Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in response to the rapid and transformative technological changes occurring across global industry, the Company will be forming a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the acquisition, development, and deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum-based technologies specifically tailored for the mining and mineral exploration sector.

The mining industry is undergoing one of the most significant technological shifts in its history. Breakthroughs in machine-learning, autonomous targeting systems, geophysical interpretation algorithms, and emerging quantum-enhanced computational methods are rapidly changing the way deposits are discovered, evaluated, and developed. Fort St. James recognizes the strategic importance of adopting these technologies early to strengthen exploration efficiency, reduce risk, and create long-term value for shareholders.

Purpose of the New Subsidiary

The newly formed subsidiary-name to be announced shortly-will focus on:

Evaluating and acquiring AI-driven exploration technologies including predictive geological modelling, automated geochemical clustering, drill-target optimization, and advanced anomaly detection.

Pursuing strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the quantum-technology ecosystem, including quantum sensing, quantum-enhanced data processing, and ultra-high-resolution geophysics.

Integrating technological tools across Fort St. James assets, enabling smarter exploration decisions, reduced exploration cost, improved discovery potential, and greater operational efficiency.

Exploring commercialization opportunities through licensing, joint ventures, and applied-technology deployments with other junior and mid-tier mining companies.

Management Commentary

"The mining industry is being reshaped at breakneck speed," stated Barry Brown, CEO of Fort St. James Nickel Corp. "AI and quantum technologies are no longer theoretical-they are actively redefining exploration efficiency, target generation, geological interpretation, and operational decision-making. By structuring a dedicated subsidiary under FTJ, we are positioning the Company at the forefront of this technological wave while creating a platform for potential new revenue streams and strategic partnerships."

Strategic Alignment With FTJ's Growth Vision

Fort St. James believes the creation of this wholly owned subsidiary aligns with the Company's broader objective of modernizing its exploration toolkit, sharpening its competitive edge, and ensuring that shareholders benefit from the powerful technological advancements shaping the resource sector.

Further details, including the subsidiary name, leadership appointments, acquisition targets, and initial strategic initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Fort St. James Nickel Corp.

Fort St. James Nickel Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of prospective mineral projects located in New Brunswick. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, value creation, and the integration of innovative technologies across its operations.

