Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Breach

ALLEN PARK, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / What Happened?

On January 30, 2025, Western Wayne discovered unauthorized activity in its network. Upon discovery, we took immediate action to secure our network environment and took immediate action to investigate the incident, including retaining independent specialists. After a thorough investigation, we learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to our systems on January 28, 2025. On September 30, 2025, after a review of the data involved, it was determined that the unauthorized actor acquired protected health information.

What Information was Involved?

The information involved will not be the same for every individual and may include contact information (such as first and last name, address, phone number, and email), date of birth, and one or more of the following: medical diagnosis or condition, Social Security number, and health insurance information.

What is Western Wayne doing?

We reported the incident to law enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights.

Additionally, we are offering access to single bureau credit monitoring services to impacted individuals at no cost. This service provides alerts for 12 months from the date of enrollment when changes occur to the enrollee's credit file. In addition, a dedicated team and call center will be available to provide support services and address inquiries concerning the incident, credit monitoring, identity protection services, and proactive fraud assistance to help with any questions that those individuals might have.

These services will be provided by Cyberscout, a TransUnion company, specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.

What Individuals Can Do?

As a general matter, individuals should remain vigilant by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone that they are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or your state Attorney General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information

For any further information, please contact 1-800-405-6108.

SOURCE: Kennedys CMK LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-of-data-breach-1112380