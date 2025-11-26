Emirates GBR clinches back-to-back victory in SailGP's 2025 Season Impact League championship

After a year-long campaign of action on and off the water, Mubadala Brazil finished second in the overall season Impact League standings, while Northstar Canada finished third.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SailGP has today announced the winners of the Impact League for the 2025 Season - the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team - for the second consecutive year. The Impact League, a championship that tracks and celebrates teams' positive actions on and off the water, consisted of 48 project submissions, 20 judges, and 114 hours of judging.

Results of the team's efforts included the expansion of their Young Development programme, enabling athlete, Kai Hockley, to secure a full-time position with Emirates GBR. The team drove waste reduction by rebranding and reusing existing kit and engaged 250,000 youth in climate education in collaboration with Goodwall, as well as power SailGP events with clean energy alongside purpose partner Low Carbon's portable solar installation.

Emirates GBR CEO and co-owner, Sir Ben Ainslie, said: "I'm so proud of the team for winning the Impact League for the second year running. We've expanded our partnership with the Greig City Academy in north London to get more young people into the marine industry, put on foiling academies in Weymouth and partnered with Goodwall and the 1851 Trust to provide STEM and climate education."

Mubadala Brazil, with the Rolex SailGP Championship's first ever female driver, Martine Grael, soared into second place. Brazil's efforts helped restore Pombeba Island in Guanabara Bay and build climate adaptation awareness in the city's favelas. Mubadala Brazil won Breaking Boundaries - establishing a 50% female-led off-shore leadership team and launching a female foiling clinic to accelerate pathways for Brazilian female sailors.

NorthStar Canada also impressed throughout the season, podiuming in three of four Focus Areas and winning Climate Action, in which the team planted 2,000 eelgrass shoots south of Halifax with local sailors and scientists.

Fiona Morgan, SailGP Chief Purpose Officer said: "What an achievement for the Emirates Great Britain Team winning the Impact League for the second year running - a standout example of their long-term commitment and passion across the team to drive meaningful change."

Heading into this weekend's Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (November 29-30), Emirates GBR are in pole position. The event winner will be crowned and season points tallied, to determine the top three teams who will advance to the Grand Final - a single, winner-takes-all showdown for the sport's top prize, US $2 million. Find out more at SailGP.com/AbuDhabi .

