SKONEC Entertainment (KOSDAQ: 276040) announced that its definitive "closed psychological horror" game is nominated for the 2025 Korea Game Awards.

"Who's at the Door?" will launch on PS4 and PS5 on November 28. The Nintendo Switch version will first release in Asia on November 27, with a global release by the end of 2025 (Image: SKONEC Entertainment)

On a dark and silent winter night, a knock echoes through the house.

"Who's at the Door?" begins from this simple moment, drawing players into a tense reality where illusion and truth intertwine. Since its PC release on Steam last July, players have praised it as "the most shocking ending of the year" and "an intense psychological pressure like no other." Its artistic merit has been officially recognized with a nomination for the 2025 Korea Game Awards.

A Protagonist with Schizophrenia Trapped in an Unfamiliar House

At the heart of the game is a protagonist suffering from schizophrenia. He finds himself trapped in a strange house for reasons unknown, and as time passes, the boundary between reality and hallucination collapses. Unfamiliar objects disorient him, non-existent shadows follow, and sometimes, whispering voices are heard. Players must discern reality from the protagonist's hallucination amid these distorted perceptions.

The Arrival of Eerie Visitors

The "visitors" who knock on the door resemble humans but are twisted in unsettling ways. Their awkward, distorted smiles, abnormal facial proportions, and eyes void of emotion create intense unease. Players have commented that seeing the visitors made my heart freeze, proving that these figures are central to the game's horror.

Core Gameplay

The visitors bring the protagonist his schizophrenia medication daily.

Players must decide whether to:

Open the door to greet the visitor, or

Take the medicine to escape the hallucinations

Following clues left by the visitors gradually reveals the past of both the protagonist and the visitors, as well as why he ended up being trapped in this house.

A Shocking Twist Ending

The game's ending turns everything the player believed upside down, delivering a powerful shock.

On a quiet winter night, the game poses one haunting question:

"Is all of this… really happening, or just a creation of my mind?"

Following the PC release, "Who's at the Door?" will launch on PS4 and PS5 on November 28. The Nintendo Switch version will first release in Asia on November 27, with a global release by the end of 2025. The console versions feature controller vibration, enhancing the horror experience even further.

