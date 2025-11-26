Access-Power & Co., Inc.: Access Power & Co Inc. Announces FINRA Approval and Recent Acquisition

SANFORD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Access Power & Co. Inc. ("ACCR") would like to formally introduce its Shareholders and the Public to: RACKS BILLIARDS Sports Bar and Grill, a Florida-based company redefining the Family Sports Entertainment Experience.

RACKS BILLIARDS : A New Era of Family-Friendly Sports Entertainment and the Billiard Experience.

Founded in 2016, RACKS BILLIARDS has quickly become Central Florida's premier destination for; Billiards, Live Streaming Sports Entertainment, and USAPL and APA Pool Leagues, and Scratch-Kitchen Dining. Unlike traditional sports bars, RACKS BILLIARDS blends upscale hospitality with community engagement, offering a welcoming atmosphere for families, sports fans, and nightlife enthusiasts alike.

From hand-crafted meals prepared by the kitchen staff, to high-energy viewing events, RACKS Billiards represents a paradigm shift in the way communities gather for sports, dining, and entertainment. Racks Billiards has (22) Diamond Professional Table (both 9' and 7' tables), (6) Dart Boards, and a Full-service Scratch Kitchen that offers a full menu of options, while also hosting live-streamed sports events. Multiple nights a week, crowds attend and join their perspective teams and play on the competitive pool leagues, both USAPL and APA.

The Company's CEO Mr. Pedro Botta stated, "Every Year Billiards is more popular than ever. Pool League members From our Racks Billiards Sanford Location win trips to Las Vegas to compete to be a national champion. You don't have to be a pro at the game to play and win." He further stated, " I invite all to join us at this location and check it out for themselves. I would like everyone to know that these experiences, combined with great food and atmosphere is the way billiards was meant to be experienced. With 2 locations and growing we are at front of the pack when it comes to billiards, sports entertainment and great food."

The company's acquisition here aligns with Access Power's mission to identify and develop revenue-generating assets that deliver long-term value to shareholders through strategic expansion and brand enhancement.

The Company would like to inform its Shareholders and the public, that a major milestone for the company has just been reached! This is good news for the Company and its Shareholders. The Company and its staff have been working diligently for some time now and has now received recent approval of its 15c2-11 filing, as it has officially been cleared by FINRA, and the Company is now, and will remain 100% current!!

"This is more than a corporate milestone-it's a rebirth," said the company's CEO (Pedro Botta). "For the shareholders who believed their investment was gone, this moment restores both value and vision. For our team, it ignites the next chapter of growth!"

Aggressive Growth Plan:

With the acquisition of its second location now completed and construction permitting underway, the company is executing a bold expansion strategy to open additional locations within the next year. Each new RACKS location will be built around the same commitment to food quality, atmosphere, and customer experience that has made its flagship venue a local favorite.

Corporate Information:

The Company will soon be providing a more detail introduction for its current Management and Officers of the Company. The Company may also be updating its Legal and Accounting Service Providers.

RACKS BILLIARDS OF FLORIDA CORP. is a registered Florida corporation headquartered at:

312 N. Entrance Road, Sanford, FL 32771

For investor relations or media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

RACKS BILLIARDS OF FLORIDA CORP.

info@racksfl.com

www.racksbilliards.com

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Access Power & Co Inc. products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in "ACCR", periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities. SOURCE: ACCESS POWER & CO Inc.

SOURCE: Access-Power & Co., Inc.

