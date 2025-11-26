Surrey, England--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd (OHC), a leading SEQOHS-accredited occupational health provider, was proud to sponsor the Professional Services Award at the Surrey Business Awards 2025, hosted by Platinum Media Group. The awards ceremony, held at G Live, London Road, Guildford, GU1 2AA celebrated excellence across Surrey's business community, recognising organisations demonstrating outstanding achievement and contribution to the regional economy.

Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd Sponsors Professional Services Award at Surrey Business Awards 2025

Linda Lyle, Managing Director of OHC, presented the award to the evening's winner, MLP Wealth Management. She was joined at the event by Caroline Roberts, Commercial Director, and Dr. Guy Roberts, Director of Mental Health.

"Presenting this award was a real privilege. MLP Wealth Management demonstrated exactly what professional services excellence looks like - putting clients first and delivering measurable results. That's something we've built our business around for 30 years, and it was wonderful to celebrate that commitment with them and the wider Surrey business community," said Linda Lyle, Managing Director of OHC.

OHC's sponsorship of the Professional Services Award reflects the company's commitment to supporting business excellence across the UK. With 30 years of experience and SEQOHS accreditation, OHC provides comprehensive occupational health services to over 400 clients nationwide, from small businesses to organisations with thousands of employees.

About Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd

Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd (OHC) is a SEQOHS-accredited occupational health provider based in Southampton, serving clients across the UK since 1995. The company provides comprehensive occupational health services including health surveillance, management referrals, safety-critical medicals, and workplace wellbeing programs.

About the Surrey Business Awards

The Surrey Business Awards are the largest and most prestigious business event in Surrey. Organised by Platinum Media Group, the awards celebrate the incredible achievements and contribution.

