BMS Holdings Berhad Receives Favourable Response With 2.40 Times Subscription

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), a deep-rooted Malaysian retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has been subscribed by 2.40 times, in conjunction with its upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

From L-R Mr. Alex Chew, Director of Share Registrar Services Asia; En. Noor Isaruddin Bin Che Man, Director of Client Management of Share Registrar Services Asia; Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings Berhad and Mr. Lee Kok Chuan, Executive Director of BMS Holdings Berhad

To recap, BMS Holdings' IPO comprises a Public Issue of 364.00 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Share(s)") and an Offer for Sale of 156.00 million existing shares ("Offer Share(s)"), representing a total of 33.77% of the Group's enlarged number of issued shares of 1.54 billion, structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public : 77.00 million Issue Shares or 5.00% of the enlarged number of issued shares made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Persons : 61.60 million Issue Shares or 4.00% of the enlarged number of issued shares made available for application by eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors : 188.90 million Issue Shares or 12.27% of the enlarged number of issued shares made available by way of private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 36.50 million Issue Shares or 2.37% of the enlarged number of issued shares made available by way of private placement to selected Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").

Offer for Sale

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 156.00 million Offer Shares or 10.13% of the enlarged number of issued shares made available by way of private placement to selected Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

The Company received a total of 4,470 applications for 185,072,700 Issue Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall subscription rate of 2.40 times. Under the Bumiputera public portion, BMS Holdings received 1,947 applications for 45,742,800 million Issue Shares, translating to a subscription rate of 1.19 times. Under the other Malaysian public portion, the Company received 2,523 applications for 139,329,900 million Issue Shares, representing a subscription rate of 3.62 times.

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings Berhad, commented, "The interest received for our IPO demonstrates the steady support and the market's appreciation of our retail platform and underlying fundamentals. This milestone reflects over three decades of dedication, innovation, and trust built with our customers and partners. The funds raised will accelerate our expansion, enhance our retail network, strengthen our supply chain infrastructure, and support our long-term growth strategy."

He added, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all investors for their support, as well as to the regulators, our advisers, and the entire working group for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this IPO process."

With steady investor support and a clear strategic roadmap, BMS Holdings will continue strengthening its retail-led business model while delivering sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders.

Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Placement Agent for BMS Holdings Berhad's IPO.

BMS Holdings Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 8 December 2025.

ABOUT BMS HOLDINGS BERHAD

BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is an established retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware, and kitchenware in Malaysia. Established in 1993, the Group has built a robust market presence through its network of retail showrooms across Peninsular Malaysia (Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan) and Sarawak as well as through its wholesale and project sales. BMS Holdings offers an extensive portfolio including porcelain and ceramic tiles, natural and engineered stone surfaces, mosaic tiles, as well as complementary bathware and kitchenware products. Leveraging decades of industry experience, the Group caters to a diverse customer base comprising retail, wholesale, and project segments. Today, BMS Holdings continues to enhance its competitive edge by expanding its retail footprint and product portfolio, consistently delivering innovative surface covering products to both residential and commercial customers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://bmsholdings.com.my/en/.

