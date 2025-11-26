A report from the Clean Energy Technology Observatory finds that while the EU is a technology leader in PV inverters, trackers and mounting structures, its manufacturing capacity in solar ingots, wafers, cells and modules falls far behind targets set by the Net Zero Industry Act.Urgent and coordinated policy action is required to strengthen the EU's solar supply chain, according to a report by the Clean Energy Technology Observatory (CETO). The report says the EU's manufacturing base is struggling to compete with low-cost Chinese imports, causing bankruptcies and risking technology sovereignty. ...

