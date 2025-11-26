Visiting Angels: Caregivers aim for Christmas No.1 with recording of iconic 90s hit

SHEFFIELD, England, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine caregivers from across the UK have formed the Home Care's Got Talent Choir to create a new version of Robbie Williams's "Angels" in a bid to take the charts by storm and become this year's Christmas No.1.

The caregivers recorded their rendition of the 90s classic at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, joining the long line of music legends who have performed there over the years. The iconic location also serves as the backdrop for the single's music video which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the recording as well as videos of the caregivers with their clients.

Several famous faces have also shared their talents for the project having joined the Home Care's Got Talent judging panel earlier this year. Musician Kuill from The Voice, Married at First Sight's Matt Jameson as well as Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston have contributed to the single.

The caregivers travelled from as far away as Scotland and North Wales to take part, representing home care providers Caremark, Home Instead, Voyage Care, Visiting Angels, CCH Mochridhe, Vitality Care and Calon Lan Community Care. With the support of the public, they believe they can surpass the original version's chart success from 1997 and go all the way to No.1.

All profits raised by the single's downloads will be donated to the Care Workers' Charity. The charity is dedicated to supporting the social care workforce, those providing care and support to the million+ people drawing on social care. In particular, they provide crisis support, mental health initiatives and advocacy for fair treatment, pay and recognition.

Dan Archer, UK CEO of in-home care company Visiting Angels and founder of Home Care's Got Talent, said: "This wild idea came about following this year's Home Care's Got Talent final. I was challenged to create a Christmas No.1 using the brilliant singers that we'd found over the last two years from the competition. Robbie's 'Angels' seemed like the perfect fit. When you listen to the lyrics, they speak to what carers do 'and through it all, she offers me protection!'"

This charity version of "Angels" is available now for pre-save and can be streamed from Friday, 28th November: https://lnk.to/AngelsHomecaresGotTalentChoir.

