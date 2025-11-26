Mother's Comfort Food & Cocktails Announces Holiday Gift Card Promotion: Give Comfort, Get Comfort

Holiday Gift Card Promotion With Bonus Value Incentives

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Mother's Comfort Food & Cocktails is kicking off the holiday season with its biggest gift card promotion of the year, offering guests more ways than ever to share comfort - and get rewarded for it.

From November 26 through December 24, guests will receive bonus Mother's gift cards with every $100 purchased. Bonus amounts vary by date, giving customers multiple chances to maximize their holiday gifting - and treat themselves in the process. Whether treating loved ones, colleagues or simply stocking up for personal use, guests will receive bonus value on every qualifying purchase throughout the season.

Mother's Holiday Gift Card Bonuses

Buy $100 - Receive an additional $100 (Total value: $200)

Buy $100 - Receive an additional $50 (Total value: $150)

These bonuses will rotate on specific dates throughout the holiday season.

Holiday Gift Card Promotion Schedule

November 26 - Buy $100, Get $100

November 27 - Closed for Thanksgiving

November 28 - Buy $100, Get $100 (Black Friday)

November 29 to December 23 - Buy $100, Get $50

December 24 - Buy $100, Get $100 (Christmas Eve)

"We are excited to bring our gift card program to Charlotte," said Pete Truxaw, owner of Mother's. "It's our way of spreading comfort during a season that's all about connection, generosity, and great meals shared with the people you love."

Mother's gift cards can be used for any in-restaurant purchase, including brunch, lunch, dinner, desserts, and cocktails. Bonus gift cards received during the promotion are ideal for stocking stuffers or enjoying a treat for yourself.

Gift cards will be available for purchase in-store during regular business hours throughout the promotional period.

About Mother's Comfort Food & Cocktails

Created in 2010 by two friends with a love of great food and old-fashioned hospitality, Mother's Comfort Food & Cocktails serves up hearty American breakfast, lunch and dinner classics paired with expertly crafted cocktails. Known for its generous portions, lively atmosphere and community engagement, Mother's is committed to delivering exceptional food and heartfelt service. With locations in North Carolina and California, the brand has raised more than $1 million for local charities, schools, and youth sports, reinforcing its dedication to the communities it serves.

Located at the historic Park Road Shopping Center at 4271 Park Road, the Charlotte restaurant features an indoor/outdoor bar and dining space with roll-up garage doors that open onto a spacious, dog-friendly patio. Mother's Comfort Food & Cocktails is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.motherscomfortfoods.com or follow @motherscomfortfoodandcocktails on social.

