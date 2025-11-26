Mural Health Expands Offering to Include Meal Delivery Services for Clinical Trial Participants

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural Health Technologies, Inc., a patient-first clinical trial technology company, today announced the expansion of its offering to include pre-funded meal delivery services for clinical trial participants and their caregivers. Initially available in the U.S. in partnership with ModifyHealth - a clinical nutrition platform that empowers patients and care organizations to address chronic conditions through food-as-medicine - this new service advances Mural Health's mission of removing barriers to clinical research and making it easier to participate.

Through this program, participants in trials using Mural Link (the company's participant management platform) can now select from a menu of healthy, ready-to-enjoy meals aligned with their dietary preferences and medical needs - at no out-of-pocket cost during their trial participation. Mural Health's team handles all coordination and logistics, ensuring a smooth experience for participants without creating any work for site staff. This new service adds to Mural Link's existing suite of participant support tools, which includes the broadest list of available payment options, in-app rideshare and travel concierge services, site-participant communication, ongoing feedback capture, real-time reporting, and tailored support through Mural Health's Patient Kindness Group.

"At Mural Health, we are continually looking for new ways to remove friction from the participant experience," said Sam Whitaker, Co-Founder & CEO of Mural Health. "Introducing meal delivery services is a natural extension of that commitment. By helping ensure participants have access to nutritious meals of their choice, we're reducing yet another burden that can make trial participation difficult, and reinforcing our belief that every participant deserves care and respect."

Initially available across the U.S., the program will expand to additional regions in the future as Mural Health continues to grow its platform and partnerships globally.

"Making clinical trial participation accessible and sustainable means considering every aspect of a participant's experience," said Oshrat Goldberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Mural Health. "Providing healthy meals through this program underscores our mission of participant kindness and financial neutrality - ensuring no one faces unnecessary barriers when contributing to the advancement of science."

About Mural Health

Mural Health stands at the forefront as a patient-first technology innovator, devoted to simplifying clinical research engagement. The company's Mural Link platform streamlines participant payments, travel coordination, communication, and satisfaction measurement - and now includes meal delivery as an additional service offered to users. Designed to ease participation burdens for patients and caregivers alike, Mural Health's solutions empower trial sponsors and sites to deliver efficient, compassionate, and inclusive clinical trial experiences.

For more information, visit https://www.muralhealth.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mural-health-expands-offering-to-include-meal-delivery-services-for-clinical-trial-participants-302626708.html