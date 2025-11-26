AI21 Labs and Together AI Partner to Expand Access to Open-Source Models

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / AI21 Labs and Together AI, the AI Native Cloud, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate access and adoption of open-source AI within AI natives and enterprises. The collaboration connects AI21's agent orchestration system, Maestro, with Together AI's model platform, enabling companies to use Maestro to build knowledge agents powered by Together AI's broad portfolio of highly optimized open-source models.

Open-source development has reshaped AI research, yet enterprise deployment remains limited. In fact, according to McKinsey , three-quarters of organizations plan to expand their use of open-source AI, and most expect lower implementation costs. The partnership between AI21 and Together AI is designed to drive AI adoption by making it easier for organizations to integrate, test, and operationalize open models within their existing workflows.

As companies race to embed generative AI into core operations, the ability to choose models freely and deploy them transparently has become essential. The joint offering moves enterprises beyond black-box solutions toward a more flexible, open, and cost-efficient architecture. AI21 and Together AI are in a strong position to help customers deliver high-quality work quickly as the industry continues to evolve.

"Open-source is the way forward for AI," said Vipul Ved Prakash, CEO of Together AI. "We believe open models democratize frontier capabilities, making them accessible to any organization and offering more control and cost efficiencies. Our collaboration with AI21 brings those models natively into enterprise environments in a seamless, actionable way."

"Maestro was built to orchestrate models intelligently, regardless of origin," added Ori Goshen, Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "By integrating Together AI's open-source ecosystem, we're enabling enterprises to aggregate the intelligence of a diverse portfolio of open-source models - providing true model choice, full transparency, and the building blocks to operationalize agent systems reliably."

About AI21 Labs



AI21 is a pioneer in Foundation Models and AI Systems designed for enterprises. AI21's mission is to create trustworthy artificial intelligence that powers humanity towards superproductivity. Founded in 2017 by AI visionaries Prof. Amnon Shashua, Prof. Yoav Shoham, and Ori Goshen, AI21 has secured $336 million in funding from industry leaders, including Google and Intel, reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI innovation.

About Together AI

Together AI, the AI Native Cloud, supports the end-to-end AI lifecycle with a full suite of tooling across model training, fine-tuning, and inference on optimized GPU clusters. AI-native builders can reliably scale their apps to meet demand, gain from industry-leading price-performance, and benefit from cutting-edge systems research. Trusted by leading AI natives like ElevenLabs, Cursor, Decagon, AI21, Hedra, and Cartesia as well as SaaS innovators like Salesforce, Zoom, and Zomato, Together AI is powering the next wave of AI applications.

