London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Reuters Events today announced the launch of the inaugural Investment London 2026, a one-day, high-impact event bringing together over 300 senior asset owners, asset managers, and private capital leaders. The conference will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Convene Sancroft, St Paul's, London.

Built on the authority and trust of the Reuters brand, Investment London 2026 is designed as a curated environment for LP-GP matchmaking, strategic learning, and live deal flow. Far more than a traditional finance conference, the event will convene a "who's who" of the investment community to address capital allocation, private markets, and the future of long-term investing.

"Investment London has been created to be the most efficient room in Europe for allocators, managers and solution providers who want real conversations and real outcomes," said Nabil Awan, Head of Investment, Reuters Events. "We're focusing on quality over quantity - a carefully constructed agenda, a deliberately LP-heavy audience, and formats that are engineered for interaction, not just presentations."

A Curated Forum for Capital Allocators and Managers

Investment London 2026 will feature:

Reuters Credibility and Insight

Leveraging Reuters' position as the world's most trusted news organization, the event will incorporate exclusive interviews, intelligence briefings, and on-site media coverage, providing participants with timely perspectives on markets, regulation, and macroeconomic trends.

A defining feature of the event is its audience composition: 60% of attendees are expected to be LPs and asset owners, offering managers and solution providers unmatched access to capital allocators. The event's audience development strategy prioritizes decision-makers and those with active investment mandates.

Moving beyond conventional panel discussions, Investment London 2026 will spotlight formats such as Capital Connector Live and The Allocation Lab , designed to facilitate deeper discussion, practical insight-sharing, and direct engagement between LPs and GPs.

Attendees will benefit from pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, curated matchmaking, branded meeting spaces, and exclusive roundtables. These structured networking opportunities are tailored to accelerate relationship-building and potential transactions.

The agenda will span private equity, private credit, infrastructure, ESG, and thematic investing, providing a comprehensive view of private markets and the evolving opportunity set across strategies and sectors.

Confirmed Heavyweight Attendees

More than 50 senior executives have already confirmed their participation, with C-suite and senior leaders from organizations including Railpen, British International Investment, Smart Pension, NEST, Phoenix Group, and British Business Bank, among others. Additional speakers and attendees will be announced in the coming months.

"Against a backdrop of market volatility, regulatory change and shifting allocation priorities, investors need spaces where they can speak candidly with peers, uncover differentiated strategies and build relationships that translate into real-world capital deployment," added Awan. "That is exactly what Investment London 2026 is designed to deliver."

Who Should Attend

Investment London 2026 is tailored for:

LPs/Asset Owners seeking exclusive peer-to-peer insights, allocator-only sessions, and efficient access to a curated set of managers.

seeking exclusive peer-to-peer insights, allocator-only sessions, and efficient access to a curated set of managers. GPs/Asset Managers looking for highly targeted engagement with capital allocators and the opportunity to build relationships and pipelines in a concentrated timeframe.

looking for highly targeted engagement with capital allocators and the opportunity to build relationships and pipelines in a concentrated timeframe. Solution Providers and Service Firms aiming to showcase their capabilities and technology to a senior, investment-focused audience with real decision-making authority.

Download the Event Brochure

The full event brochure, including the evolving speaker line-up, agenda highlights, and networking formats, is available to download here:

https://1.reutersevents.com/lp=39149?extsource=7356eloquabrochureform_mediapartner_26nov25_newsfilecorp_listing_0

For more information on participation opportunities, including speaking, sponsorship, and attendance, please contact:

