digital transformation journeys by improving reliability and process efficiency while reducing maintenance costs in as little as six months. For more information, please visit www.uptimeai.com or contact us at info@uptimeai.com. In the GCC region, UptimeAI is represented by Karad Systems, its authorized agent supporting sales, deployment and customer success across the region.

