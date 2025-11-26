SeeWhy Learning Unveils Market-First Complete Study Package for CIRE, Helps Financial Firms Onboard Teams Faster Under the New Proficiency Rule

Trusted education provider helps financial institutions and advisors navigate change with accessible, outcomes-driven learning

HUNTSVILLE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / SeeWhy Learning, the well-established provider of securities and insurance education, announces the launch of its new Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE) Course coming December 1. The program is designed to meet the updated Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) proficiency model, which takes effect on January 1, 2026.

SeeWhy advanced the release of its Canadian Investment Regulatory Course to support CIRE learners who wish to begin preparing in advance of CIRO's official launch date.

With the CIRE Course available December 1, the RSE Course launching January 1, the ISE Course following on February 1, and French-language offerings already in development--along with additional courses to come--SeeWhy Learning is the first full service education provider in Canada to support advisors in preparing for the new CIRO proficiency exams with confidence.

The company is fully committed to supporting the new proficiency regime and has developed a study experience that reflects its high standards. By leveraging its tried-and-tested training methodologies, SeeWhy will continue to deliver the level of quality the industry deserves and has come to expect from its programs.

SeeWhy Learning welcomes the opportunity to modernize alongside evolving industry standards. As part of its CIRO-focused offerings, SeeWhy will introduce a remote-proctored simulated exam designed to assess a student's preparedness for the actual licensing exam. Learners who successfully complete the simulation will receive a course completion certificate suitable for framing, recognizing their achievement.

"Our focus has always been on the learner," said Cory Snyder, Co-Founder of SeeWhy Learning, "and we have been diligently building out our content since CIRO announced these changes more than two years ago. We've got our clients covered."

As Canada's securities and insurance education landscape continues to modernize, SeeWhy Learning remains committed to providing accessible, compliant, and results-oriented education that empowers the industry.

SeeWhy provides full-service support that includes dedicated client assistance, coordinated corporate group training, and tailored onboarding guidance for firms of all sizes. Businesses looking for partner-ready solutions that accelerate advisor onboarding and development can connect with Fatema Nazarali, Vice President of Sales and Service, at Fatema@SeeWhyLearning.com or visit SeeWhyLearning.com for CIRO-related program information.

About SeeWhy Learning

SeeWhy Learning is a trusted name in securities and insurance exam prep to help individuals get licensed and stay licensed. Known for its practical, plain-language approach, and a rich bank of student relationships and business partnerships alike, SeeWhy Learning has helped over 150K+ Canadian learners succeed in their licensing journeys. Learn more at SeeWhyLearning.com.

