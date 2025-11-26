Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces 13.7 Million Share Buyback

This strategic initiative reflects the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its capital structure.

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC:AATV), a leading provider of innovative advertising solutions, today announced the completion of a private transaction to repurchase 13,700,000 shares of common stock. This strategic initiative reflects the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its capital structure.

The share buyback will result in the retirement of 13.7 million shares. By reducing the total number of shares outstanding, the company aims to increase future earnings per share and support long-term value creation for its shareholders.

Impact on Share Structure

As of 9/30/2025, Adaptive Ad Systems had 36,508,128 shares outstanding. Following the repurchase, there will be a reduction of approximately 24.9% in the company's outstanding shares.

"This share repurchase demonstrates our confidence in the company's financial strength and future growth opportunities," said J. Michael Heil, CEO of Adaptive Ad Systems. "We believe reducing the number of outstanding shares will benefit our shareholders and align with our long-term strategic objectives."

The company expects no adverse impact on its operational liquidity or ability to pursue growth initiatives. Adaptive Ad Systems remains focused on delivering cutting-edge advertising solutions and expanding its market presence into all media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those regarding the anticipated benefits of the share repurchase and the company's future financial performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Adaptive Ad Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC:AATV) is a technology-driven advertising technology company specializing in targeted, high-impact advertising solutions. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company serves a diverse client base across multiple industries, leveraging innovation to drive engagement and value for its shareholders and partners.

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

4400 NE 77th Avenue, Suite 275

Vancouver, Washington 98662

Call: +1-310-321-4958

Email: info@adaptivemedia.com

